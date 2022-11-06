« previous next »
Offline Johnnyboy1973

Holler by Nicole Reiger with Jessica Barden is very good (can't believe shoe is 30 with a kid).

https://www.metacritic.com/movie/holler
Where's this Yakimoto fella?

Offline reddebs

Quote from: Armand9 on November  6, 2022, 07:04:20 am
As i haven't watched them since they first came out I thought i'd download the LoTR trilogy (i was kind of cleansing my palate as well i guess)

anyway i downloaded them not realising i'd downloaded extended versions, which i wasn't even aware of

fuck me they're long  ;D

i dont have a problem with film length as long as it's all good and i much prefer these extended versions, it's hard to know how much of what seemed new was actually new to me or i had just forgot shit, you know it's been a long time. overall something that definitely has changed with watching the extended versions is the 'lesser' two of the hobbits. when i saw the original films i didn't much care for them really, they were just there doing whatever in the movies, fine but that was it. with the extended versions i came to actually have much more care and investment towards them.

if you like LoTR and haven't watched the extended versions, i'd recommend them, but be aware they're each around 4 hours long

good times tho

We waited for the extended versions to come out on dvd before watching any of them and then felt cheated the first time the cinema versions were shown on tv and put the dvd on instead.

We haven't done it for a while now but used to have a lotrs 'day' to watch them all.  14.5hrs is a long watch but if you've fuck all else to do it's epic following from beginning to end in one go.

We've upgraded them to 4K now which is even better viewing 😁
Online Armand9

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Fantasy based around a Djinn (Idris Elba), i was really enjoying it but it ran out of steam towards the end for me, still worth a watch for the majority of it if you like fairytale type fantasy
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Quote from: Buck Pete on November  6, 2022, 08:16:25 am
Watched Nope on way home from hols on plane.

Its weird but I honestly cant decide if it was any good or not.

What is the general consensus?

Nowhere near as good as Get Out or Us.
Offline Buck Pete

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November  7, 2022, 05:15:47 pm
Nowhere near as good as Get Out or Us.

Yeah agreed

I didn't quite 'get' the whole point of the Jupe and Gordy the crazed chimp story arc.
Online Armand9

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November  7, 2022, 05:15:47 pm
Nowhere near as good as Get Out or Us.

ditto, i enjoyed it but not like the others, Get Out is especially good
Online Armand9

Quote from: Buck Pete on November  7, 2022, 05:29:15 pm
Yeah agreed

I didn't quite 'get' the whole point of the Jupe and Gordy the crazed chimp story arc.

I think it's a cautionary tale about the treatment of animals by hollywood (maybe broader) - flagging hollywood negatives occurs in all his movies i seen, im pretty much sure of that (in this at the start you have the horse kicking an actor, then escalates to the flashbacks of the chimp rampage, culminating in jean jacket - there may be more but those are the ones i remember)

so kind of is just what you see, a cautionary tale not learnt (for whatever reason - choice/amnesia) with the same outcome, fuck with animals at your peril

there may be a more deeper meaning there but i think the above holds water. I know peele mentioned among the movies he said were influential was King Kong and jaws, which fit for obvious reasons. there's also real world references in the veil wearing woman at jupe's show, victim of chimp, and the well known case of the woman in real life who was attacked by a chimp and wears a veil (i think she was an animal trainer, which would fit the nod at hollywood again)

jupe didn't learn, still using 'animals' for profit, shite outcome
Offline rafathegaffa83

Finally got around to watching The Deer Hunter. Grim as fuck. One of De Niro's best performances. Walken is fabulous too (fucking terrifying in the latter stages). They don't make them like they used to.
Offline Spongebob Redpants

Quote from: Buck Pete on November  6, 2022, 08:16:25 am
Watched Nope on way home from hols on plane.

Its weird but I honestly cant decide if it was any good or not.

What is the general consensus?

I expected more - pretty average at best .

The actress who played the sister ( Keke Palmer ) seemed to get a lot of plaudits , but I found the character annoying .
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November  6, 2022, 08:23:27 am
Enola Holmes 2 was enjoyable.

Ive earmarked this as something the family will watch over Christmas.  Have you seen the first one, is it any good?
Offline Red Ol

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on November  8, 2022, 11:52:56 pm
Finally got around to watching The Deer Hunter. Grim as fuck. One of De Niro's best performances. Walken is fabulous too (fucking terrifying in the latter stages). They don't make them like they used to.

To me one of the greatest films ever and the acting is superb. One of the first films I watched on video and my only regret is not seeing it at the cinema (wasnt old enough to get in).
Offline Buck Pete

Quote from: Red Ol on November  9, 2022, 10:39:21 am
To me one of the greatest films ever and the acting is superb. One of the first films I watched on video and my only regret is not seeing it at the cinema (wasnt old enough to get in).

Love to watch Deer Hunter on the big screen.  The late great John Cazale is one of my favourite actors.

I'm gradually getting through cinema screenings of my favourite movies I was simply too young to attend first time around.

Apocalypse Now: Final Cut stands out for me a few years ago.  Incredible to watch it on the big screen.

Then Jaws remastered in Real3d a few months ago.  Again, amazing!
Offline Buck Pete

Quote from: Armand9 on November  7, 2022, 08:13:23 pm
I think it's a cautionary tale about the treatment of animals by hollywood (maybe broader) - flagging hollywood negatives occurs in all his movies i seen, im pretty much sure of that (in this at the start you have the horse kicking an actor, then escalates to the flashbacks of the chimp rampage, culminating in jean jacket - there may be more but those are the ones i remember)

so kind of is just what you see, a cautionary tale not learnt (for whatever reason - choice/amnesia) with the same outcome, fuck with animals at your peril

there may be a more deeper meaning there but i think the above holds water. I know peele mentioned among the movies he said were influential was King Kong and jaws, which fit for obvious reasons. there's also real world references in the veil wearing woman at jupe's show, victim of chimp, and the well known case of the woman in real life who was attacked by a chimp and wears a veil (i think she was an animal trainer, which would fit the nod at hollywood again)

jupe didn't learn, still using 'animals' for profit, shite outcome

Cheers for the reply and that makes sense.  I did suspect it was a swipe at the way animals (and people) are exploited by Hollywood.

I was unsure how it fit into the plot narrative though.  But your explanation of how Jupe "didn't learn" from his experiences with Gordy is a good shout.

The studio scene with Gordy the chimp following his rampage was pretty scary to be fair.

To be honest, its almost a week later and I have been thinking about the movie lots, so it must have had some kind of impact on me.

Brilliant article here from The Ringer which pretty much expands on your theories.

https://www.theringer.com/movies/2022/7/25/23276683/nope-gordy-chimp-theories

Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on November  9, 2022, 10:31:05 am
The actress who played the sister ( Keke Palmer ) seemed to get a lot of plaudits , but I found the character annoying .

Yep, annoying.
Offline Zee_26

Quote from: Armand9 on November  7, 2022, 08:13:23 pm
I think it's a cautionary tale about the treatment of animals by hollywood (maybe broader) - flagging hollywood negatives occurs in all his movies i seen, im pretty much sure of that (in this at the start you have the horse kicking an actor, then escalates to the flashbacks of the chimp rampage, culminating in jean jacket - there may be more but those are the ones i remember)

so kind of is just what you see, a cautionary tale not learnt (for whatever reason - choice/amnesia) with the same outcome, fuck with animals at your peril

there may be a more deeper meaning there but i think the above holds water. I know peele mentioned among the movies he said were influential was King Kong and jaws, which fit for obvious reasons. there's also real world references in the veil wearing woman at jupe's show, victim of chimp, and the well known case of the woman in real life who was attacked by a chimp and wears a veil (i think she was an animal trainer, which would fit the nod at hollywood again)

jupe didn't learn, still using 'animals' for profit, shite outcome

I'd agree with that. I think another major theme is child actors being unable to leave Hollywood behind even though their experiences can be downright traumatising. Jupe witnesses first hand a terrible event and is doomed (out of his own choices) to experience similar later on in his adult life.

It's a great film and one that will reward multiple viewings. There's a lot of references to old and new Hollywood all across the film.
Offline Buck Pete

Quote from: Zee_26 on November 10, 2022, 11:18:14 am
It's a great film and one that will reward multiple viewings. There's a lot of references to old and new Hollywood all across the film.

I think you're right. I really want to watch it again.
Offline RedSince86

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jK9EiQ3etqg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jK9EiQ3etqg</a>
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Black Adam

Started well. Finished poorly.

3/10
Offline PaulF

Everything, everywhere, all at once. I'd not heard of this until this thread.  Different 😁
Offline Terry de Niro

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on November  8, 2022, 11:52:56 pm
Finally got around to watching The Deer Hunter. Grim as fuck. One of De Niro's best performances. Walken is fabulous too (fucking terrifying in the latter stages). They don't make them like they used to.
Quote from: Red Ol on November  9, 2022, 10:39:21 am
To me one of the greatest films ever and the acting is superb. One of the first films I watched on video and my only regret is not seeing it at the cinema (wasnt old enough to get in).
Definitely up there with the best.
So powerful and almost feels like you're watching a documentary because it's so realistic.
Offline Hazell

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November  9, 2022, 10:33:02 am
Ive earmarked this as something the family will watch over Christmas.  Have you seen the first one, is it any good?

Yeah it's the first one was really enjoyable. Second one's fun too. Definitely watch them both.
Offline Disregarder

Had the 'rona recently so managed to catch up on some films that have been sat on my lists for ages, some of them years, while I was isolating.

Blade Runner 2049 - thought this was an incredible atmospheric cerebral sci-fi movie and a worthy follow up to the classic original. Didn't have high hopes for it as I saw the recent Dune by the same director and found it over long and ponderous to the point of arse numbing in the cinema. The gap between the first film and this one was a red flag. With similar remakes or sequels to great films made decades ago, I've been disappointed and felt they should have left it alone rather than sully memories of the original with a shit new one.

I Kill Giants. Loved this. Really well written and acted coming of age film about a bullied and lonely teenage girl who takes down huge monsters.  Premise is secondary to great character development and acting.

Public Enemies. Load of old wank with Johnny Depp. Turned it off it was that bad.

Don't Look Up. Hyped Oscar worthy film but hype justified this time. Great star studied assemble cast
Online Armand9

Amsterdam - what a neat little movie

quirky, well written, well acted, kind of movie to just chill out and see where it takes you

everyone does a good job but bale, he's  such a chameleon and eminently watchable

on a purely side and shallow note - i never got this thing that margot robbie is hot, never has been to my eye but she looked good in this, i wasn't sure it was even her tho i had a feeling it was (i wasn't aware of the cast apart from bale before hand)
Offline Trada

I really enjoyed Enola Holmes 2

With the socialism message of Sarah Chapman and the match girls strike.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November  9, 2022, 10:33:02 am
Ive earmarked this as something the family will watch over Christmas.  Have you seen the first one, is it any good?
Yes both are well worth watching especially with the family. Everyone is good in it.
Online Armand9

Quote from: Trada on November 12, 2022, 07:30:13 pm
I really enjoyed Enola Holmes 2

With the socialism message of Sarah Chapman and the match girls strike.

saw the first one, thought it was a nice easy family watch

surprised to see there's a second one already, shall check that out
Offline Hazell

Anyone seen See They How Run? Saw it yesterday and it's really a lot of fun. It's a bit like Knives Out, but with a bit more self referential-ness.
Online gerrardisgod

Yeah, mentioned it a couple pages back. I loved both Ronan and Rockwell, excellent buddy cop-ish vibes.
Offline Hazell

Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 11:45:52 am
Yeah, mentioned it a couple pages back. I loved both Ronan and Rockwell, excellent buddy cop-ish vibes.

Definitely, Ronan in particular was a joy. I did think the reveal of whodunnit was the weakest element of the film but I don't think it was the main point anyway. But yeah, definitely recommend if you're looking for an enjoyable hour and a half.
Online gerrardisgod

I went into it a bit blind, so was nice to see Key and Shearsmith pop up.
Offline Hazell

Yeah, love Tim Key in anything he's in and Shearsmith always seems to be popping up in everything I'm watching at the moment - he was in In The Earth and bizarrely, in Venom: Let There Be Carnage ;D
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

The Banshees of Inisherin

Hilarious. Laughed my head off all the way through it

Except the donkey death RIP :(

Online Crosby Nick

Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:44:29 am
Anyone seen See They How Run? Saw it yesterday and it's really a lot of fun. It's a bit like Knives Out, but with a bit more self referential-ness.

Looks quite good fun from what Ive seen, and a quality cast like you said.
Online TepidT2O

Went to see Black Panther Wankanda Forever.

I know this sounds obvious, but it really missed having a blank panther in it
Still some excellent performances, but Chadwick Boseman stole the screen inthe first film and his absence was (not surprisingly) quite stark. life is so fucking unfair sometimes, I think he was about to become the first black action hero 

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:01:09 pm
Went to see Black Panther Wankanda Forever.

I know this sounds obvious, but it really missed having a blank panther in it
Still some excellent performances, but Chadwick Boseman stole the screen inthe first film and his absence was (not surprisingly) quite stark. life is so fucking unfair sometimes, I think he was about to become the first black action hero 



A blank panther?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Morbius

OK, I suppose, Missus liked it

6/10 from me
Online Armand9

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:01:09 pm
Went to see Black Panther Wankanda Forever.

I know this sounds obvious, but it really missed having a blank panther in it
Still some excellent performances, but Chadwick Boseman stole the screen inthe first film and his absence was (not surprisingly) quite stark. life is so fucking unfair sometimes, I think he was about to become the first black action hero 

i always looked at Blade and Storm as action heros that got good screen time if that's the context you're refering to, and Blade got three movies of his own that's pretty good going for any action hero (and he's being rebooted, which im very much looking forward to, i hope it doesn't get toned down on the censorship side)

i agree on Boseman being a great Black Panther and for sure would've had an ongoing presence in marvel, i haven't seen the second film yet so can't comment beyond that
