Ive seen Smith interviewed on a few things like Fallon and when Jadas names brought up he looks uncomfortable. Like I wish shed just fuck off Whether its about some speech she made a few years ago regarding actresses etc or Tupacs being her true love and then on that round table with regards to their relationship with the young fellas shes been knocking around with. Hes a happy go lucky clown of the party and yet imo hes a laughing stock probably in his own eyes. Which is different than him cracking the jokes. The worlds laughing at him. His missus is always talked about as Tupac being her true love, every award show seems to make jokes about their relationship and the joys gone from him. Hes cracked and it was on tv. Its his Britney breakdown imo