The RAWK Film Thread

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Casta on November 15, 2022, 09:57:37 pm
I went to watch Pearl in the cinema, to be honest quite fresh after watching X (which i enjoyed) i think there was 7 of us in the cinema to watch it but by the end it was just me and GF,  but i loved it though , Mia Goth such a great presence, hard to explain what kind of  movie it is as its not an easy recommendation but its so good, i get what you're saying there OP as loads would bail out on it but did you see what Martin Scorsese said about it? there's not many of this type of movie gets made anymore and im totally here for it, hard to pigeon hole and categorize but its ace, really good, also that end scene before the end scenes roll out where shes doing that fucked up forced smile, lol wtf

yeah the end face lol, brave

at first it strikes you as strange simply cos the camera lingers 'too long', taking you out of your comfort zone, then it has the 'trying too hard' vibe, which morphed into yep, that was quite something and brilliantly done

one of those ideas that could easily fall straight on its ass and a terrible call to end your movie that way but if it comes off it's special and she nailed it, props to Goth

just read scorsese's take on it, thanks for that, the main point to me and he is someone who can certainly comment on it is the Ti Wests movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days, powered by a pure, undiluted love for cinema" quote and the ramifications of that we see on the screen (as i said earlier, the opening credits alone flags that from the off). And if you are someone familiar with cinema down the ages you'll get exactly what he means. To put it crudely, it's a modern film that looks and feels old, not because of the time setting but cos it harks back to old cinema in the way it's shot and presented.
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Not sure if mentioned, but I recently watched Calibre on Netflix.

I highly recommend it. It's a pure thriller set in Scotland.

I honestly thought it was fantastic. As a horror and thriller fan, I found it almost too tense!!
"Salahs in here......"

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Saw the new Bill Nighy film 'Living' this week which he's absolutely tremendous in.
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Went to see 'A Bunch of Amateurs' this evening - lovely film, touching upon companionship, loss, and persevering with passions.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UAs1FOp4Kp4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UAs1FOp4Kp4</a>
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
you're know you're old (or the world has gone mad) when you see an item about 'stars before they were famous' and they have kevin costner listed with dances with wolves (top film btw)

uhm, wtf  ;D

he was one of the biggest names around at the time, silly c*nts, and that was on imdb - you'd assume they knew their shit

he'd already done the untouchables and field of dreams so i have no fucking clue what bozo thought he was fucking near as unknown
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 11:08:15 am
you're know you're old (or the world has gone mad) when you see an item about 'stars before they were famous' and they have kevin costner listed with dances with wolves (top film btw)

uhm, wtf  ;D

he was one of the biggest names around at the time, silly c*nts, and that was on imdb - you'd assume they knew their shit

he'd already done the untouchables and field of dreams so i have no fucking clue what bozo thought he was fucking near as unknown
JFK as well.

He had an amazing run of films, then he did Waterworld and The Postman and Hollywood wash their hands with him for A list stuff after they were massive Turkey's.

The film he did about the Cuban missile crisis in the early 00's was fantastic, he was great in that.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
27 (?) Days wasnt it?
