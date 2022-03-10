This wasnt a Chris Rock comedy gig, or a comedy gig at all. Yes the gentle roasting is to be expected at the Oscars, but Smith is clearly in a bit of a weird head space. He snapped when the host of an award show has just made an unfunny joke about his wife's Alopecia. During a time of his life that their marriage clearly hasnt been great anyway. He was there for an award show, clearly had something in his system (im not suggesting drugs, adrenaline can do weird things too) that made him feel like standing up at the Oscars was a good idea. Both in the wrong really.
Or its fake and it was the strangest bit ever.