The Sea Beast (Netflix)



Really enjoyable kids animation and wow. The graphics are amazing. The line between reality of scenes and actual reality has completely gone.



I doubt there will be any need to go to locations or film outside of a green screen in years to come. I'd imagine that the photo realistic movement means that characters won't need to even get hairstyles or cloths or do stunts. That can all be animated.



The movement in these characters and the detail was astonishing.