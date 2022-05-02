Be interesting to see how it fares at the box office with another THREE sequels on the way between December and 2028. Not short of confidence is Mr Cameron!



I have a feeling this won't do that well. It'll still make a fair bit, because of the legacy of the first film, but I can see it not being that popular. And any sequels struggling.The first was such a success because of the ground-breaking CGI and use of 3D, but the story and acting was very so-so, and the characters not really that engaging or interesting. I didn't think much of it overall. The trailer just seems to promise more of the same.