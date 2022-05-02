« previous next »
lionel_messias

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 2, 2022, 10:34:31 pm
Quote from: On Axis on April  8, 2022, 01:00:48 pm
I'm seeing it tonight. Can't wait.

Ambulance tomorrow.

You should be alright but not more than 2 litres of Kia Ora mate.
24∗7

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 3, 2022, 08:49:38 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on April 30, 2022, 09:07:12 am
Première is this evening at HÖFF but then apparently it will be in go3 soon.
Well, we won the Audience Choice award at this festival, meaning we beat every other film in it (20+......the festival's Jury Prize went to some hipster twat but isn't considered the major award there - cultural differences here mean the audience award is the most prestigious one :P ), including US and UK funded ones.

All we need now is marketing, so you lot in the UK can see it. Anyone know anyone in the Film Distribution business.....?

Trailer here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4D6fprH0sEg
IMDB link here - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt15548074/

I'm in another one that has its première this week, this time a medieval tale, creepy/horror style involving a prince being possessed by a demon. I do the voice over. There's no dialogue between the cast - the imagery and the voice over tell the story.

Trailer here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmO0A0Qk_z8
IMDB link............coming soon............ :lmao
Kashinoda

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 9, 2022, 03:47:20 pm
Avatar trailer

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a8Gx8wiNbs8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a8Gx8wiNbs8</a>
lionel_messias

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 10, 2022, 12:05:41 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on May  9, 2022, 03:47:20 pm
Avatar trailer

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a8Gx8wiNbs8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a8Gx8wiNbs8</a>

Be interesting to see how it fares at the box office with another THREE sequels on the way between December and 2028. Not short of confidence is Mr Cameron!
Nobby Reserve

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 10, 2022, 02:04:46 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on May 10, 2022, 12:05:41 pm
Be interesting to see how it fares at the box office with another THREE sequels on the way between December and 2028. Not short of confidence is Mr Cameron!


I have a feeling this won't do that well. It'll still make a fair bit, because of the legacy of the first film, but I can see it not being that popular. And any sequels struggling.

The first was such a success because of the ground-breaking CGI and use of 3D, but the story and acting was very so-so, and the characters not really that engaging or interesting. I didn't think much of it overall. The trailer just seems to promise more of the same.
Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 12, 2022, 02:43:04 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April 20, 2022, 06:17:40 pm
Yeah, was a bit odd that like
Spoiler
You on aboot the bikes riding off?
[close]

Agree with all that mate though. Probably up there as one of my fave Batman fleems. Felt more real/ believable (like it could happen in the real world) than the Nolan ones. Will watch it again soon

Spoiler
yeah, it's not the actual ending itself, it's the actual final shot - a nothing shot of him on a bike that clearly isn't him on a bike but some green screen shit, for a film i like so much, it's so naff an ending shot, i really can't reconcile the two and how the fuck does that make it past the edit?
[close]


just watched Unchartered

lunacy

and not the good kind
BER

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 12, 2022, 11:42:07 am
No interest in Avatar 2 but it's nice to see some top tier CGI again work for a change.
ToneLa

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 12, 2022, 11:34:42 pm
Has anyone else seen Look Who's Back?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Look_Who%27s_Back_(film)

I was just thinking about it. Unlikely to be on Disneyplus I suppose.

It's a German film based on a book about Hitler waking up now and being taken in as a darling by social media as an entertainer who then gets a foothold in politics

I recommend it. God knows when it'll appear on Netflix or Amazon or whatever. Its interesting. Probably not as much as a Gambit film but yknow

Sort of like an unscripted right wing Borat
Bread

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 15, 2022, 11:58:26 pm
Just seen Everything Everywhere All At Once.

This film is absolutely outstanding. Deserves all the praise its been getting. People need to watch this film. It deserves to be successful.
lionel_messias

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 16, 2022, 08:54:52 pm
Quote from: Bread on May 15, 2022, 11:58:26 pm
Just seen Everything Everywhere All At Once.

This film is absolutely outstanding. Deserves all the praise its been getting. People need to watch this film. It deserves to be successful.

This film is top of my list (after Top Gun) and it occurs to me it would be a good descriptor and book title for this era of Klopp's Liverpool.
duvva

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 16, 2022, 09:53:53 pm
Bit late to it, but watched Last Night in Soho last night. Thought it was really good and a bit different but cleverly done. Wasnt what I expected but really enjoyed how it played out
BER

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 17, 2022, 11:29:53 pm
 :wellin

Everything.Everywhere.All.At.Once.2022.1080p.WEB-DL.DDP5.1.H.264-EVO
John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 17, 2022, 11:41:15 pm
Quote from: Bread on May 15, 2022, 11:58:26 pm
Just seen Everything Everywhere All At Once.

This film is absolutely outstanding. Deserves all the praise its been getting. People need to watch this film. It deserves to be successful.

Went to see it this afternoon, a genuinely stunning film. Absolutely brilliant, but also quite unhinged at times.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 18, 2022, 12:02:30 am
Quote from: duvva on May 16, 2022, 09:53:53 pm
Bit late to it, but watched Last Night in Soho last night. Thought it was really good and a bit different but cleverly done. Wasnt what I expected but really enjoyed how it played out

Yeah, I'm surprised about the negativity around it. It's quite good.
Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 19, 2022, 02:26:32 am
was looking forward to Morbius, while downloading noticed it got panned but meh, plenty of films others dont rate i liked, subject matter up my street, sweet

starts fine, not the best origin building story but it's ok, moves into main story and then... main story is just boring, soon as i saw which way it was going i was like 'oh no, fuck sake'

could that story have worked if done well? im not sure it was very cliche and just lazy, to me. but there's lots of problems to be honest, script, editing - it's all over the place, story pacing, side/incidental story content seems to have been hatched together by a class of film students, hardly anything actually needs to be there apart from the main story and that in itself is shit

also this film has a major problem in that besides the main male and female lead (who i like despite the appalling script) - no one in this movie can fucking act, it's horrific, as i know some of those actors can actually act, i think the director takes a big hit on this - the 'dr who' dude was genuinely shocking in how bad he was

then you get the marvel post credits teasers and im like, fuck, this is one hell of a trainwreck - so i cant even hope for a sequel to be any good either

it's just a mess, it really is

so that's two films i was eagerly awaiting from marvel - spidey and this, which have both been utter shite, they have way more misses than hits, that's for sure

thankfull i did have Batman inbetween these two, which i loved so i've liked 1 out of 3 movies so far this year i was hoping for (oh and Eternals, was okish but disappointing still)

i have the northman ready to watch and Everything Everywhere All At Once im going to get, i know they are viewed as good movies so here's hoping
Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 19, 2022, 09:09:20 pm
I really enjoyed The Lost City just brilliantly stupid fun
Peabee

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 20, 2022, 12:06:35 am
Quote from: Armand9 on May 19, 2022, 02:26:32 am
was looking forward to Morbius, while downloading noticed it got panned but meh, plenty of films others dont rate i liked, subject matter up my street, sweet

starts fine, not the best origin building story but it's ok, moves into main story and then... main story is just boring, soon as i saw which way it was going i was like 'oh no, fuck sake'

could that story have worked if done well? im not sure it was very cliche and just lazy, to me. but there's lots of problems to be honest, script, editing - it's all over the place, story pacing, side/incidental story content seems to have been hatched together by a class of film students, hardly anything actually needs to be there apart from the main story and that in itself is shit

also this film has a major problem in that besides the main male and female lead (who i like despite the appalling script) - no one in this movie can fucking act, it's horrific, as i know some of those actors can actually act, i think the director takes a big hit on this - the 'dr who' dude was genuinely shocking in how bad he was

then you get the marvel post credits teasers and im like, fuck, this is one hell of a trainwreck - so i cant even hope for a sequel to be any good either

it's just a mess, it really is

so that's two films i was eagerly awaiting from marvel - spidey and this, which have both been utter shite, they have way more misses than hits, that's for sure

thankfull i did have Batman inbetween these two, which i loved so i've liked 1 out of 3 movies so far this year i was hoping for (oh and Eternals, was okish but disappointing still)

i have the northman ready to watch and Everything Everywhere All At Once im going to get, i know they are viewed as good movies so here's hoping

Every film just feels like its made to set up the next film or to drop Easter eggs about connected films or tv series.
Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 20, 2022, 07:04:09 am
yeah, it certainly does (even then you could actually try and make a good movie in the first place)

i did enjoy Everything Everywhere All At Once - bananas but good bananas
Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:56:45 pm
I some how just ended up watching the new Chip and Dale movie

And its brilliant so many great jokes about Disney and other film franchises.

Come on ugly sonic from the first trailer is in it.

Really enjoyed the film now get batman vs ET made
John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 21, 2022, 11:34:32 pm
Quote from: Trada on May 21, 2022, 09:56:45 pm
I some how just ended up watching the new Chip and Dale movie

And its brilliant so many great jokes about Disney and other film franchises.

Come on ugly sonic from the first trailer is in it.

Really enjoyed the film now get batman vs ET made

Watched this yesterday and thoroughly enjoyed it. Loved Chip N Dale as a kid and this Lonely Island infused comeback was brilliant.
Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 05:41:09 am
i saw that and recall playing their videogames but thought too sugary for me, maybe i'll give it a spin when i want to vegetate

i did download the other cartoon there, the bad guys, was ok, fine for a spin if your headspace is watching something easy
