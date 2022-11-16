explore the darkness with a character made for it ffs and johnson played that side of it well before they tamed the fuck out him, his rogue element was the best bit of the movie and you knew they're just gonna bleed that all away
give that movie to a director fit for purpose for the subject matter - like we got with joker - and they could've made a neat movie instead of a paint by numbers
going into this kind of movie you suspend disbelief, if you can't these movies are aren't for you, you simply have to. that said, i have to say, there are limits and fuck me when the Legion of Hell turn up, well i couldn't help but laugh - the youths down your local chippy could've took them
and that isn't hyperbole, that is what actually happens