Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55240 on: October 17, 2022, 05:35:48 pm »
Booked my tickets for The Banshees Of Inisherin, a film Im really, really looking forward to.  I loved In Bruges and Three Billboards (not overly keen on Seven Psychopaths but it had its moments), Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have great chemistry.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55241 on: October 18, 2022, 09:27:11 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on October 17, 2022, 04:22:11 pm
Do you know anything about it...?



I do now

I liked it - missus wasn't that keen, but it was kind of based on a true story with quite a decent cast.

Certainly quirky and I enjoyed it as a feature.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55242 on: October 18, 2022, 09:27:46 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 17, 2022, 05:35:48 pm
Booked my tickets for The Banshees Of Inisherin, a film Im really, really looking forward to.  I loved In Bruges and Three Billboards (not overly keen on Seven Psychopaths but it had its moments), Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have great chemistry.

Yeah going to give this a go. Looks quite stupid, but potentially quite funny too.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55243 on: October 18, 2022, 10:12:45 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 17, 2022, 05:35:48 pm
Booked my tickets for The Banshees Of Inisherin, a film Im really, really looking forward to.  I loved In Bruges and Three Billboards (not overly keen on Seven Psychopaths but it had its moments), Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have great chemistry.

A work mate of mine mentioned it a couple of months ago as parts of it were filmed where his mum lives in the West of Ireland. Will have to see it too.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55244 on: October 21, 2022, 10:56:54 pm »
Banshees Of Inisherin is the best film I've seen this year and Martin McDonaghs's best film, and prior to this he hadn't made a bad one.  It's not laugh out loud hilarious, but it is funny in a certain way from the first minute to the last, smiled the whole way through (with typical moments that a more adjusted person wouldn't find funny).  Gleeson and Farrell are great, very much 'In Bruges', if the latter doesn't get some sort of Oscar nod they're as pointless as most people think they are. The humour is very McDonagh, albeit on a smaller scale, I 'd say it's closer to his brother's work like The Guard and Calvary, a more introverted humour.

I've got tomorrow afternoon to myself, I'm tempted to go again.  It's just a wonderful, wonderful film.
Offline duvva

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55245 on: October 21, 2022, 11:33:58 pm »
Just watched Ambulance, extremely ridiculous but bloody good fun
Offline John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55246 on: October 23, 2022, 06:41:49 pm »
Just been to see The Banshees of Inisherin. An absolutely tremendous film.
Offline Only Me

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55247 on: October 24, 2022, 01:06:00 am »
Quote from: John_P on October 23, 2022, 06:41:49 pm
Just been to see The Banshees of Inisherin. An absolutely tremendous film.

Couldnt agree more.

Absolutely loved it.

Great acting, some laugh out loud moments, but very dark in places too.

The cast is fantastic, the scenery is breathtaking, and even the donkey played a blinder.

Highly recommended.
Offline RedSince86

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55248 on: October 24, 2022, 10:35:12 am »
Watched the Australian movie The Stranger, on Netflix last night.

Based on a true story, absolute brilliant movie.

Has that typical Aussie cinema slow burn dark atmosphere feel to it .

If you're going to watch it, don't read up about the true events of it, the last act is compelling viewing.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55249 on: October 29, 2022, 12:57:45 am »
Went to see The Banshees of Inisherin tonight just wonderful! Beautiful, funny, warm, sad, just lovely.

Knew Id enjoy it but wasnt quite expecting that.

Cant believe its disappearing from cinemas after a short space of time. Watched it at the Everyman but have 6 Vue tickets to use up quite soon but its gone from there, at all the local ones. Yet there are about 5 screens showing the same Black Adam(?) film. Bit sad actually!
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55250 on: October 29, 2022, 03:06:50 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 24, 2022, 10:35:12 am
Watched the Australian movie The Stranger, on Netflix last night.

Based on a true story, absolute brilliant movie.

Has that typical Aussie cinema slow burn dark atmosphere feel to it .

If you're going to watch it, don't read up about the true events of it, the last act is compelling viewing.

Just watched it and had no idea what the true story was and the penny dropped. If you lived in Australia there's a bloody good chance this story has crossed you at some stage.

Offline RedSince86

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55251 on: October 29, 2022, 03:23:14 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 29, 2022, 03:06:50 am
Just watched it and had no idea what the true story was and the penny dropped. If you lived in Australia there's a bloody good chance this story has crossed you at some stage.
I ended up watching it again.

Spoiler
Blows my mind it was just one long con by the authorities in 3 states all in on it, the budget, man hours and the preparation of all the roles the undercovers had to go through to get the end result, genius who actually came up with the entire plan.
[close]

I love Aussie cinema.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55252 on: October 29, 2022, 03:40:34 am »
I wasnt overly impressed with The Stranger, I thought the performances were great but it just didnt connect.  The Dry is probably my favourite Australian film of the past five years, a sort of Neo-Western, Eric Bana is great in it, his best performance since Chopper.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55253 on: October 29, 2022, 04:21:53 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 29, 2022, 03:40:34 am
I wasnt overly impressed with The Stranger, I thought the performances were great but it just didnt connect.  The Dry is probably my favourite Australian film of the past five years, a sort of Neo-Western, Eric Bana is great in it, his best performance since Chopper.

I agree on the call for 'The Dry'. Mystery Road is a great Oz TV series if that's up your alley. Mr Inbetween is by far the best bit of TV in the past decade.
Offline dikwad

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55254 on: October 29, 2022, 09:28:24 am »
Watched Barbarian last night after seeing the good reviews. That's another 2 hours of my life I'll never get back.
Offline Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55255 on: October 29, 2022, 11:48:56 am »
i saw something very positive about it as well so went and got it for watching at some point

now im kind of put off ;D

maybe i'll wait untili i've abosolutely nothing else ready to go
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55256 on: October 29, 2022, 11:59:34 am »
Anyone watching the remake of All Quiet on the Western Front? Out on Netflix yesterday. It's on my watchlist but the list is currently about 10 years worth long.
Offline Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55257 on: October 29, 2022, 12:23:06 pm »
wasn't aware of this, i recall the original - still one of the most poignant endings to a film
Offline Agent99

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55258 on: October 29, 2022, 05:45:11 pm »
Barbarian was ok but all the tropes of seemingly smart people making dumb decisions to move the story forward were there.
Online reddebs

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55259 on: October 29, 2022, 06:14:00 pm »
We watched some weird sci-fi, overly complicated, mind numbingly, made no sense shite film the other day.

Moon Fall...... Don't bother folks
Offline John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55260 on: October 29, 2022, 06:29:12 pm »
Saw Triangle Of Sadness today which won the Palme d'or at Cannes this year.

Some real low hanging fruit with its overall point but still really well done film.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55261 on: October 30, 2022, 07:36:31 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on October 29, 2022, 11:59:34 am
Anyone watching the remake of All Quiet on the Western Front? Out on Netflix yesterday. It's on my watchlist but the list is currently about 10 years worth long.

Just finished it and blimey its brutal. Hard to watch in places. A perfect example of the insanity.

Quote from: Armand9 on October 29, 2022, 12:23:06 pm
wasn't aware of this, i recall the original - still one of the most poignant endings to a film

I'm guessing you mean the one with John boy out of the Waltons? There is an earlier version as well from 1930 but have never seen that.
Offline F-T-9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55262 on: October 30, 2022, 11:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on October 29, 2022, 11:59:34 am
Anyone watching the remake of All Quiet on the Western Front? Out on Netflix yesterday. It's on my watchlist but the list is currently about 10 years worth long.

I just finished it. Wow. Incredible viewing, up there with some of the best world war films I've seen. It truly encapsulates how fucked up war can be.

Highly recommend.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55263 on: October 31, 2022, 11:10:37 am »
Watched 'Children of Men' once again yesterday. The single-shot action sequence still blows me away. But what really impacted me the most is the scenes where everyone mourns the death of the youngest person alive. We live in a world where newborns suffer from such a tragic faith everyday and it's only when we hear about the oldest person dying that makes the news. It's such a mad flip on what we're use to.
Offline RedSince86

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55264 on: October 31, 2022, 08:08:02 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on October 30, 2022, 11:00:25 pm
I just finished it. Wow. Incredible viewing, up there with some of the best world war films I've seen. It truly encapsulates how fucked up war can be.

Highly recommend.
Watched it this afternoon.

Absolute grim and incredible, that battle scene beofre and after the tanks arrive up is there with Saving Private Ryan, a good 15 mins of mindblowing cinema.

I wouldn't be surprised to see it win a few Oscars for Sound and Cinematography and maybe Direction.

I have to look up the 1930 Oscar winning version.
Offline F-T-9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55265 on: Yesterday at 12:47:06 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 31, 2022, 08:08:02 pm
Watched it this afternoon.

Absolute grim and incredible, that battle scene beofre and after the tanks arrive up is there with Saving Private Ryan, a good 15 mins of mindblowing cinema.

I wouldn't be surprised to see it win a few Oscars for Sound and Cinematography and maybe Direction.

I have to look up the 1930 Oscar winning version.

Grim puts it lightly.

And yes, cinematography is some of the very best. Especially in that tank battle as you mentioned.

Think I'm gonna watch it again.
Offline Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55266 on: Yesterday at 04:35:21 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 31, 2022, 11:10:37 am
Watched 'Children of Men' once again yesterday. The single-shot action sequence still blows me away. But what really impacted me the most is the scenes where everyone mourns the death of the youngest person alive. We live in a world where newborns suffer from such a tragic faith everyday and it's only when we hear about the oldest person dying that makes the news. It's such a mad flip on what we're use to.

I can never get to the end of that movie, tried at least three times, i either fall asleep or get to 'fuck this'

Offline Darren G

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55267 on: Today at 09:49:12 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on October 29, 2022, 11:59:34 am
Anyone watching the remake of All Quiet on the Western Front? Out on Netflix yesterday. It's on my watchlist but the list is currently about 10 years worth long.

Watched it last night.  Move it to the top of your list if you haven't watched it yet based upon the other lads recommendations/reviews.  A harrowing, brilliant illustration of the futility and insanity of Word War One and of war in general.  Utterly brilliant cinema.  Nailed on for the Ocsar at this point in time in my opinion.


EDIT: sorry, missed the post where you said that you'd seen in now.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55268 on: Today at 04:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 09:49:12 am
Watched it last night.  Move it to the top of your list if you haven't watched it yet based upon the other lads recommendations/reviews.  A harrowing, brilliant illustration of the futility and insanity of Word War One and of war in general.  Utterly brilliant cinema.  Nailed on for the Ocsar at this point in time in my opinion.


EDIT: sorry, missed the post where you said that you'd seen in now.

Thanks mate, yes I bumped it to first in the queue.  :thumbup

Was amazing, upsetting, graphic, sad and insane.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55269 on: Today at 04:52:06 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 31, 2022, 11:10:37 am
Watched 'Children of Men' once again yesterday. The single-shot action sequence still blows me away. But what really impacted me the most is the scenes where everyone mourns the death of the youngest person alive. We live in a world where newborns suffer from such a tragic faith everyday and it's only when we hear about the oldest person dying that makes the news. It's such a mad flip on what we're use to.

I like that film, got a dark grimness to it.

Hard to believe the same guy directed A Little Princess (don't think I've watched it without at least one tear), Y Tu Mamá También, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkhaban, Children of Men and Gravity
Online stara

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55270 on: Today at 05:47:01 pm »
Hunt. A korean spy thriller set in early 80's. Infernal Affairs amped up to eleven.
