My partner has a younger brother whoís 15 and went to the cinema with his mates all in suits. Itís apparently some trend from Tik Tok that I havenít a clue what itís related to. There was a group of teenagers getting asked to leave where we went today too.



Saw Thor tonight. It wasnít bad but it certainly wasnít good. It was structured poorly, there was definitely too many jokes and this ruined some of the more impactful scenes. The Zeus stuff in the middle was fluff and Bale was forgettable. The way humour was utilised in Ragnarok was much better. It was just a bit weird I think, even by Waititiís standards and past comical oddness in stuff heís done.



Black Adam looks shite based on the trailer.