Holler by Nicole Reiger with Jessica Barden is very good (can't believe shoe is 30 with a kid).

As i haven't watched them since they first came out I thought i'd download the LoTR trilogy (i was kind of cleansing my palate as well i guess)

anyway i downloaded them not realising i'd downloaded extended versions, which i wasn't even aware of

fuck me they're long  ;D

i dont have a problem with film length as long as it's all good and i much prefer these extended versions, it's hard to know how much of what seemed new was actually new to me or i had just forgot shit, you know it's been a long time. overall something that definitely has changed with watching the extended versions is the 'lesser' two of the hobbits. when i saw the original films i didn't much care for them really, they were just there doing whatever in the movies, fine but that was it. with the extended versions i came to actually have much more care and investment towards them.

if you like LoTR and haven't watched the extended versions, i'd recommend them, but be aware they're each around 4 hours long

good times tho

We waited for the extended versions to come out on dvd before watching any of them and then felt cheated the first time the cinema versions were shown on tv and put the dvd on instead.

We haven't done it for a while now but used to have a lotrs 'day' to watch them all.  14.5hrs is a long watch but if you've fuck all else to do it's epic following from beginning to end in one go.

We've upgraded them to 4K now which is even better viewing 😁
Three Thousand Years of Longing

Fantasy based around a Djinn (Idris Elba), i was really enjoying it but it ran out of steam towards the end for me, still worth a watch for the majority of it if you like fairytale type fantasy
Watched Nope on way home from hols on plane.

Its weird but I honestly cant decide if it was any good or not.

What is the general consensus?

Nowhere near as good as Get Out or Us.
Nowhere near as good as Get Out or Us.

Yeah agreed

I didn't quite 'get' the whole point of the Jupe and Gordy the crazed chimp story arc.
Nowhere near as good as Get Out or Us.

ditto, i enjoyed it but not like the others, Get Out is especially good
Yeah agreed

I didn't quite 'get' the whole point of the Jupe and Gordy the crazed chimp story arc.

I think it's a cautionary tale about the treatment of animals by hollywood (maybe broader) - flagging hollywood negatives occurs in all his movies i seen, im pretty much sure of that (in this at the start you have the horse kicking an actor, then escalates to the flashbacks of the chimp rampage, culminating in jean jacket - there may be more but those are the ones i remember)

so kind of is just what you see, a cautionary tale not learnt (for whatever reason - choice/amnesia) with the same outcome, fuck with animals at your peril

there may be a more deeper meaning there but i think the above holds water. I know peele mentioned among the movies he said were influential was King Kong and jaws, which fit for obvious reasons. there's also real world references in the veil wearing woman at jupe's show, victim of chimp, and the well known case of the woman in real life who was attacked by a chimp and wears a veil (i think she was an animal trainer, which would fit the nod at hollywood again)

jupe didn't learn, still using 'animals' for profit, shite outcome
Finally got around to watching The Deer Hunter. Grim as fuck. One of De Niro's best performances. Walken is fabulous too (fucking terrifying in the latter stages). They don't make them like they used to.
Watched Nope on way home from hols on plane.

Its weird but I honestly cant decide if it was any good or not.

What is the general consensus?

I expected more - pretty average at best .

The actress who played the sister ( Keke Palmer ) seemed to get a lot of plaudits , but I found the character annoying .
Enola Holmes 2 was enjoyable.

Ive earmarked this as something the family will watch over Christmas.  Have you seen the first one, is it any good?
Finally got around to watching The Deer Hunter. Grim as fuck. One of De Niro's best performances. Walken is fabulous too (fucking terrifying in the latter stages). They don't make them like they used to.

To me one of the greatest films ever and the acting is superb. One of the first films I watched on video and my only regret is not seeing it at the cinema (wasnt old enough to get in).
To me one of the greatest films ever and the acting is superb. One of the first films I watched on video and my only regret is not seeing it at the cinema (wasnt old enough to get in).

Love to watch Deer Hunter on the big screen.  The late great John Cazale is one of my favourite actors.

I'm gradually getting through cinema screenings of my favourite movies I was simply too young to attend first time around.

Apocalypse Now: Final Cut stands out for me a few years ago.  Incredible to watch it on the big screen.

Then Jaws remastered in Real3d a few months ago.  Again, amazing!
I think it's a cautionary tale about the treatment of animals by hollywood (maybe broader) - flagging hollywood negatives occurs in all his movies i seen, im pretty much sure of that (in this at the start you have the horse kicking an actor, then escalates to the flashbacks of the chimp rampage, culminating in jean jacket - there may be more but those are the ones i remember)

so kind of is just what you see, a cautionary tale not learnt (for whatever reason - choice/amnesia) with the same outcome, fuck with animals at your peril

there may be a more deeper meaning there but i think the above holds water. I know peele mentioned among the movies he said were influential was King Kong and jaws, which fit for obvious reasons. there's also real world references in the veil wearing woman at jupe's show, victim of chimp, and the well known case of the woman in real life who was attacked by a chimp and wears a veil (i think she was an animal trainer, which would fit the nod at hollywood again)

jupe didn't learn, still using 'animals' for profit, shite outcome

Cheers for the reply and that makes sense.  I did suspect it was a swipe at the way animals (and people) are exploited by Hollywood.

I was unsure how it fit into the plot narrative though.  But your explanation of how Jupe "didn't learn" from his experiences with Gordy is a good shout.

The studio scene with Gordy the chimp following his rampage was pretty scary to be fair.

To be honest, its almost a week later and I have been thinking about the movie lots, so it must have had some kind of impact on me.

Brilliant article here from The Ringer which pretty much expands on your theories.

https://www.theringer.com/movies/2022/7/25/23276683/nope-gordy-chimp-theories

The actress who played the sister ( Keke Palmer ) seemed to get a lot of plaudits , but I found the character annoying .

Yep, annoying.
I think it's a cautionary tale about the treatment of animals by hollywood (maybe broader) - flagging hollywood negatives occurs in all his movies i seen, im pretty much sure of that (in this at the start you have the horse kicking an actor, then escalates to the flashbacks of the chimp rampage, culminating in jean jacket - there may be more but those are the ones i remember)

so kind of is just what you see, a cautionary tale not learnt (for whatever reason - choice/amnesia) with the same outcome, fuck with animals at your peril

there may be a more deeper meaning there but i think the above holds water. I know peele mentioned among the movies he said were influential was King Kong and jaws, which fit for obvious reasons. there's also real world references in the veil wearing woman at jupe's show, victim of chimp, and the well known case of the woman in real life who was attacked by a chimp and wears a veil (i think she was an animal trainer, which would fit the nod at hollywood again)

jupe didn't learn, still using 'animals' for profit, shite outcome

I'd agree with that. I think another major theme is child actors being unable to leave Hollywood behind even though their experiences can be downright traumatising. Jupe witnesses first hand a terrible event and is doomed (out of his own choices) to experience similar later on in his adult life.

It's a great film and one that will reward multiple viewings. There's a lot of references to old and new Hollywood all across the film.
It's a great film and one that will reward multiple viewings. There's a lot of references to old and new Hollywood all across the film.

I think you're right. I really want to watch it again.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jK9EiQ3etqg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jK9EiQ3etqg</a>
