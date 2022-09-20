Spoiler



My issue is how once the twist is revealed that the rules aren't explained, the whole you die in the simulation you die in real life seems bizarre. The biggest issue however comes earlier when Alice (Pugh) goes to the mountain top what we learn later on is that's how you leave the simulation. So if that's the case why when she does that early on why doesn't she wake back up in the real world. Jack's at his real job so wouldn't be in the apartment. So who puts her back into the simulation, after all when she reveals she went up the mountain only Pines character knows this happened and Jack seems oblivious to the fact anything happened.