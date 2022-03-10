« previous next »
Davidbowie

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54600 on: Today at 04:34:55 pm
Bigmouth strikes again.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54601 on: Today at 04:39:43 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 04:34:55 pm
Bigmouth strikes again.

Haven't heard that in ages. Thanks for the reminder
rushyman

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54602 on: Today at 04:44:02 pm
Fuck me ive just seen it fully

The ranting amid total stunned silence and his face while doing it is off the charts insanity

Hes left the reservation
stoa

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54603 on: Today at 04:50:59 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:58:38 pm
I was just vaguely glancing at the news about this and they kept referring to Chris Rock by his last name.

I thought they were talking about The Rock, thinking "Damn, Will, he'll eat you alive" :lmao

Haha... Just imagine him doing that to the Rock. Would have been another first for the Oscar's. The first Oscar given posthumously to a guy who died at the show...
Slippers

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54604 on: Today at 05:25:17 pm
It's all a bit 'Hit him Steve!He called me a slag'!!
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54605 on: Today at 05:34:40 pm
Watching it back, it doesn't seem that bad

Macphisto80

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54606 on: Today at 06:05:07 pm
Chris Rock deserved it just for bringing up a shit reference from about 25 years ago. It was so bad you could literally see cogs turning in Smith's head to work it out.
Crosby Nick

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54607 on: Today at 06:15:32 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 06:05:07 pm
Chris Rock deserved it just for bringing up a shit reference from about 25 years ago. It was so bad you could literally see cogs turning in Smith's head to work it out.

More of a Striptease man were you?
Schmidt

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54608 on: Today at 06:19:33 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:15:32 pm
More of a Striptease man were you?

Feels obligatory.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dIYEm50YOiQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dIYEm50YOiQ</a>
Hazell

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54609 on: Today at 06:22:26 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 06:05:07 pm
Chris Rock deserved it just for bringing up a shit reference from about 25 years ago. It was so bad you could literally see cogs turning in Smith's head to work it out.

If he was gonna do a reference from 25 years ago, Skunk Anansie would have been the way to go.
Crosby Nick

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54610 on: Today at 06:27:55 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:22:26 pm
If he was gonna do a reference from 25 years ago, Skunk Anansie would have been the way to go.

Weak as I am, I still got that reference.
IgorBobbins

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54611 on: Today at 06:40:42 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:31:19 pm
And his wife's got alopecia. So not a happy household.
;D
Elzar

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54612 on: Today at 06:43:35 pm

This wasnt a Chris Rock comedy gig, or a comedy gig at all. Yes the gentle roasting is to be expected at the Oscars, but Smith is clearly in a bit of a weird head space. He snapped when the host of an award show has just made an unfunny joke about his wife's Alopecia. During a time of his life that their marriage clearly hasnt been great anyway. He was there for an award show, clearly had something in his system (im not suggesting drugs, adrenaline can do weird things too) that made him feel like standing up at the Oscars was a good idea. Both in the wrong really.

Or its fake and it was the strangest bit ever.

Elzar

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54613 on: Today at 06:45:15 pm
Also, the Oscars is a load of shit.
Billy The Kid

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54614 on: Today at 06:45:20 pm
It's a hard one to unpack, isn't it? Part of me feels it was a shithouse move on Smith's part. Mainly because of the way he sucker punched him. Another part of me feels that if you're the type of bloke who thinks it's ok to mock a woman's medical condition for cheap laughs then you deserve a slap from her husband. I mean, if someone did that to my wife then I'm pretty sure my immediate reaction would be to hurt them badly. I'm not saying that would necessarily be the "correct" reaction, but that would be my first reaction nonetheless.

Then there's another part of me that feels Smith is the type of grandstanding dickhead who would take any opportunity to make himself the centre of attention. Yet I also can't overlook the fact that Rock is an unfunny c*nt whose style of comedy is absolutely cringe. And so the only conclusion I can draw is this was just a pair of c*nts acting like a pair of c*nts in their own cuntish ways. It would be absolutely hilarious if the Academy stripped Smith of his award though. I wonder if he'd consider that "God's work", the fucking melt

 
UntouchableLuis

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54615 on: Today at 06:55:47 pm
Uncle Phil would be so disappointed if he were alive.
Hazell

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54616 on: Today at 07:00:46 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:27:55 pm
Weak as I am, I still got that reference.

Great song! Got it stuck in my head now.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54617 on: Today at 07:00:47 pm
Wonder how many of them look at Ricky Gervais now and say, hes right you know.
Tobelius

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54618 on: Today at 07:07:12 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:27:55 pm
Weak as I am, I still got that reference.

 :)
TipTopKop

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54619 on: Today at 07:21:08 pm
Probably been mentioned already, but Rebel Wilson's BAFTA jokes about his wife were even worse.

Smith lost control and I'm sure he'd like to have that moment back. Oscars are happy someone's taken notice of them for a change, but he's ruined his big moment/night, and if his intention was to stop jokes being told about him/Jada, then he needs to avoid all forms of social media for the next day or so.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54620 on: Today at 07:25:03 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:06:54 pm
It was no secret that Will Smith was banging Margot Robbie during the filming of Focus. ;)
That a joke?
spider-neil

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54621 on: Today at 07:25:07 pm
Assault is never the answer but I think I would go after someone who took the piss out of my wife's disease.
killer-heels

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54622 on: Today at 07:34:42 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:25:03 pm
That a joke?

That film was them having sex in every other scene so it wasnt like they needed to keep it a secret.
amir87

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54623 on: Today at 07:59:46 pm
Glad they've sorted things out and enjoyed a night out together.

https://youtu.be/8SzV4c1g3uU
S

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54624 on: Today at 08:07:35 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 07:21:08 pm
Smith lost control and I'm sure he'd like to have that moment back. Oscars are happy someone's taken notice of them for a change, but he's ruined his big moment/night, and if his intention was to stop jokes being told about him/Jada, then he needs to avoid all forms of social media for the next day or so.
Smith will be loving this. He won the big award and, good or bad, everyone is talking about him. Its probably his dream scenario. Like nearly everyone else in attendance he is infatuated within himself. I can never sit through those sickening victory speeches for that exact reason. The phony tears and their fake bland rhetoric.

Heres some of Smiths speech - I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. I want to be a vessel for love. That's what I want to do. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern. I challenge anyone to stomach that tripe and not feel like slapping him.
thejbs

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54625 on: Today at 08:09:48 pm
I remember reading rumours on Twitter years ago about Rock and Jada having an affair 😬
Crosby Nick

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54626 on: Today at 08:22:27 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:25:03 pm
That a joke?

No, but this is.

What did Will Smith leave on Chris Rocks face after that slap...fresh prints.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54627 on: Today at 08:33:17 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 05:25:17 pm
It's all a bit 'Hit him Steve!He called me a slag'!!

Whilst another girl is shrieking Leave him, hes not worth it.
TipTopKop

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54628 on: Today at 08:47:18 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 08:07:35 pm
Smith will be loving this.
There is that too, of course. Just think he made a right mess of this, and yeah that speech in of itself is cringe, for it to come after what he did was even more so.

The undisputed winners are the Oscars, for the 1st time in forever people are taking notice.
shy_talk

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #54629 on: Today at 08:50:08 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:27:55 pm
Weak as I am, I still got that reference.

Headonism.
