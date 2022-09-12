« previous next »
Quote from: Armchair expert on September 12, 2022, 01:57:32 pm
Probably shouldn't have said reboot it's just coming out specially made for today's cinema and a lot of effort and care has gone into it as Spielberg personally oversaw the IMAX and REALD 3D conversion of the movie...It's getting great reviews on the way it's been done   
Either way it's great to see actual cinema getting another run out. Hopefully it's successful enough for other classics to get the same and to give kids a chance to watch something on the big screen that doesn't involve spandex and capes for once.
Quote from: Macphisto80 on September 12, 2022, 06:41:56 pm
Either way it's great to see actual cinema getting another run out. Hopefully it's successful enough for other classics to get the same and to give kids a chance to watch something on the big screen that doesn't involve spandex and capes for once.

ET in 3D was out the other week , not sure if its still on though
I think over time I've realized I prefer Truffaut over Godard, but the man's legacy is incalculable. RIP
The reviews for this are going to have to be horrendous for me not to watch it first week:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t7HT83wkVss" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t7HT83wkVss</a>
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on September 13, 2022, 06:28:47 pm
The reviews for this are going to have to be horrendous for me not to watch it first week:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t7HT83wkVss" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t7HT83wkVss</a>
Do Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie play the same person? Because they really look like the same person.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September 13, 2022, 12:27:17 pm
I think over time I've realized I prefer Truffaut over Godard, but the man's legacy is incalculable. RIP

Absolutely. Changed the films forever, hugely influential on so many great directors of today.
Confess, Fletch is out in a couple of days.  Loved Fletch, hated Fletch Lives. Confess, Fletch is based on the second book (I think, definitely the second I read).  Jon Hamm is the Fletch role which could be an inspired bit of casting.
I didn't know this was being made, so I looked at the trailer...  I dunno, I think Jon Hamm is a great actor, but -from the trailer at least- it just feels weird, sort of forced...   I'll see the movie and who knows, but Chevy Chase really made that role memorable.
Quote from: Macphisto80 on September 11, 2022, 08:01:06 pm
Amazing what a simple premise, some good characters, acting and writing can do for a film, eh?

I was wondering about the post saying it was a reboot. Must be a HD remaster, because Spielberg has said he's not letting them reboot it. It'd probably end up looking like a cartoon with the twist at the end when Aquaman shows up and beats the fuck out of the shark with some hardcore metal playing over the top.
And its a film not about a shark 😉
Quote from: Armchair expert on September 12, 2022, 01:46:58 pm
Cheers for that, definitely going to see it this week....Not sure how I'll react to the head in the boat scene on a massive screen..
Me n the missus got done by it. Every bloody time it gets me. Its like the flowers in 1989 Batman.
Quote from: Macphisto80 on August 29, 2022, 08:08:03 pm
Bullet Train was shite. B&M Bargains Guy Richey/Tarantino script. Brad Pitt trying to act and sound like he's 20 something. WTF!

Honestly Mac? We loved it. Saw it last night. I sort of get what you mean with the Ritchie comparisons but  I think that was mainly down to the lingo and cockernee geezer moments. It didnt bother me and i thought Brad Pitt was more toned down than usual without the tics. The soundtrack and visuals were excellent and deserve the big screen treatment. Id stayed away from the trailers so maybe my expectations were low. Was it me or were there a few famous faces cameoing apart from the obvious ones?
Dunno how I feel about someone other than Chase as Fletch.  Will probably check it out when it's available for streaming, but I'm not happy about this re-casting.
Quote from: Judge Red on September 15, 2022, 07:58:34 am
And its a film not about a shark 😉
Alright Kermode  ;)
Quote from: tubby on September 15, 2022, 08:06:53 am
Dunno how I feel about someone other than Chase as Fletch.  Will probably check it out when it's available for streaming, but I'm not happy about this re-casting.
-I'm sorry, who are you again?

* I'm Frieda's boss.

-Who's Frieda?

* My Secretary
Decision to Leave was very good. Out in the usual places although the subtitles aren't great in a few scenes.
Quote from: Judge Red on September 15, 2022, 08:06:51 am
Honestly Mac? We loved it. Saw it last night. I sort of get what you mean with the Ritchie comparisons but  I think that was mainly down to the lingo and cockernee geezer moments. It didnt bother me and i thought Brad Pitt was more toned down than usual without the tics. The soundtrack and visuals were excellent and deserve the big screen treatment. Id stayed away from the trailers so maybe my expectations were low. Was it me or were there a few famous faces cameoing apart from the obvious ones?
just thought it was trying too hard to be both funny, edgy and cool and failing at all of em. Waste of a setting.
Quote from: Agent99 on September 16, 2022, 12:09:09 am
Decision to Leave was very good. Out in the usual places although the subtitles aren't great in a few scenes.

Nice one, cheers for that. Can't wait.
Quote from: Agent99 on September 16, 2022, 12:09:09 am
Decision to Leave was very good. Out in the usual places although the subtitles aren't great in a few scenes.

Nice gonna catch it in theater soon.
So Blonde seems to be triggering some very extreme responses. Lots of very low or very high marks on my letterboxd feed. Given that it has Andrew Dominik at the helm, and Ana de Armas starring, I suspect I will be on the latter side of the camp.
Quote from: Lastrador on September 16, 2022, 09:23:56 pm
So Blonde seems to be triggering some very extreme responses. Lots of very low or very high marks on my letterboxd feed. Given that it has Andrew Dominik at the helm, and Ana de Armas starring, I suspect I will be on the latter side of the camp.

I did see a post that said the second half of the movie is just de Armas pretty much naked most of the time.  Just saying.
Quote from: tubby on September 16, 2022, 10:04:46 pm
I did see a post that said the second half of the movie is just de Armas pretty much naked most of the time.  Just saying.
Oh, that's awful. Terrible even. In this day and age. Only the second half?  ;D
Ok, going to go against the grain and say I didn't really like Everything, Everywhere All at Once.

I understand the message behind it, of love, of acceptance, between the various parts (mum/daughter, husband wife, mum/grandad etc), that part is nice and I have no issues with the acting (especially the daughter, thought she was really good).

It's just all this frantic jumping, really took me out of it. I get the multiverse aspect, but the back and forth and back and forth, found it really jarring. I assume it was deliberately made to confuse, but I didn't like it because it took away from some of the moments being made.

They were trying to explain something, then some cutaway to some weird scene and I found it really hard to follow what was happening or what message was being conveyed at that time.

Think they went a bit too much with it and spoiled it overall. Nice try, but nah.
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:09:27 am
Ok, going to go against the grain and say I didn't really like Everything, Everywhere All at Once.

I understand the message behind it, of love, of acceptance, between the various parts (mum/daughter, husband wife, mum/grandad etc), that part is nice and I have no issues with the acting (especially the daughter, thought she was really good).

It's just all this frantic jumping, really took me out of it. I get the multiverse aspect, but the back and forth and back and forth, found it really jarring. I assume it was deliberately made to confuse, but I didn't like it because it took away from some of the moments being made.

They were trying to explain something, then some cutaway to some weird scene and I found it really hard to follow what was happening or what message was being conveyed at that time.

Think they went a bit too much with it and spoiled it overall. Nice try, but nah.

I'm with you, really struggled with it. Wound it on a few times. Admittedly I was browsing my tab a bit while it was on so didnt give it my full focus but i lost interest first. Only finished it because I think Michelle Yeoh is great.
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:18:58 am
I'm with you, really struggled with it. Wound it on a few times. Admittedly I was browsing my tab a bit while it was on so didnt give it my full focus but i lost interest first. Only finished it because I think Michelle Yeoh is great.

Another one who tried it and gave up after 40 minutes or so. Thought it was boring and unfunny.
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:18:58 am
I'm with you, really struggled with it. Wound it on a few times. Admittedly I was browsing my tab a bit while it was on so didnt give it my full focus but i lost interest first. Only finished it because I think Michelle Yeoh is great.
Same, i tried twice to watch it got halfway both times, i found it confusing and just no substance whatsoever.

Baffled by the love for it, nothing but a confused loud mess.
Anyone seen Blackbird? Written, directed and starring the lord of the dance, Michael Flatley as a supremo secret agent. It looks so bad that I desperately want to see it.
Watched Deus last night. It was pretty shit
Just posted in the What is Tarantino's Best Film? thread

Made me think Kevin Smith is such a letdown.

What's his best film? Clerks.
