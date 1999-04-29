« previous next »
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #55400 on: December 6, 2022, 04:43:16 pm
royhendo on December  6, 2022, 04:41:06 pm
See in Home Alone 2. The burglars would be dead early doors. Implausible.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8WKgNyvsNDM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8WKgNyvsNDM</a>
Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Zee_26

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #55401 on: December 7, 2022, 10:33:32 am
Max_powers on December  5, 2022, 09:47:18 pm
Watched Close up last night for the first time. What a film! The greatest documentary ever made in my opinion, and one of the finest films too.

Its like an onion. It works on so many different levels. A court room drama, a story of income inequality and social isolation, an emotional story about self discovery, a story about power of art. Plus its incredibly meta as well.

If you want its here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wL_DxE1u34&ab_channel=GreatMovies
Stunning film and so unique.  I watched it many years ago and it still crosses my mind every now and then. The ending in particular is incredible.

The only thing I think comes close in terms of how it blurs reality and art/fiction together is The Act of Killing. But that film is far more somber and heavy in its tone.
Max_powers

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #55402 on: December 7, 2022, 01:48:34 pm
Zee_26 on December  7, 2022, 10:33:32 am
The only thing I think comes close in terms of how it blurs reality and art/fiction together is The Act of Killing. But that film is far more somber and heavy in its tone.

That's exactly what I was reminded of too. Both use similar techniques to blur the fiction and the documentary.

What I also liked about Close-up was that on a surface level its basic story is no different than say, The Tinder Swindler, if anything even less interesting as it is a much lower level of fraud. Even the judge points this out. It's through great filmmaking skill that Kiarostami turns this into such an intriguing character study.
John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #55403 on: Yesterday at 12:01:43 am
Saw Violent Night today, basically Die Hard with the real Santa Claus. Ably played by David Harbour.

Very sweary and violent with plenty of plot contrivances if you've seen these sort of films before you'll see coming but it was fun and didn't out stay it's welcome.

amusingly despite all the violence the most gruesome bits are probably the booby traps the little girl sets up in homage to Home Alone.
Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #55404 on: Yesterday at 08:04:56 am
was listening to a podcast and dude had just seen Avatar 2 (he's press), says it's paper thin story with terrible dialogue coming in at 3 hours 10 mins, and he found himself laughing where you shouldn't be (not a great sign) as were those around him in the cinema

so he wondered why he was enjoying the movie - i wont mention any story outlines (it's not spoilers but it wont be going in blind if i mention them) but he said it's very relateable for most people (he appeared to be talking about relationships rather than story arc as far as i could tell) and the underwater scenes are incredible (he said wakanda forever's was shite by comparison), as are the fight scenes in general but just throw logic out the window

so he said it's a great popcorn movie, take your kids they'll love it

lionel_messias

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #55405 on: Yesterday at 11:11:06 am
Armand9 on Yesterday at 08:04:56 am
was listening to a podcast and dude had just seen Avatar 2 (he's press), says it's paper thin story with terrible dialogue coming in at 3 hours 10 mins, and he found himself laughing where you shouldn't be (not a great sign) as were those around him in the cinema

so he wondered why he was enjoying the movie - i wont mention any story outlines (it's not spoilers but it wont be going in blind if i mention them) but he said it's very relateable for most people (he appeared to be talking about relationships rather than story arc as far as i could tell) and the underwater scenes are incredible (he said wakanda forever's was shite by comparison), as are the fight scenes in general but just throw logic out the window

so he said it's a great popcorn movie, take your kids they'll love it



Yeah, there's been quite a few people who have seen previews for it; mostly positive, some raving about the last hour and visuals.

I'm seeing it a bit early on Monday night, hopeful of a big old blockbuster to get bums on the seats in cinemas. With Cineworld already in bankruptcy proceedings in the US, the pictures certainly bloody need it!
Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #55406 on: Yesterday at 12:54:04 pm
I found the first Avatar a bit shit. I mean, you get used to the CGI quickly and your mind just accepts it as normal. Beyond that, it was contrived bollocks with caricature villains and an overly-sanctimonious/ story.
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #55407 on: Yesterday at 12:57:58 pm
You're watching it for the special effects/technology really, aren't you? I genuinely dont know anyone who even particularly likes the first one, they've done tremendously well getting people in because its a movie 'you need to see at the cinema'.
Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #55408 on: Yesterday at 01:14:21 pm
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 12:57:58 pm
You're watching it for the special effects/technology really, aren't you? I genuinely dont know anyone who even particularly likes the first one, they've done tremendously well getting people in because its a movie 'you need to see at the cinema'.

I watched the first one in the cinema for the 3D effects and was blown away, but then again it was really my first 3D cinema experience, so there could be that. I've watched it a few times after that, just when it was on tv or something. I enjoyed though, it's a mindless popcorn movie, but the visuals were stunning.
The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #55409 on: Today at 06:41:18 am
Death Race 2000

- As funny as when I saw it in school when one of our teachers were off sick. This was fine to watch when you were at school when I were a lad.


The Noel Diary

- Probably the worst Christmas film I've ever seen. The most entertaining thing was the dog. Not there? There! Not there! Didn't follow them then! In the car somehow! And then gets a slap in the mush when it's trying to be friendly with the main actor. Good idea for a film. Terribly filmed and no resolution at all.
pazcom

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #55410 on: Today at 12:17:46 pm
Avatar (1) and Titanic - are they not just basically love stories set on a planet / boat?

Agree the CGI / Special effects are outstanding for both films though.
