was listening to a podcast and dude had just seen Avatar 2 (he's press), says it's paper thin story with terrible dialogue coming in at 3 hours 10 mins, and he found himself laughing where you shouldn't be (not a great sign) as were those around him in the cinema



so he wondered why he was enjoying the movie - i wont mention any story outlines (it's not spoilers but it wont be going in blind if i mention them) but he said it's very relateable for most people (he appeared to be talking about relationships rather than story arc as far as i could tell) and the underwater scenes are incredible (he said wakanda forever's was shite by comparison), as are the fight scenes in general but just throw logic out the window



so he said it's a great popcorn movie, take your kids they'll love it



