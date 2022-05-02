was looking forward to Morbius, while downloading noticed it got panned but meh, plenty of films others dont rate i liked, subject matter up my street, sweet



starts fine, not the best origin building story but it's ok, moves into main story and then... main story is just boring, soon as i saw which way it was going i was like 'oh no, fuck sake'



could that story have worked if done well? im not sure it was very cliche and just lazy, to me. but there's lots of problems to be honest, script, editing - it's all over the place, story pacing, side/incidental story content seems to have been hatched together by a class of film students, hardly anything actually needs to be there apart from the main story and that in itself is shit



also this film has a major problem in that besides the main male and female lead (who i like despite the appalling script) - no one in this movie can fucking act, it's horrific, as i know some of those actors can actually act, i think the director takes a big hit on this - the 'dr who' dude was genuinely shocking in how bad he was



then you get the marvel post credits teasers and im like, fuck, this is one hell of a trainwreck - so i cant even hope for a sequel to be any good either



it's just a mess, it really is



so that's two films i was eagerly awaiting from marvel - spidey and this, which have both been utter shite, they have way more misses than hits, that's for sure



thankfull i did have Batman inbetween these two, which i loved so i've liked 1 out of 3 movies so far this year i was hoping for (oh and Eternals, was okish but disappointing still)



i have the northman ready to watch and Everything Everywhere All At Once im going to get, i know they are viewed as good movies so here's hoping