Casta:
I went to watch Pearl in the cinema, to be honest quite fresh after watching X (which i enjoyed) i think there was 7 of us in the cinema to watch it but by the end it was just me and GF,  but i loved it though , Mia Goth such a great presence, hard to explain what kind of  movie it is as its not an easy recommendation but its so good, i get what you're saying there OP as loads would bail out on it but did you see what Martin Scorsese said about it? there's not many of this type of movie gets made anymore and im totally here for it, hard to pigeon hole and categorize but its ace, really good, also that end scene before the end scenes roll out where shes doing that fucked up forced smile, lol wtf

yeah the end face lol, brave

at first it strikes you as strange simply cos the camera lingers 'too long', taking you out of your comfort zone, then it has the 'trying too hard' vibe, which morphed into yep, that was quite something and brilliantly done

one of those ideas that could easily fall straight on its ass and a terrible call to end your movie that way but if it comes off it's special and she nailed it, props to Goth

just read scorsese's take on it, thanks for that, the main point to me and he is someone who can certainly comment on it is the Ti Wests movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days, powered by a pure, undiluted love for cinema" quote and the ramifications of that we see on the screen (as i said earlier, the opening credits alone flags that from the off). And if you are someone familiar with cinema down the ages you'll get exactly what he means. To put it crudely, it's a modern film that looks and feels old, not because of the time setting but cos it harks back to old cinema in the way it's shot and presented.
Not sure if mentioned, but I recently watched Calibre on Netflix.

I highly recommend it. It's a pure thriller set in Scotland.

I honestly thought it was fantastic. As a horror and thriller fan, I found it almost too tense!!
Saw the new Bill Nighy film 'Living' this week which he's absolutely tremendous in.
Went to see 'A Bunch of Amateurs' this evening - lovely film, touching upon companionship, loss, and persevering with passions.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UAs1FOp4Kp4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UAs1FOp4Kp4</a>
you're know you're old (or the world has gone mad) when you see an item about 'stars before they were famous' and they have kevin costner listed with dances with wolves (top film btw)

uhm, wtf  ;D

he was one of the biggest names around at the time, silly c*nts, and that was on imdb - you'd assume they knew their shit

he'd already done the untouchables and field of dreams so i have no fucking clue what bozo thought he was fucking near as unknown
Armand9:
you're know you're old (or the world has gone mad) when you see an item about 'stars before they were famous' and they have kevin costner listed with dances with wolves (top film btw)

uhm, wtf  ;D

he was one of the biggest names around at the time, silly c*nts, and that was on imdb - you'd assume they knew their shit

he'd already done the untouchables and field of dreams so i have no fucking clue what bozo thought he was fucking near as unknown
JFK as well.

He had an amazing run of films, then he did Waterworld and The Postman and Hollywood wash their hands with him for A list stuff after they were massive Turkey's.

The film he did about the Cuban missile crisis in the early 00's was fantastic, he was great in that.
27 (?) Days wasnt it?
Crosby Nick:
27 (?) Days wasnt it?
You must have watched it twice over, Nick. Thirteen Days.
RedSince86:
JFK as well.

He had an amazing run of films, then he did Waterworld and The Postman and Hollywood wash their hands with him for A list stuff after they were massive Turkey's.

The film he did about the Cuban missile crisis in the early 00's was fantastic, he was great in that.

in fairness JFK was the following year after DWW with Robin Hood sandwiched between them, but yeah, bananas
Andy @ Allerton!:
Tell him to stop fucking about and get on with doing some proper Cthulhu mythos films with massive budgets, great stories and effects! :)

He was linked with a Lovecraft film before the whole 'X', 'Pearl', stuff.  Kinda weird how no horror director has really dived into Lovecraft properly. Stuart Gordon made Re-Animator, Dagon and Castle Freak (35-40 years ago) and I suppose Event Horizon is 'Lovecraftian', but there is so much to mine, Cthulhu especially.
Armand9:
in fairness JFK was the following year after DWW with Robin Hood sandwiched between them, but yeah, bananas

JFK is a brilliant, brilliant film.  It's nonsense, but the direction, editing and acting is unparalleled.  One of the best films of the 90s.
Ray K:
You must have watched it twice over, Nick. Thirteen Days.

It really dragged.

Might be confusing it with Yorkys First World War drama, although probably have that wrong too!
Hedley Lamarr:
JFK is a brilliant, brilliant film.  It's nonsense, but the direction, editing and acting is unparalleled.  One of the best films of the 90s.
I often find myself watching the whole Donald Sutherland Colonel X piece on Youtube.  A 15 minute masterclass in editing, acting and directing. Sutherland's best role. And it falls apart under the most rudimentary research. But it sorta doesn't matter as you know Oliver Stone ain't exactly an unimpeachable source of facts.
Ray K:
I often find myself watching the whole Donald Sutherland Colonel X piece on Youtube.  A 15 minute masterclass in editing, acting and directing. Sutherland's best role. And it falls apart under the most rudimentary research. But it sorta doesn't matter as you know Oliver Stone ain't exactly an unimpeachable source of facts.

I could watch it tonight, knowing it's all nonsense, but the editing would drag me into the film and I'd leave befuddled. It's a genius piece of filmmaking. It's the best work they've all been involved in, Stone, Costner, Hutshing.  A brilliant piece of fiction.
Ray K:
I often find myself watching the whole Donald Sutherland Colonel X piece on Youtube.  A 15 minute masterclass in editing, acting and directing. Sutherland's best role. And it falls apart under the most rudimentary research. But it sorta doesn't matter as you know Oliver Stone ain't exactly an unimpeachable source of facts.

It's one of my favourite movies with some excellent sound design too to keep the suspense up,facts be damned great entertainment imo.

Found it funny that they did the same magic bullet scene in Seinfeld too with Wayne Knight in both of them  :D.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Th-s3dbboJQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Th-s3dbboJQ</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tBz3PqA2Fmc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tBz3PqA2Fmc</a>
Banshees of Inisherin is such a thematically layered work. I know everyone is praising Colin Farrell for his performance, but I do hope Kerry Condon gets loads of recognition come awards season as I thought she was magnificent.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story  ..  ;D   

Actually not too bad to be honest.. Spoof & Parody comedy about "Weird" Al Yankovic's 100% true exciting and wildly outrageous life story...

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt17076046/
Ambulance


Possibly the most stupid film I've ever seen
rafathegaffa83:
Banshees of Inisherin is such a thematically layered work. I know everyone is praising Colin Farrell for his performance, but I do hope Kerry Condon gets loads of recognition come awards season as I thought she was magnificent.

Loved it. And her performance and character is the thing that turns a good film into a brilliant one. The only sane character it seems, she's the anchor throughout the film and holds it all together just through sheer empathy. Her characterisation is what the viewer is feeling.

A great film that my thoughts keep coming back to. Maybe the best film I've seen in the cinema post-covid and the one that lives up to its hype, and there's been some shocking stinkers that were classed as brilliant (the risible and dull Dune, while No Time To Die was flat as a pancake too I thought)
mattD:
Loved it. And her performance and character is the thing that turns a good film into a brilliant one. The only sane character it seems, she's the anchor throughout the film and holds it all together just through sheer empathy. Her characterisation is what the viewer is feeling.

A great film that my thoughts keep coming back to. Maybe the best film I've seen in the cinema post-covid and the one that lives up to its hype, and there's been some shocking stinkers that were classed as brilliant (the risible and dull Dune, while No Time To Die was flat as a pancake too I thought)

Dunno.

Spoiler

The priest seemed to have his head screwed on and the barman and his mate didn't seem all that unreasaonable.

The woman in the shop just wanted gossip, the copper was a gobshite.

The young lad, although not overly gifted with intelligence seemed mostly harmless enough (In the lad with the 'I shot JR' t-shirt in Father Ted kind of a way.. :D )

I actually found it pretty funny (Apart from the miniture donkey) and I had no sympathy for the dickhead cutting his fingers off - he's obviously got mental issues and wanted to do it so (me and the missus think) someone else could play his music and he could gain infamy as 'the guy who wrote this song and cut off all his fingers' - he even said to our (kind of) hero 'Actually I'm glad it's done, it's a relief'

The donkey was obviously an accident.

[close]
John_P:
Saw the new Bill Nighy film 'Living' this week which he's absolutely tremendous in.
Is that the one with Aimee Lou Wood out of Sex Education in? 
duvva:
Is that the one with Aimee Lou Wood out of Sex Education in? 

Yeah it is, she's great in it as well. Was a wonderful film.
