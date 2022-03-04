Those are GOAT level films and its very hard for others to reach the same heights. I think thats what it comes down to, to be honest.



I liked the personalities and interactions between Mei's friends, I liked the Backstreet Boyz/BTS parody bits, but along with my partner we watched with a friend who is a lesbian, so seeing the teenage girls talk about entering womanhood because "they fancy boys now" completely missed its mark with us. Both parents were one dimensional and some more depth to them would've helped the movie's ebb and flow so much. A perfectionist wife and chilled-out husband, there MUST'VE been a lot of friction to get that relationship to work, why wasn't any of that shown?



I liked Luca (I drive a moped every day so was able to relate to something in it) but Encanto and Soul didn't do anything for me. I actually forgot Soul existed! They're just far from what came before.



All good points mate.I actually liked Soul because it made you think a bit.I'm almost certainly being too harsh to be fair to Pixar and the like - these are kids films for kids.I think the problem is that we've been massively spoilt by so many cracking kids films that appeal to everyone - there are always loads of storylines and jokes that are genuinelly funny and the characters and ideas are brilliant.I'm wondering with the money to be made in merchandising that these latest films are catering for a younger audience. If I'd known Encanto and Luca were genuine kids films just for kids then that would be fine, but I'd gone to the cinema to see them with the missus (We're massive fans of Cinema and have been going together as 'date night' for 30 years now)With the one last night, because we saw it at home, we just went 'meh' and watching something else (Peaky Blinders Series 6 as it happens) - whereas with the other two because you're already at the piccies, you kind of feel obligated to stay (Didn't cost us anything as I pay for Cineworld passes)