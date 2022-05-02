« previous next »
I'm seeing it tonight. Can't wait.

Ambulance tomorrow.

You should be alright but not more than 2 litres of Kia Ora mate.
Première is this evening at HÖFF but then apparently it will be in go3 soon.
Well, we won the Audience Choice award at this festival, meaning we beat every other film in it (20+......the festival's Jury Prize went to some hipster twat but isn't considered the major award there - cultural differences here mean the audience award is the most prestigious one :P ), including US and UK funded ones.

All we need now is marketing, so you lot in the UK can see it. Anyone know anyone in the Film Distribution business.....?

Trailer here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4D6fprH0sEg
IMDB link here - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt15548074/

I'm in another one that has its première this week, this time a medieval tale, creepy/horror style involving a prince being possessed by a demon. I do the voice over. There's no dialogue between the cast - the imagery and the voice over tell the story.

Trailer here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmO0A0Qk_z8
IMDB link............coming soon............ :lmao
Avatar trailer

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a8Gx8wiNbs8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a8Gx8wiNbs8</a>
Be interesting to see how it fares at the box office with another THREE sequels on the way between December and 2028. Not short of confidence is Mr Cameron!
I have a feeling this won't do that well. It'll still make a fair bit, because of the legacy of the first film, but I can see it not being that popular. And any sequels struggling.

The first was such a success because of the ground-breaking CGI and use of 3D, but the story and acting was very so-so, and the characters not really that engaging or interesting. I didn't think much of it overall. The trailer just seems to promise more of the same.
Spoiler
You on aboot the bikes riding off?
[close]

Agree with all that mate though. Probably up there as one of my fave Batman fleems. Felt more real/ believable (like it could happen in the real world) than the Nolan ones. Will watch it again soon

Spoiler
yeah, it's not the actual ending itself, it's the actual final shot - a nothing shot of him on a bike that clearly isn't him on a bike but some green screen shit, for a film i like so much, it's so naff an ending shot, i really can't reconcile the two and how the fuck does that make it past the edit?
[close]


just watched Unchartered

lunacy

and not the good kind
