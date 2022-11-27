« previous next »
Offline The G in Get Hard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55360 on: November 27, 2022, 06:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on November 27, 2022, 05:48:22 pm
It's set in the 17th century about a family of Puritans who may be being stalked by a witch. It's a bit more complex than and covers areas such as extremism and paranoia but if you like atmospheric horror films, it's one of the best. The dialogue is accurate of that time period so it takes a bit of getting used to but it's definitely worth watching.

Not sure where it's on, I can't see it available on Amazon or Netflix.
Hate horror films if I'm honest ;D
Offline Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55361 on: November 27, 2022, 07:01:07 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 27, 2022, 06:53:04 pm
Hate horror films if I'm honest ;D

Oh, well never mind then ;D
Offline S

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55362 on: November 28, 2022, 03:55:04 pm »
Finally got around to watching Trainspotting 2. Thought it was brilliant, which I almost never do with such sequels.
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55363 on: November 29, 2022, 07:54:09 am »
The Sea Beast (Netflix)

Really enjoyable kids animation and wow. The graphics are amazing. The line between reality of scenes and actual reality has completely gone.

I doubt there will be any need to go to locations or film outside of a green screen in years to come. I'd imagine that the photo realistic movement means that characters won't need to even get hairstyles or cloths or do stunts. That can all be animated.

The movement in these characters and the detail was astonishing.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55364 on: November 29, 2022, 08:18:57 am »
Quote from: S on November 28, 2022, 03:55:04 pm
Finally got around to watching Trainspotting 2. Thought it was brilliant, which I almost never do with such sequels.

Great movie. What I liked about it was the fact that most of the cast are now very polished having had lengthy careers and you can see that compared to the rough edges they have in the original.

No More Catholics is such a funny scene.
Offline The G in Get Hard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55365 on: November 29, 2022, 03:05:51 pm »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on November 26, 2022, 11:33:54 am
Downloaded The Northman from Sky last night. Hopefully it's good.
Had high expectations for this film and it under delivers for me. Disappointing.
Offline Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55366 on: November 29, 2022, 06:31:31 pm »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on November 29, 2022, 03:05:51 pm
Had high expectations for this film and it under delivers for me. Disappointing.

You should watch The Vvitch if you want to watch a great film :P
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55367 on: November 29, 2022, 06:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on November 29, 2022, 06:31:31 pm
You should watch The Vvitch if you want to watch a great film :P

Not into Horrors good movies if I'm honest Hazell
Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55368 on: November 29, 2022, 06:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on November 29, 2022, 06:31:31 pm
You should watch The Vvitch if you want to watch a great film :P

Can we at least call it The Witch?
Offline Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55369 on: November 29, 2022, 06:53:30 pm »
Vere can one vatch the vitch?
Offline Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55370 on: November 29, 2022, 07:04:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 29, 2022, 06:48:17 pm
Can we at least call it The Witch?

But I like calling it by its official name, it makes is sound cooler.
Offline The G in Get Hard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55371 on: November 30, 2022, 07:00:11 am »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on November 29, 2022, 06:31:31 pm
You should watch The Vvitch if you want to watch a great film :P
Vvitch film is this? From 2015?

Google says it's on Disney+. Can't check at the moment so might give it a try. Got Anna Taylor-Joy in this as well?
Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55372 on: November 30, 2022, 10:23:39 am »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on November 29, 2022, 07:04:08 pm
But I like calling it by its official name, it makes is sound cooler.

Sounds a lot more sinister as well.
Offline Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55373 on: November 30, 2022, 01:24:50 pm »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on November 30, 2022, 07:00:11 am
Vvitch film is this? From 2015?

Google says it's on Disney+. Can't check at the moment so might give it a try. Got Anna Taylor-Joy in this as well?

Yeah, it's got Anya Taylor-Joy in it. And Finchy from The Office.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55374 on: November 30, 2022, 09:53:51 pm »
Watched ‘Ambulance’, mainly because I saw that Jake Gyllenhaal was in it. What I didn’t know and didn’t notice during the starting credits was that it is a Michael Bay film. Watched almost 40 minutes and switched it off. It was an awful 40 minutes and Bay is fucking terrible.
Offline TepidTurkey2OES

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55375 on: November 30, 2022, 10:02:52 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on November 27, 2022, 12:44:21 am
Just back from seeing Glass Onion, the new Knives Out film. Its wonderful, very funny, very twisty and loads of unexpected cameos. Kate Hudson and Janelle Monae are fantastic. Only in the cinemas for another few days but its on Netflix at Christmas.
Annoyed that I cant see it at the cinema

Knives out  was superb fun.  Craig excellent, but so many brilliant cameos  things arent quite the same on the small screen.
Online red mongoose

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55376 on: December 1, 2022, 04:39:30 am »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on November 29, 2022, 06:31:31 pm
You should watch The Vvitch if you want to watch a great film :P

You should watch "The Witch: Part One - The Subversion" if you want to watch a great film. Kim Da-mi is spectacular in it. Should still be on Netflix.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55377 on: December 1, 2022, 06:10:44 am »
The trailer for Cocaine Bear makes it look like so much fun.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OsIBBCHt3Xo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OsIBBCHt3Xo</a>
Offline The G in Get Hard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55378 on: December 1, 2022, 06:31:11 am »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on November 30, 2022, 01:24:50 pm
Yeah, it's got Anya Taylor-Joy in it. And Finchy from The Office.
Both are in Northman. I can't find this film without buying or renting it ;D
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55379 on: December 1, 2022, 09:51:48 pm »
Still doesn't seem like an Indiana Jones film

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZfVYgWYaHmE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZfVYgWYaHmE</a>
Offline Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55380 on: December 1, 2022, 10:42:52 pm »
Liked the new Indiana Jones  trailer looks a lot of fun not so sure, about Guardians of the galaxy 3 trailer kind of feels a bit depressing for some reason.
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55381 on: December 1, 2022, 10:52:08 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on December  1, 2022, 09:51:48 pm
Still doesn't seem like an Indiana Jones film

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZfVYgWYaHmE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZfVYgWYaHmE</a>
Just like with Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, everything looks like its been (badly) green-screened within an inch of its life.  Why does everything look so fake compared to the original trilogy? 
Offline RedSince86

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55382 on: December 1, 2022, 11:11:04 pm »
Cociane Bear looks ridiculous.

Cannot wait to see that.
Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55383 on: December 2, 2022, 12:31:59 am »
Indiana Jones and the Cocaine Bear?
Offline Agent99

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55384 on: December 2, 2022, 03:47:16 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on December  1, 2022, 10:52:08 pm
Just like with Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, everything looks like its been (badly) green-screened within an inch of its life.  Why does everything look so fake compared to the original trilogy?
Because it is. The original trilogy was so good because real sets, practical effects and miniatures were used. They were still using stop motion in The Last Crusade in 1989 and CGI was in its infancy.
Offline TepidTurkey2OES

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55385 on: December 2, 2022, 09:41:04 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on December  1, 2022, 09:51:48 pm
Still doesn't seem like an Indiana Jones film

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZfVYgWYaHmE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZfVYgWYaHmE</a>
The clip at the end is brilliant though.

References the classic scene in raiders.
Offline Cracking Left Foot

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55386 on: December 3, 2022, 11:52:14 pm »
Just back from watching The Menu, another Anya Taylor Joy film. Absolutely bonkers, very (darkly) funny and some pertinent points about privilege and wealth. One of those films that its best going in blind as it becomes quite the ride.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55387 on: Yesterday at 12:07:57 am »
Really enjoyed Amsterdam but then I'd watch both Taylor-Joy and Margot white wash a giant wall for 2 hours.

Has shit scores on all the sites but I'd ignore them if you just fancy something decent to watch.
Offline S

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55388 on: Yesterday at 01:00:48 pm »
Apocalypse Now (Final Cut) is on iPlayer. Wanted to watch the opening scene again and then ended up watching the whole thing. I think theres a difference between your favourite film and what you consider to be the best film, if that makes sense. Apocalypse Now is probably in my top five favourite films, but I consider it to be the absolute best ever. Every time I watch it I become more sure of that.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55389 on: Yesterday at 05:10:47 pm »
I remember Elizabeth Moss talking about Cocaine Bear on the Smartless pod, about 18 months ago and I genuinely thought about it so much since then!

Looking forward to that.
Offline The G in Get Hard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55390 on: Yesterday at 08:10:25 pm »
The Batman - with Pattinson. Was great. Exceeded expectations.
Offline Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55391 on: Yesterday at 10:48:53 pm »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on Yesterday at 08:10:25 pm
The Batman - with Pattinson. Was great. Exceeded expectations.

first two bale batmans are at the top for me (third was sadly lacking overall)

and then probably this (or keaton's first movie), loved the world portrayal and everything else about it, the most gritty of all the main batman films

Offline Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55392 on: Yesterday at 10:53:19 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 01:00:48 pm
Apocalypse Now (Final Cut) is on iPlayer. Wanted to watch the opening scene again and then ended up watching the whole thing. I think theres a difference between your favourite film and what you consider to be the best film, if that makes sense. Apocalypse Now is probably in my top five favourite films, but I consider it to be the absolute best ever. Every time I watch it I become more sure of that.

Watched the Final Cut on the big screen a few years back.  Truly amazing movie.

Loved the scene where they steal Kilgores surf boards which you dont get in the theatrical release.
Offline Robinred

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55393 on: Today at 02:15:19 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on November 26, 2022, 11:05:24 am
Saw 'The Wonder' ( Netflix) last night....brilliant film...completing story and script..innotive and fantastic acting...wish I'd seen at cinema as stunning visually...film of the year for me.

Since I determined not to watch the World Cup, Ive been overdosing on recent films on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

This is well worth the watch, as FB rightly says: Visually stunning, a story that for me has echos of The Magdalene Sisters, and a superb leading performance from Florence Pugh. Pugh is a truly remarkable talent for one so young - already Oscar nominated, and clearly someone whos not in the least star struck, and knows her own mind.
