Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 17, 2022, 08:16:13 pm
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on August 17, 2022, 08:05:22 pm


What was your opinion of the original Predator film?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 17, 2022, 08:27:00 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on August 17, 2022, 08:16:13 pm
What was your opinion of the original Predator film?
Yeah it's great but i'm not factoring in that movie when watching Prey. i would have much rather viewed this as a one off film. it wouldn't be fair to compare to two
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 17, 2022, 08:40:00 pm
Quote from: Chakan on August 15, 2022, 03:14:51 am
Haha fair enough.

Spoiler
oh btw with the helmet weapon, she does see how it works when her brother knocks the helmet off and the projectiles embed themselves in the tree in front of her. But as for getting him to stand in that exact spot in the end is ridiculous.
[close]
Spoiler
why would the helmet even lock onto him? why would the projectiles then enter him? given a minute before we see her try to stab him with his own spear and the thing locks up
[close]
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 17, 2022, 09:41:11 pm
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on August 17, 2022, 08:40:00 pm
Spoiler
why would the helmet even lock onto him? why would the projectiles then enter him? given a minute before we see her try to stab him with his own spear and the thing locks up
[close]
Spoiler
Seems like the Predator mask fabric cut some corners there.  ;D
[close]
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 17, 2022, 09:47:19 pm
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on August 17, 2022, 08:40:00 pm
Spoiler
why would the helmet even lock onto him? why would the projectiles then enter him? given a minute before we see her try to stab him with his own spear and the thing locks up
[close]

Spoiler
I dont think his weapons have an anti-friendly-fire system, tho cool interesting concept - we haven't even seen this in more advanced predators in other movies (eg danny glover kills the predator with his own weapon)

she uses the spear when the predator tree jumps and lands by her, missing her with a swipe that imbeds his gauntlet into a tree trunk

naru now uses his spear and he deflects it with his hand-shield but it was on course to hit him, now she goes to use the spear again and it shrinks down - 'locks up' - i assume she inadvertently reduced its size (we know the predator spear has various settings), but after that she stabs him in the leg with it as she wards off his attack

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EhwL9ZDnVy0

so when his auto-targetting system responds to his projectiles and ends him, there is a logic to it equipment wise

as i've said here, i dont like it, i find it too much of a stretch to imbue her with such an expansive intellect, even tho she has shown herself to be smart and a quick study and we saw her witness the fact it is the helmet that targets his projectiles

now Prey is no more guility here than many films/tv where we see humans (or others) quickly and sometimes instantly use completely alien or extremely advanced systems/technologies that they've no right in having a clue about, but still, i wished they'd gone a different way with the killing blow
[close]
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 17, 2022, 10:13:04 pm
 you could over pick at it. probably wouldn't have if i hadn't been exposed to all the hype before it and expectations were so high. it's an alright movie. i don't think it's better than the predators versus the aliens in the pyramids even, which i thought was great.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 17, 2022, 10:24:51 pm
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on August 17, 2022, 10:13:04 pm
you could over pick at it. probably wouldn't have if i hadn't been exposed to all the hype before it and expectations were so high. it's an alright movie. i don't think it's better than the predators versus the aliens in the pyramids even, which i thought was great.

i really liked that film, i thought that was going to be the shitshow of all shitshows, and it's probably the most underated predator movie out there

i think the concept of it was enough to put people off (it did me even tho i was aware comics had already done this) and as such were determined to pan it, viewing it as 'all getting a bit silly now'

the story is really solid in why we have the two species here and the ongoing story arc of the movie itself is good

i understand the hype thing, i actually swerved Prey cos i was fed up with poor Predator movies but saw some saying it's not a bad movie, so watched it and loved it - so there wasn't any hype for me above 'it's not a bad movie'
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 19, 2022, 01:42:04 am
i've been rewatching Predator movies (in no particular order) and have just finished the original predator

it's universally accepted a great film in its genre and suspect most if not all here view it that way, and it really is a brilliant movie and something that stood out as i watched it yet again, there's not one line of dialogue in that film that's superfluous, there's not one scene that is padder, there's not one corner cut (pet peave of mine with modern tv, do it all the time, even the good ones), i wonder how many movies could claim that?

nothing in that movie shouldn't be there and nothing in that movie is missing, really is a masterclass

granted, it's the simplest of stories and the most linear of arcs but so is P2 (which i rate) and you could edit the shit out of that film and it would be a whole lot better for it
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 19, 2022, 08:37:57 am
Anyone seen DC Super Pets?

My 5 year old girl loves animal stuff and DC Super Hero Girls, but just wanted to make she'd "get it" because 2 hours in the cinema with an uninterested child is hell to me.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 19, 2022, 09:24:01 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August 19, 2022, 08:37:57 am
Anyone seen DC Super Pets?

My 5 year old girl loves animal stuff and DC Super Hero Girls, but just wanted to make she'd "get it" because 2 hours in the cinema with an uninterested child is hell to me.

Yeah, brought my 5 year old to see it when it came out. I think I enjoyed it more than she did  :D
She was going on about seeing it for ages before, but about an hour in wanted to go home but generally has a short attention span anyway and sometimes will have a film on 4 or 5 times to get from start to finish.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 19, 2022, 11:21:47 am
I was actually pretty disappointed that Prey wasn't based on the Video game.

Now THAT would have made an amazing film!


Tonight, off to see Nope! as the missus doesn't fancy it and is on the lash with her mates.

Sunday booked in to watch Star Trek: The Motion Picture (The orginal) and also booked in to see ST II and III and hope to watch them all

Also booked in to see Jaws 3D (lol) and E.T


Love watching retro films in the Cinema
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 19, 2022, 12:20:05 pm
I've been hoping for a film of the game Prey as well - brilliant game and perfect for a top movie, the content is so good there's no fucking excuse for a shite adaptation like most videogame films are

genuinely surprised someone hasn't done it already, prime sci fi and when you think of all the shite sci fi movies that come down the line

it almost writes itself:

act 1 origin
act II discovery/knowledge/exploration
act III escalation/revelation

anyone who has played the game can imagine how that all pans out, a very simple arc

or you could make it more interesting and take a jacob's ladder approach, fuck, i'd love that, prefect to frame it that way

some c*nt do this  :lmao

(btw have Prey (movie) soundtrack on in the background, fucking awesome, this shit is zimmer worthy)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 20, 2022, 12:22:12 pm
Which am I better off watching when Saudi play Abu Dhabi tomorrow afternoon, Nope or Bullet Train? Im going the pics with my bird.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 20, 2022, 10:27:00 pm
Nope for me was a bit longer than it needed to be but I was entertained, with a few good jumpy moments in there. Keke Palmer was excellent.

Bullet train looks terrible, as does Brad Pitt these days! (for Brad Pitt)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 20, 2022, 10:37:44 pm
Quote from: damomad on August 20, 2022, 10:27:00 pm
Bullet train looks terrible, as does Brad Pitt these days! (for Brad Pitt)

Still would.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 20, 2022, 10:49:29 pm
I'd say Nope,  I thoroughly enjoyed it and it's theme's and mysteries have been swirling in my head ever since.

Bullet Trains just nonsense,  breezy watch but you've forgotten it the next day.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 21, 2022, 04:43:48 pm
just watched Nocturnal Animals and only just realised that the actor in the 'flashbacks' isn't amy adams

i thought they'd done some age processing stuff or something and i was thinking while watching it whatever they done it's hella of a job in making her look younger, you'd never know  ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 21, 2022, 09:50:52 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on November 21, 2021, 08:17:17 pm
Finally got round to Doctor Sleep, really good film.
And so have I.
I'm really surprised there doesn't appear to be much love for the film. It was an absolute delight, typical and classic King. A wonderful revisit to one of my favourite films from back in the day. So many remarkable moments, it was an unexpected treat without, imo a disappointing ending.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 21, 2022, 09:51:06 pm
Thought Prey was alright. Was solidly entertaining enough, and fun in places. Yes, it's a bit far fetched and stretches the grounds of plausibility despite it being complete fantasy science-fiction. The girl managing to best everything around her was the least grating thing about it, which is a mad thing to say. I watched it in the Comanche dub so that it removed the modern American accent out of the equation, but even then, the subtitles betrayed it. It's one of those films that's been made well enough and simplistic enough that it can get away with being entertaining and nothing more so long as you disengage the bit of your brain that says "aye, well, that's a load of bollocks". It feels a bit like a computer game without the trail and error. Naru has one life and a fuck load of power ups, and that's all she's gettin'. No respawns here. Thankfully it's set on easy mode, and she susses it all out on the first go. I liked her character, though. Anyone who complains about the fact that a 80lb girl doing up a Predator and mentions that a bunch of roided-out mercs in the first film struggled to, clearly missed the point of that. I mean, it's a valid point, but not at the same time.
« Last Edit: August 21, 2022, 09:53:30 pm by Macphisto80 »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 21, 2022, 09:59:36 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on August 19, 2022, 12:20:05 pm
I've been hoping for a film of the game Prey as well - brilliant game and perfect for a top movie, the content is so good there's no fucking excuse for a shite adaptation like most videogame films are

genuinely surprised someone hasn't done it already, prime sci fi and when you think of all the shite sci fi movies that come down the line

it almost writes itself:

act 1 origin
act II discovery/knowledge/exploration
act III escalation/revelation

anyone who has played the game can imagine how that all pans out, a very simple arc

or you could make it more interesting and take a jacob's ladder approach, fuck, i'd love that, prefect to frame it that way

some c*nt do this  :lmao

(btw have Prey (movie) soundtrack on in the background, fucking awesome, this shit is zimmer worthy)
Half-Life is an obvious candidate for a film. A HBO TV show would be far better choice, though. My only stipulation - and it's a vital one - is that it's given to someone who actually knows how to make a good science fiction script and can direct. Alex Garland, maybe? He'd be fine for it. Otherwise I hope they never touch it.

As an aside to this, I'm currently reading The Mist. It's really difficult to see any kind of correlation (apart from the obvious framework) between it and HL, but it's what HL was based on. The film is a perfect adaptation of the book too.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 24, 2022, 01:10:04 pm
Looking forward to watching this later in the week.

Stallone playing a superhero.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/9FKnTxSC16E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/9FKnTxSC16E</a>
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 24, 2022, 01:36:40 pm
Finally saw Nope - I really liked it.

Missus didn't fancy it and I'm glad she didn't go - wasn't her bag..


.. saw that advert for Smile - looks as creepy as fuck!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 24, 2022, 03:24:54 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 24, 2022, 01:36:40 pm
.. saw that advert for Smile - looks as creepy as fuck!

Are you sure this wasn't a mirror?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 24, 2022, 03:41:53 pm
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 24, 2022, 05:36:59 pm
Bullet Train was the exact level of madness I was hoping it would be.

Enjoyed it for what it was.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 24, 2022, 09:28:43 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 24, 2022, 01:36:40 pm
Finally saw Nope - I really liked it.

Missus didn't fancy it and I'm glad she didn't go - wasn't her bag..


.. saw that advert for Smile - looks as creepy as fuck!



I don't like horror films so sitting through that trailer for Smile was horrendous before seeing Nope.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 24, 2022, 09:28:53 pm
Quote from: Trada on August 24, 2022, 01:10:04 pm
Looking forward to watching this later in the week.

Stallone playing a superhero.
Same here. Still a sucker for whatever Sly, Arnie etc put out. As preposterous as seeing men at their age do action. They still have the charisma!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:07:07 am
Quote from: John_P on August 24, 2022, 09:28:43 pm
I don't like horror films so sitting through that trailer for Smile was horrendous before seeing Nope.

Freaked me out too :)



Saw Bullet Train with the Missus on Screen X

Holy shit :lmao


Absolutely brilliant!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:22:23 am
Nope is in the usual places online at the moment
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 06:19:46 pm
thanks, just finished Nope

taken at surface level i think it's a decent watch, slow paced but it keeps you with it and the payoff is fair

if you're into dissecting film elements loaded with social commentary (hollywood particularly gets a shoeing  ;D), metaphors and such like you can fill your boots with this one as it's packed with so much in that regard, pretty much everything in it and for me is more interesting and a better movie when all that is taken onboard

some nice performances as well (particularly Daniel Kaluuya as the brooding understated OJ) in a movie not over burdened with dialogue

Spoiler
i love keith david so was disappointed his cameo was so brief but meh, script demanded it so there's that
[close]
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 08:56:21 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 06:19:46 pm
thanks, just finished Nope

taken at surface level i think it's a decent watch, slow paced but it keeps you with it and the payoff is fair

if you're into dissecting film elements loaded with social commentary (hollywood particularly gets a shoeing  ;D), metaphors and such like you can fill your boots with this one as it's packed with so much in that regard, pretty much everything in it and for me is more interesting and a better movie when all that is taken onboard

some nice performances as well (particularly Daniel Kaluuya as the brooding understated OJ) in a movie not over burdened with dialogue

Spoiler
i love keith david so was disappointed his cameo was so brief but meh, script demanded it so there's that
[close]

Yeah OJ was brilliant in his lack of reaction. Like if it happened to you, you'd be thinking WTAF
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 05:48:50 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:22:23 am
Nope is in the usual places online at the moment

Perhaps put this in the Cineworld filing for bankruptcy thread.
