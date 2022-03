That's definitely not staged. No one intentionally takes the shine away from a lifelong goal of winning an Oscar by pre-planning that.



He's probably been breaking down over time and seeing his marriage become a public laughing stock (largely his wife's own doing), it's maybe not a massive surprise he was going to lose his shit at some point. I bet he wished it was backstage in hindsight.



Seen some people defend Will Smith, others defend Chris Rock. I don't personally think anyone comes out of it looking good.



Their marriage seems to be a total public shit show and he must have been sitting there waiting for his award waiting for some kind of cheap shot about his marriage. He went off like firework, clearly he was in the predictable foul mood of being front and center and probably didn't want to be there if he wasn't nominated. Doesn't seem to be that big a deal really, everyone seems to know their marriage is a mess and everyone knew the presenter would make bad taste jokes. I'm glad there are no charges being pressed and everyone will move on in a couple of days.