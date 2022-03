So what's the purpose of it being staged? What was the end game?



Smith was the favourite to win his first Oscar. Why would he want to create the distraction that so many people are talking about it and not the actual win. There's form in Rock 'roasting' Pinkett Smith before so theres that in the background.



Dunno, create news? We all watch plenty of football, plenty of sport, we all see plenty of celebrities in the news. The media, Hollywood, Sky, whoever seem a lot more interested in 'buzz' than anything actually newsworthy. In a world where Micah Richards guffawing his stupid face off is seen as great stuff, I'm not gonna ignore the idea that this was all set up. Why? No idea but again watching the 'slap' it just looks.....not right. Chris Rock looks prepped for it. Those two (Will Smith and his missus) are odd characters. It genuinely wouldn't surprise me if it was planned that he'd tell the 'joke' and they'd have that moment and then the reaction wasn't planned.