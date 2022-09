Bullet Train was shite. B&M Bargains Guy Richey/Tarantino script. Brad Pitt trying to act and sound like he's 20 something. WTF!



Honestly Mac? We loved it. Saw it last night. I sort of get what you mean with the Ritchie comparisons but I think that was mainly down to the lingo and cockernee geezer moments. It didnít bother me and i thought Brad Pitt was more toned down than usual without the tics. The soundtrack and visuals were excellent and deserve the big screen treatment. Iíd stayed away from the trailers so maybe my expectations were low. Was it me or were there a few famous faces cameoing apart from the obvious ones?