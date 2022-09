Me and Mrs. Allerton thought it was great.



Pretty stupid script, but loads of action and irreverent madness.







Some bits were sort of OK (if you managed to make it to the end). There could have been a good film there with a better writer, director and editor (not asking much there, I know), but almost everything about it fell flat to me. The incessantly shite need for shite humor in every single scene that had dialogue in it drove me nuts. Especially between discount English Begbie and the other fella.