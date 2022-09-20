« previous next »
The RAWK Film Thread

AndyInVA

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 20, 2022, 03:15:32 am
Quote from: tubby on September 15, 2022, 08:06:53 am
Dunno how I feel about someone other than Chase as Fletch.  Will probably check it out when it's available for streaming, but I'm not happy about this re-casting.

Watch an interview with Fletch after 2015 or so. It will soon change your mind. He never comes across well.
afc turkish

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 20, 2022, 11:54:31 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on September 20, 2022, 03:15:32 am
Watch an interview with Fletch after 2015 or so. It will soon change your mind. He never comes across well.

Sort of strange, isn't it? Always thoroughly unpleasant in an interview...
Lastrador

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 22, 2022, 03:16:08 pm
So, Emily the Criminal was surprisingly very good. I really liked how it avoided most tropes of the genre, and just cared about telling a good engaging story. It was really unpretentious and lean, with great direction and performances. I didn't care too much about the ending though, well just the last scene to be more precise. I felt it kind of cheaped the whole character arc of the movie, but it's still really good and engaging throughout.
John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 26, 2022, 06:53:20 pm
Despite the discourse around it I went to see Don't Worry Darling at the weekend and thought it was overall a fine movie. Thought Pugh and Pine were excellent, rest of the cast seemed fine as well.

My  issue is how once the twist is revealed that the rules aren't explained, the whole you die in the simulation you die in real life seems bizarre. The biggest issue however comes earlier when Alice (Pugh) goes to the mountain top what we learn later on is that's how you leave the simulation. So if that's the case why when she does that early on why doesn't she wake back up in the real world. Jack's at his real job so wouldn't be in the apartment. So who puts her back into the simulation, after all when she reveals she went up the mountain only Pines character knows this happened and Jack seems oblivious to the fact anything happened.
rawcusk8

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 28, 2022, 11:47:00 pm
Went and watched Smile, really enjoyed it. Plenty of jumpy bits and a decent story to go with. Not even the assholes in the row ahead could ruin the film with their constant talking. Well worth a watch if youre a horror fan, solid 7/10 for me.
thejbs

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 08:15:56 am
Quote from: afc turkish on September 20, 2022, 11:54:31 am
Sort of strange, isn't it? Always thoroughly unpleasant in an interview...

In interviews, on-set, to random fans on the street Chase just seems to be a bit of a turbocunt.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 07:54:56 pm
Boy oh boy, Blonde will divide people.  I thought it was brilliant, jarring film. Didnt find it exploitative in the slightest.  Ive read plenty on Norma Jean, a girl who was shit on from every height, Blonde actually humanised her more than Oates book or most books actually.  Liberties were taken, its not comfortable viewing, it made me feel for the girl even more,.


Brilliant film, Ana De Armas was stunning, brilliant performance that probably wont get close to an Oscar nod for certain reasons.

Im going to watch it again tomorrow.
mikeb58

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 07:57:45 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on September 28, 2022, 11:47:00 pm
Went and watched Smile, really enjoyed it. Plenty of jumpy bits and a decent story to go with. Not even the assholes in the row ahead could ruin the film with their constant talking. Well worth a watch if youre a horror fan, solid 7/10 for me.

Is that on in Liverpool now, I checked online but couldn't find out..cheers.
Spongebob Redpants

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 09:33:22 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:57:45 pm
Is that on in Liverpool now, I checked online but couldn't find out..cheers.

It's on Cineworld in Speke
IgorBobbins

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 07:16:19 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 07:54:56 pm
Boy oh boy, Blonde will divide people.  I thought it was brilliant, jarring film. Didnt find it exploitative in the slightest.  Ive read plenty on Norma Jean, a girl who was shit on from every height, Blonde actually humanised her more than Oates book or most books actually.  Liberties were taken, its not comfortable viewing, it made me feel for the girl even more,.


Brilliant film, Ana De Armas was stunning, brilliant performance that probably wont get close to an Oscar nod for certain reasons.

Im going to watch it again tomorrow.
Ive just watched it and completely agree.  Absolutely stunning film, looks gorgeous (as one would expect from Andrew Dominik), fantastic performance by De Armas.  Found it really moving, actually. 

I know it wont be to everyones taste, but I was surprised how low its rated on IMDB etc.  Mind you, Ive seen some absolutely shite films rated highly on there, so I dont take much notice of it anymore.   
