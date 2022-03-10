« previous next »
Offline ScottScott

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54680 on: March 31, 2022, 10:11:50 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 30, 2022, 06:59:11 pm
Bruce Willis has been forced to retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia :(

Was rumoured over the last few weeks but was rumoured to be dementia. Makes sense now why he's been doing so many terrible films and I don't blame him at all. Make as much as possible for as little work and now he can retire and know his family will never want for anything
Offline lionel_messias

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54681 on: March 31, 2022, 03:08:06 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March 30, 2022, 03:52:15 pm
You know the other interesting thing about this list? Almost all these films were directed (and in many cases written) by veteran directors, most of whom made their name in the 90s or earlier, even the films that focus on young characters. It's all part of that same creeping conservatism.

Good point, and you could argue it is pretty difficult to make your name today, in a medium that when it goes to streaming platforms gets lost into a kind of sludge of TOO MUCH CONTENT. Give you an example, there was an Adam Samberg movie on Amazon called Palm Springs - was really really good; a dark twisted romance with a Groundhog Day vibe to it. According to wiki, it cost $5 million to make, grossed around $100,000 in limited cinema release.

In the 1990s, that movie could have made $20-35 million at the Box Office, as a sleeper hit that gains in traction and ticket sales as more people hear about it. That would also make a bigger name of the director and off you go.

Nowadays the producers might make a little money from a fixed sale to Hulu and Amazon and of people I know, 1/10 have seen it.

Has anyone seen it on here?
Offline ScottScott

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54682 on: March 31, 2022, 03:25:52 pm »
I've seen it, thought it was absolutely brilliant. Love Adam Samberg as well, think he's quality. It's a film I would never have went out to watch but having it on Prime was great, both me and the Mrs loved it
Offline bradders1011

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54683 on: March 31, 2022, 03:26:00 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 31, 2022, 03:08:06 pm
Good point, and you could argue it is pretty difficult to make your name today, in a medium that when it goes to streaming platforms gets lost into a kind of sludge of TOO MUCH CONTENT. Give you an example, there was an Adam Sanberg movie on Amazon called Palm Springs - was really really good; a dark twisted romance with a Groundhog Day vibe to it. According to wiki, it cost $5 million to make, grossed around $100,000 in limited cinema release.

In the 1990s, that movie could have made $20-35 million at the Box Office, as a sleeper hit that gains in traction and ticket sales as more people hear about it. That would also make a bigger name of the director and off you go.

Nowadays the producers might make a little money from a fixed sale to Hulu and Amazon and of people I know, 1/10 have seen it.

Has anyone seen it on here?

Yes, enjoyed it a lot and as you say it could have become a useful "date night" film if released in cinemas alongside Samberg's Brooklyn 99 finale publicity.
Online stockdam

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54684 on: March 31, 2022, 04:00:15 pm »
Watched Riders of Justice the other night. It was pretty good and some funny moments. Its nice to watch a fucked up movie rather than the predictable Hollywood tripe where you know what is going to happen.
Offline El Lobo

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54685 on: March 31, 2022, 04:03:19 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 31, 2022, 03:08:06 pm
Good point, and you could argue it is pretty difficult to make your name today, in a medium that when it goes to streaming platforms gets lost into a kind of sludge of TOO MUCH CONTENT. Give you an example, there was an Adam Samberg movie on Amazon called Palm Springs - was really really good; a dark twisted romance with a Groundhog Day vibe to it. According to wiki, it cost $5 million to make, grossed around $100,000 in limited cinema release.

Quote from: ScottScott on March 31, 2022, 03:25:52 pm
I've seen it, thought it was absolutely brilliant. Love Adam Samberg as well, think he's quality. It's a film I would never have went out to watch but having it on Prime was great, both me and the Mrs loved it

Poor guy. If it'd got a proper cinema release it might have made people get his name right :D
Offline newrosswaterford

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54686 on: March 31, 2022, 04:23:32 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 31, 2022, 03:08:06 pm
Good point, and you could argue it is pretty difficult to make your name today, in a medium that when it goes to streaming platforms gets lost into a kind of sludge of TOO MUCH CONTENT. Give you an example, there was an Adam Samberg movie on Amazon called Palm Springs - was really really good; a dark twisted romance with a Groundhog Day vibe to it. According to wiki, it cost $5 million to make, grossed around $100,000 in limited cinema release.

In the 1990s, that movie could have made $20-35 million at the Box Office, as a sleeper hit that gains in traction and ticket sales as more people hear about it. That would also make a bigger name of the director and off you go.

Nowadays the producers might make a little money from a fixed sale to Hulu and Amazon and of people I know, 1/10 have seen it.

Has anyone seen it on here?
Great Film.. I wish there were more comedy like this about.
Offline ScottScott

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54687 on: March 31, 2022, 04:25:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 31, 2022, 04:03:19 pm
Poor guy. If it'd got a proper cinema release it might have made people get his name right :D

Typing it felt strange but I just pushed ahead anyway  ;D
Offline Morgana

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54688 on: April 1, 2022, 08:47:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 28, 2022, 11:20:19 am
Seeing the joke, I can see why he was incensed to be fair.

I think the joke was pretty tame to be honest. Losing your hair to alopecia is traumatic but it's not cancer. Chris Rock might not have known about her having the condition either... It's tame either way, esp. when you consider all the mad shit he could have said about them and their dysfunctional family. He went easy on them. Will Smith is just a big fat pussy. A total coward to boot.

And by the way, GI Jane is gorgeous.
Offline John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54689 on: April 1, 2022, 11:06:16 pm »
Just watched Apollo 10 1/2 A Space Age Childhood on Netflix.

A new film from Richard Linklater using rotoscope animation.
Just an absolute delight of a film.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54690 on: April 2, 2022, 01:48:22 am »
Will Smith has resigned from the Academy. Jumped before pushed
Offline shy_talk

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54691 on: April 2, 2022, 06:11:14 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April  2, 2022, 01:48:22 am
Will Smith has resigned from the Academy. Jumped before pushed

Xenu be praised.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54692 on: April 2, 2022, 11:09:59 am »
Quote from: John_P on April  1, 2022, 11:06:16 pm
Just watched Apollo 10 1/2 A Space Age Childhood on Netflix.

A new film from Richard Linklater using rotoscope animation.
Just an absolute delight of a film.

Thanks for this tip mate  :thumbup

I might have missed this otherwise.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54693 on: April 2, 2022, 10:08:42 pm »
Saw the Adam project. The kid playing Ryan Reynolds steals the film. Was enjoyable enough to watch at home.
Offline KillieRed

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54694 on: April 2, 2022, 11:52:21 pm »
Fresh on Disney+

Pretty good, not stereotypical for these kind of movies: 7/10.
Offline a little break

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54695 on: April 3, 2022, 01:53:21 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 31, 2022, 03:08:06 pm
Good point, and you could argue it is pretty difficult to make your name today, in a medium that when it goes to streaming platforms gets lost into a kind of sludge of TOO MUCH CONTENT. Give you an example, there was an Adam Samberg movie on Amazon called Palm Springs - was really really good; a dark twisted romance with a Groundhog Day vibe to it. According to wiki, it cost $5 million to make, grossed around $100,000 in limited cinema release.

In the 1990s, that movie could have made $20-35 million at the Box Office, as a sleeper hit that gains in traction and ticket sales as more people hear about it. That would also make a bigger name of the director and off you go.

Nowadays the producers might make a little money from a fixed sale to Hulu and Amazon and of people I know, 1/10 have seen it.

Has anyone seen it on here?

It was absolutely brilliant. Would've been a brilliant cinema watch, I think it would've had a release if it wasn't for Covid to be honest. Isn't it the biggest advance sale in Sundance history? Red Rocket is getting a national cinema release at the moment and that had a similar rise through Sundance etc. But, your point is very valid. Currently directing my first feature and, although it is exciting the amount of different avenues your film can go down and land on now, it's also annoying that "traditional route" is pretty much dead.
Offline Peabee

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54696 on: April 3, 2022, 03:25:19 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March 30, 2022, 02:36:54 am
Rafa is partly right, but not about the monoculture. We have even more of a cinematic monoculture today than ever, it's just that the science of generating hit movies is far more refined and studios less willing to take risks. The 70's comparison is true but that period (really 1967 to about 1982) is virtually unique in Hollywood history, if you look at the biggest films of the 60s you see Disney movies, musicals, James Bond films, biblical epics and ensemble comedies, most of which never came near the best film Oscar. By the mid-80s, a lot of the nominees were already separated from the commercial centre: The Last Emperor, which won in 1987, didn't even breach the US box office weekly top five until it won the Oscar.

The real issue is that the present situation is the culmination of a cultural conservatism that's been increasing for years and that Pauline Kael was talking about as far back as 1980 or so, when Superman came out. The studios were taken over by larger companies, executives from outside the industry were appointed and films began to be sold like any other product while directors looking to innovate were largely sidelined unless they could be absorbed into an already strongly defined commercial archetype.

The end result is that the middle has dropped out of the market. There are no more highbrow prestige films there: even as recently as 2015, you had the likes of The Martian, The Revenant, The Big Short, Bridge of Spies, Steve Jobs and Straight Outta Compton, all of which had decent budgets, got critical acclaim and almost all of which were big hits, as well as lower budget films like Spotlight, Room, Carol, Ex Machina, Brooklyn and The Danish Girl which had lower budgets but were given decent commercial pushes by their studios and generally made money. Where is the equivalent of that in 2021?

The execs at WB thought Superman should go back to Krypton at some point in a sequel (to Man in Steel). I kid you not.

https://www.denofgeek.com/movies/man-of-steel-krypton-change/

It was also the execs who didnt want time travel in Justice League (fuck knows why?). Thats why the Wheddon version had some weird scene with Russians being rescued from an abandoned wasteland instead. 

It must be frustrating getting something made for the fans when the execs dont have a clue about the material but also want their own opinions to influence the production.


Offline Pistolero

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54697 on: April 3, 2022, 12:02:26 pm »
Watched The Godfather Part II again last night...probably the 6th or 7th time I've seen it in its entirety, and it still blows me away....a thing of beauty, a work of art, a masterpiece.
Offline Red Ol

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54698 on: April 3, 2022, 12:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on April  3, 2022, 12:02:26 pm
Watched The Godfather Part II again last night...probably the 6th or 7th time I've seen it in its entirety, and it still blows me away....a thing of beauty, a work of art, a masterpiece.

Agreed. Unbelievably good! I watch 1&2 just about every 2 or 3 years but part 2 is my favourite.
Offline KillieRed

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54699 on: April 4, 2022, 09:23:52 am »
I went to see The Godfather at the cinema recently for the anniversary release, though Ive seen it many times it was still gripping. The opening wedding scene(s) just put a big smile on my face.
Offline PaulF

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54700 on: April 4, 2022, 10:16:00 am »
Just popping in to mention escape from Mogadishu.  Had its faults but decent if you can get to it .
Offline El Lobo

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54701 on: April 4, 2022, 10:59:53 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on April  2, 2022, 11:52:21 pm
Fresh on Disney+

Pretty good, not stereotypical for these kind of movies: 7/10.

Yeah we watched that this weekend.....decent but fucking gruesome.
Offline RedSince86

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54702 on: April 5, 2022, 04:00:05 pm »
De Niro was at the Cambridge Union a couple of months ago.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pFa9J7R6Eko" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pFa9J7R6Eko</a>
Offline lionel_messias

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54703 on: April 5, 2022, 05:21:15 pm »
Quote from: a little break on April  3, 2022, 01:53:21 am
It was absolutely brilliant. Would've been a brilliant cinema watch, I think it would've had a release if it wasn't for Covid to be honest. Isn't it the biggest advance sale in Sundance history? Red Rocket is getting a national cinema release at the moment and that had a similar rise through Sundance etc. But, your point is very valid. Currently directing my first feature and, although it is exciting the amount of different avenues your film can go down and land on now, it's also annoying that "traditional route" is pretty much dead.

"Currently directing my first feature"

Super cool, that. I used to be a film journalist, best of luck to you. As you say, many avenues to go down. I'd be interested to hear more when the time comes...
Offline shy_talk

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54704 on: April 5, 2022, 10:32:53 pm »
Just watched "24 X 36: A movie about movie posters" on sky arts, was very good, preceded by an hour long special on album covers (a nice entree). Reminded me of watching and being fascinated by 'comics Britannia'.
Offline 24∗7

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54705 on: Yesterday at 08:05:37 am »
Am I allowed a moment of shameless self-promotion.....?  8) :lickin

Official trailer for 'The Sixth Secret', Estonian production, in English. I'm Mr Bramley  ;D

Cinematic release in Autumn, not sure if it'll reach the UK but there's a US distributor and it's going to be at various film festivals - one of the other actors just landed a nice role in a film by Clooney and I already got another gig off the back of this production :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch/v/RrwlgIqPToI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch/v/RrwlgIqPToI</a>
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54706 on: Yesterday at 09:57:51 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 08:05:37 am
Am I allowed a moment of shameless self-promotion.....?  8) :lickin

Official trailer for 'The Sixth Secret', Estonian production, in English. I'm Mr Bramley  ;D

Cinematic release in Autumn, not sure if it'll reach the UK but there's a US distributor and it's going to be at various film festivals - one of the other actors just landed a nice role in a film by Clooney and I already got another gig off the back of this production :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch/v/RrwlgIqPToI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch/v/RrwlgIqPToI</a>

Nice

I bet he loves apples
Offline 24∗7

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54707 on: Yesterday at 11:41:57 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:57:51 am
Nice

I bet he loves apples
Hard core apple fan unlike you 🍏😂
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54708 on: Today at 03:01:13 am »
Everything Everywhere All At Once is absolutely nuts. A wild, weird original
Offline On Axis

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54709 on: Today at 01:00:48 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:01:13 am
Everything Everywhere All At Once is absolutely nuts. A wild, weird original
I'm seeing it tonight. Can't wait.

Ambulance tomorrow.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54710 on: Today at 01:03:35 pm »
Quote from: On Axis on Today at 01:00:48 pm
I'm seeing it tonight. Can't wait.

Ambulance tomorrow.

Hope you feel better soon
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54711 on: Today at 09:01:29 pm »
After watching Dopesick, I have been going back through Michael Keatons catalogue and re-watched some classics over the past few weeks.

Both Batman films, Mr Mom, Multiplicity, Birdman, Spotlight etc

Love both Mr. Mom and Multiplicity. Both make me smile.

Uh 240, 241 whatever it takes. Haha!

Doug #4 in Multiplicity should have had his own spin off film.

I cant find Clean and Sober anywhere so Jackie Brown or Pacific Heights will be next on the list.

He has such amazing range.
Offline On Axis

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54712 on: Today at 09:11:59 pm »
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54713 on: Today at 10:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 09:01:29 pm
After watching Dopesick, I have been going back through Michael Keatons catalogue and re-watched some classics over the past few weeks.

Both Batman films, Mr Mom, Multiplicity, Birdman, Spotlight etc

Love both Mr. Mom and Multiplicity. Both make me smile.

Uh 240, 241 whatever it takes. Haha!

Doug #4 in Multiplicity should have had his own spin off film.

I cant find Clean and Sober anywhere so Jackie Brown or Pacific Heights will be next on the list.

He has such amazing range.

He plays a snowman like no one else.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54714 on: Today at 11:04:48 pm »
Will Smith banned from the Academy Awards for a decade. I think this fella might be in charge

