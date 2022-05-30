loved the first ghostbusters, can't remember anything off the top of my head about II and the last one i saw with the all female cast was so lame i had to turn it off less than halfway through.



but you're not the first to praise the latest outing so i'll give it a spin





on the matrix, i love the trilogy overall and therefore pretend that additional monstrosity doesn't exist (a bit like Highlander, one of my fav films made worse by sequels, so i pretend they never happened)



edit: ghostbusters was ok, defo watchable



the northman was quality, not quite what i was expecting in that it was more 'basic' and devoid of anything hollywood, which was refreshing - the poster for the film, which is all i had to go off, is actually way more 'glamorous' than the film itself



fantastic score as well



watching it i couldnt help but think thank fuck i didnt live in those times, everything is just so fucking grim, let alone harsh and brutal in every facet of life. even tho there is a nod to it, exactly where was the joy in living in that world? hideous