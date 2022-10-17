Banshees Of Inisherin is the best film I've seen this year and Martin McDonaghs's best film, and prior to this he hadn't made a bad one. It's not laugh out loud hilarious, but it is funny in a certain way from the first minute to the last, smiled the whole way through (with typical moments that a more adjusted person wouldn't find funny). Gleeson and Farrell are great, very much 'In Bruges', if the latter doesn't get some sort of Oscar nod they're as pointless as most people think they are. The humour is very McDonagh, albeit on a smaller scale, I 'd say it's closer to his brother's work like The Guard and Calvary, a more introverted humour.



I've got tomorrow afternoon to myself, I'm tempted to go again. It's just a wonderful, wonderful film.