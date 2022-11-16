The priest seemed to have his head screwed on and the barman and his mate didn't seem all that unreasaonable.
The woman in the shop just wanted gossip, the copper was a gobshite.
The young lad, although not overly gifted with intelligence seemed mostly harmless enough (In the lad with the 'I shot JR' t-shirt in Father Ted kind of a way..
)
I actually found it pretty funny (Apart from the miniture donkey) and I had no sympathy for the dickhead cutting his fingers off - he's obviously got mental issues and wanted to do it so (me and the missus think) someone else could play his music and he could gain infamy as 'the guy who wrote this song and cut off all his fingers' - he even said to our (kind of) hero 'Actually I'm glad it's done, it's a relief'
The donkey was obviously an accident.