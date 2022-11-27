Saw 'The Wonder' ( Netflix) last night....brilliant film...completing story and script..innotive and fantastic acting...wish I'd seen at cinema as stunning visually...film of the year for me.
Since I determined not to watch the World Cup, Ive been overdosing on recent films on Netflix and Amazon Prime.
This is well worth the watch, as FB rightly says: Visually stunning, a story that for me has echos of The Magdalene Sisters, and a superb leading performance from Florence Pugh. Pugh is a truly remarkable talent for one so young - already Oscar nominated, and clearly someone whos not in the least star struck, and knows her own mind.