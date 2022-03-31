You know the other interesting thing about this list? Almost all these films were directed (and in many cases written) by veteran directors, most of whom made their name in the 90s or earlier, even the films that focus on young characters. It's all part of that same creeping conservatism.



Good point, and you could argue it is pretty difficult to make your name today, in a medium that when it goes to streaming platforms gets lost into a kind of sludge of TOO MUCH CONTENT. Give you an example, there was an Adam Samberg movie on Amazon called- was really really good; a dark twisted romance with a Groundhog Day vibe to it. According to wiki, it cost $5 million to make, grossed around $100,000 in limited cinema release.In the 1990s, that movie could have made $20-35 million at the Box Office, as a sleeper hit that gains in traction and ticket sales as more people hear about it. That would also make a bigger name of the director and off you go.Nowadays the producers might make a little money from a fixed sale to Hulu and Amazon and of people I know, 1/10 have seen it.Has anyone seen it on here?