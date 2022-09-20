Boy oh boy, Blonde will divide people. I thought it was brilliant, jarring film. Didnt find it exploitative in the slightest. Ive read plenty on Norma Jean, a girl who was shit on from every height, Blonde actually humanised her more than Oates book or most books actually. Liberties were taken, its not comfortable viewing, it made me feel for the girl even more,.
Brilliant film, Ana De Armas was stunning, brilliant performance that probably wont get close to an Oscar nod for certain reasons.
Im going to watch it again tomorrow.