Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on August  4, 2022, 08:40:57 pm
Memento coming to Netflix on the 14th of August. Might give that a watch.

Cant remember if Ive seen that before.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  5, 2022, 02:36:56 pm
Cant remember if Ive seen that before.
It's ok Crosby mate, the more you go on, you might start to remember?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Just finished Thirteen Lives on Prime - the story of the Thai boys football team who got trapped in a cave.

Just brilliant - incredible story, really well told.

Colin Farrell, Vigo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton the lead cast.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  5, 2022, 02:36:56 pm
Cant remember if Ive seen that before.

Write it down.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Prey, latest in the predator films and well, fuck me, it's a good one

funnily enough with the talk earlier in the thread about franchises suffering cos there's always the desire to go bigger badder more more more and forget about the story and the writing, here Predator with Prey have done the opposite

if what has gone before didn't exist and this was the first Predator movie im sure it would be thought of as a top movie (it's not as good as the original tho)

story is good, writing is decent, cast is good

there's the language thing, which is always a difficult call how it is implemented so im not going to criticise it on that, even way bigger films like Last of the Mohicans, which i love,  could be pulled up on that (inconsistent in it's choices where it uses english or native language)

also a shoutout to the music, really good (totally borrowing from the afterforementioned Jones/eldeman soundtrack, granted, then again they borrowed from others...)
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 07:10:24 am
Prey, latest in the predator films and well, fuck me, it's a good one

funnily enough with the talk earlier in the thread about franchises suffering cos there's always the desire to go bigger badder more more more and forget about the story and the writing, here Predator with Prey have done the opposite

if what has gone before didn't exist and this was the first Predator movie im sure it would be thought of as a top movie (it's not as good as the original tho)

story is good, writing is decent, cast is good

there's the language thing, which is always a difficult call how it is implemented so im not going to criticise it on that, even way bigger films like Last of the Mohicans, which i love,  could be pulled up on that (inconsistent in it's choices where it uses english or native language)

also a shoutout to the music, really good (totally borrowing from the afterforementioned Jones/eldeman soundtrack, granted, then again they borrowed from others...)

Thanks,will give it a watch then. :)

Was going to be a hard pass on this one because the language thing irks me so,much prefer how they handled it on films like Apocalypto.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Prey is available with a Comanche dub, the cast and crew are on record saying it's the definitive way to watch it, the original script had 'All dialogue in Comanche' printed across the top of it, the idea was scrapped when Disney bought Fox.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:43:08 am
Thanks,will give it a watch then. :)

Was going to be a hard pass on this one because the language thing irks me so,much prefer how they handled it on films like Apocalypto.

the language thing is an issue, im like you, to me you have to pick one or it becomes a bit silly when and when you dont use native speaking - eg in last of the mohicans, when the three natives (im including lewis in that) are alone, why are they speaking english? obviously they wouldnt be, then all of a sudden they will when english speakers are around them, yeah inconsistent

so there is that in this but by and large it's not as bad as LOTM, cos for the most part they just go with english

it's defo worth a watch, i dont score stuff normally but if i was, to give you an idea, i'd give 8/10, and the only other Predator movie that would score higher for me would be the original (tho P2 is an 8, and remarkably i thought alien vs predator was good, i thought that would be a shower of shite)

i saw this a while back and passed on it myself cos the franchise had panned so hard, but you know, wanted something to watch and thought fuck it

so if any of you like the original, i would encourage you to watch this, it aint perfect but im confident you'll be pleasantly surprised
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
