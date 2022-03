Looks staged.



It 100% wasnít.Iím torn on this. If it were my wife I may of reacted the same, someone basically took the piss out of his missus medical condition , but on the other hand itís Chris Rock, itís what he does and Will Smith would of been more than aware of it. Think the occasion just got to him which is a bit odd and heís normally pretty cool and laid back.Either way, canít see him winning another any time soon. Not as fucked up an incident as CODA winning best picture though.