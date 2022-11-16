I went to watch Pearl in the cinema, to be honest quite fresh after watching X (which i enjoyed) i think there was 7 of us in the cinema to watch it but by the end it was just me and GF, but i loved it though , Mia Goth such a great presence, hard to explain what kind of movie it is as its not an easy recommendation but its so good, i get what you're saying there OP as loads would bail out on it but did you see what Martin Scorsese said about it? there's not many of this type of movie gets made anymore and im totally here for it, hard to pigeon hole and categorize but its ace, really good, also that end scene before the end scenes roll out where shes doing that fucked up forced smile, lol wtf



yeah the end face lol, braveat first it strikes you as strange simply cos the camera lingers 'too long', taking you out of your comfort zone, then it has the 'trying too hard' vibe, which morphed into yep, that was quite something and brilliantly doneone of those ideas that could easily fall straight on its ass and a terrible call to end your movie that way but if it comes off it's special and she nailed it, props to Gothjust read scorsese's take on it, thanks for that, the main point to me and he is someone who can certainly comment on it is the Ti Wests movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days, powered by a pure, undiluted love for cinema" quote and the ramifications of that we see on the screen (as i said earlier, the opening credits alone flags that from the off). And if you are someone familiar with cinema down the ages you'll get exactly what he means. To put it crudely, it's a modern film that looks and feels old, not because of the time setting but cos it harks back to old cinema in the way it's shot and presented.