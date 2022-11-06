Yeah agreed



I didn't quite 'get' the whole point of the Jupe and Gordy the crazed chimp story arc.



I think it's a cautionary tale about the treatment of animals by hollywood (maybe broader) - flagging hollywood negatives occurs in all his movies i seen, im pretty much sure of that (in this at the start you have the horse kicking an actor, then escalates to the flashbacks of the chimp rampage, culminating in jean jacket - there may be more but those are the ones i remember)so kind of is just what you see, a cautionary tale not learnt (for whatever reason - choice/amnesia) with the same outcome, fuck with animals at your perilthere may be a more deeper meaning there but i think the above holds water. I know peele mentioned among the movies he said were influential was King Kong and jaws, which fit for obvious reasons. there's also real world references in the veil wearing woman at jupe's show, victim of chimp, and the well known case of the woman in real life who was attacked by a chimp and wears a veil (i think she was an animal trainer, which would fit the nod at hollywood again)jupe didn't learn, still using 'animals' for profit, shite outcome