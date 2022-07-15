« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1369 1370 1371 1372 1373 [1374]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 2892388 times)

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54920 on: July 15, 2022, 02:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 15, 2022, 12:31:15 pm
Just managed to get to 25/50

Quite tough this.

I'm up to 37, but feel as though there are some really obvious ones I'm not getting! Haven't got the goat, the cars or the armour as examples.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,865
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54921 on: July 15, 2022, 04:08:07 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July 15, 2022, 02:52:17 pm
I'm up to 37, but feel as though there are some really obvious ones I'm not getting! Haven't got the goat, the cars or the armour as examples.

30/50 now

Got the armour but not the other 2 you mention.
Logged

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54922 on: July 15, 2022, 04:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 15, 2022, 01:38:32 pm
Saw Minions: Rise of Gru this week. Kids enjoyed it. Some funny its for me and a good 70s soundtrack. New cinema opened near me, only £6 a ticket at the moment so good value.

Did you wear your suit ?
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,628
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54923 on: July 15, 2022, 07:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on July 15, 2022, 04:30:14 pm
Did you wear your suit ?

Someone else mentioned this. Is this some craze young people are doing? :D
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54924 on: July 15, 2022, 07:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 15, 2022, 07:01:03 pm
Someone else mentioned this. Is this some craze young people are doing? :D

It is. Not even going to attempt to explain why.  My daughter took the youngest the other night and a bunch of random kids in suits ran about for a bit and then fucked off.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,865
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54925 on: July 15, 2022, 07:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 15, 2022, 07:11:43 pm
It is. Not even going to attempt to explain why.  My daughter took the youngest the other night and a bunch of random kids in suits ran about for a bit and then fucked off.

Haha that explains the kid I saw waiting for a lift in a full suit about 6pm last night

Thought he looked too young to be going to a Prom night or whatever.


Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,628
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54926 on: July 15, 2022, 07:50:08 pm »
Kids are arseholes arent they. No offence to anyone whos kid isnt.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54927 on: July 15, 2022, 07:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 15, 2022, 07:50:08 pm
Kids are arseholes arent they. No offence to anyone whos kid isnt.

They're certainly not what they used to be.  When I was fifteen I was taking a a trolley full of mushrooms and rolling down hills in bins.  Still much better than wearing a suit to a Minion film.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,163
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54928 on: Yesterday at 01:10:07 am »
So..

Seen Thor: Love and Thunder - great. Enjoyed it. Lots of fun and comic stupidity. Many fun moments :)


Minions. Absolutely awesome. I saw it the other night and it was great. I might have posted this before, but I was quite pissed when I saw it and had there been any dickhead kids wearing suits around, then things may not have gone swimmingly for either party.
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,339
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54929 on: Yesterday at 01:30:40 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 15, 2022, 07:55:57 pm
They're certainly not what they used to be.  When I was fifteen I was taking a a trolley full of mushrooms and rolling down hills in bins.  Still much better than wearing a suit to a Minion film.
We used to gather magic mushrooms at the local golf course on our way home from school, and got wrecked most nights, mind you that was 1993.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,571
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54930 on: Yesterday at 04:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 15, 2022, 07:50:08 pm
Kids are arseholes arent they. No offence to anyone whos kid isnt.

to me kids are like dogs, you know, someone says do you like dogs, i always reply, i like nice dogs

i have no idea what the suit thing is but we've had the full pajama brigade for years now, which includes not only kids but post 18s as well and i still dont fucking get it
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,317
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54931 on: Yesterday at 09:45:21 pm »
My partner has a younger brother whos 15 and went to the cinema with his mates all in suits. Its apparently some trend from Tik Tok that I havent a clue what its related to. There was a group of teenagers getting asked to leave where we went today too.

Saw Thor tonight. It wasnt bad but it certainly wasnt good. It was structured poorly, there was definitely too many jokes and this ruined some of the more impactful scenes. The Zeus stuff in the middle was fluff and Bale was forgettable. The way humour was utilised in Ragnarok was much better. It was just a bit weird I think, even by Waititis standards and past comical oddness in stuff hes done.

Black Adam looks shite based on the trailer.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,163
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54932 on: Today at 08:45:45 am »
Saw the Void - pretty decent actually.

Bit disappointing at the end, but overall a good nod to HP Lovecraft and otherworldly goings on
Logged
Fuck the French
Pages: 1 ... 1369 1370 1371 1372 1373 [1374]   Go Up
« previous next »
 