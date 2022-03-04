« previous next »
I think if you're watching a film about a team of magicians robbing banks, and there's something that you think is unrealistic, it probably falls into the 'Jurassic Park/superhero' category of 'more fool you for watching a film about a team of magicians robbing banks' :D

They were both pretty rubbish films, but watchable because I quite like Woody Harrelson and Mark Ruffalo. And mainly Isla Fisher.
Quote from: Six Beardy on March  1, 2022, 10:19:12 pm
Belfast - I really enjoyed it.  It's an old style warm, feel-good film despite the backdrop of the troubles, if slightly knowingly cutesy at times. In fact take out the troubles and it's instantly recognisable to life in Liverpool in 1969 (or probably any other working class northern city/town at that time), which I think is why I related to it so much, right down to everyone out on the street, singing and dancing on the cobbles, and Christmas featuring a tin of Lucky Numbers and a Thunderbirds hat.


Yeah I thought it was quite good. I don't get the hate for it
The Cranes are Flying is astonishing, a Soviet film from the 50's about war and what it's like to be left behind that looks absolutely breathtaking. As visually innovative in its own way as Citizen Kane was in the 40's. As for the subject matter, it was scheduled months ago but the ending was amazing given what's going on right now. I've been to films where people have given a round of applause at the end, most of the time people just chat to each other as the lights go up. This one was complete silence, and not a few wet eyes either.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XCDHExdjO0M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XCDHExdjO0M</a>
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March  6, 2022, 01:31:12 am
The Cranes are Flying is astonishing, a Soviet film from the 50's about war and what it's like to be left behind that looks absolutely breathtaking. As visually innovative in its own way as Citizen Kane was in the 40's. As for the subject matter, it was scheduled months ago but the ending was amazing given what's going on right now. I've been to films where people have given a round of applause at the end, most of the time people just chat to each other as the lights go up. This one was complete silence, and not a few wet eyes either.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XCDHExdjO0M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XCDHExdjO0M</a>

That looks stunning. Thanks
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March  2, 2022, 06:54:36 pm
Fistful of vengeance.

My bird is officially not allowed to pick films.

She wanted to watch this and within two minutes I said it feels like we've missed a film before this.

It's preposterous nonsense, terrible acting and a plotline that makes no sense.

Avoid like an Evertonian avoids trophies.
Whatever you do, dont waste your time with Liam Neesons latest,,Blacklight..

"It's preposterous nonsense, terrible acting and a plotline that makes no sense."
aptly describes it..
Quote from: capt k on March  6, 2022, 06:03:22 am
Whatever you do, dont waste your time with Liam Neesons latest,,Blacklight..

"It's preposterous nonsense, terrible acting and a plotline that makes no sense."
aptly describes it..

I'd love Liam Neeson to have a John Travolta/Michael Keaton moment in his career.
Quote from: capt k on March  6, 2022, 06:03:22 am
Whatever you do, dont waste your time with Liam Neesons latest,,Blacklight..

"It's preposterous nonsense, terrible acting and a plotline that makes no sense."
aptly describes it..

I'll be sure to note that when she suggests it  :D :D
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March  6, 2022, 01:31:12 am
The Cranes are Flying is astonishing, a Soviet film from the 50's about war and what it's like to be left behind that looks absolutely breathtaking.

It's an all-timer. I Am Cuba and Letter Never Sent are two other visually extraordinary films from Kalatozov
Yeah, I Am Cuba is definitely on my To Watch list for the next month or two.
Really curious as to why Disney dumped Turning Red on its streaming service. It deserved a wider release.
Quote from: RedSince86 on January 30, 2022, 05:55:27 pm
Him and Bruce Willis are getting something like $10 million a film for these b movies, no surprise to see 3 movies each a year from them.

The films Willis has been doing the last 2-3 years have been utterly shite, really bad sci fi films mainly.
I'm a fan of films that are so bad they're good, but wow, Bruce Willis has been in some horrific ones as of late, truly awful.

I watched "Apex", a story of rich people hunting humans for sport and he was the target.

All he did was stand behind trees looking sleepy/uninterested, while they squabbled and killed each other!

I think there's only 1 shot of him with another actor, which looks as if he's just filmed 2 days' worth of shoots by himself. Utterly ridiculous ;D
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:27:16 am
Really curious as to why Disney dumped Turning Red on its streaming service. It deserved a wider release.

Me and the missus watched it yesterday.

I think it's fair to say that we wanted to kick the TV off its stand after 5 minutes.

I suppose that if you have kids then it's a magical Disney romp into the world of young people.

If you haven't then it's an absolute bag of shite that got turned off after half an hour.

Disappointing I thought it might actually have some story to it, being Pixar.
been really looking forward to and waiting for an absolute age for Spiderman No Way Home

and it was fucking terrible

geeez
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:27:16 am
Really curious as to why Disney dumped Turning Red on its streaming service. It deserved a wider release.
Watched it last night with my partner who is a massive Pixar fan. She's introduced me to tons of their movies over the last couple of years, and whilst there are very strong peaks, they seem to be in a bit of a rut now where there's not enough script polish to round off the fantastic work that goes in to everything else.

I did enjoy a lot of the movie!
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 11:52:15 am
Watched it last night with my partner who is a massive Pixar fan. She's introduced me to tons of their movies over the last couple of years, and whilst there are very strong peaks, they seem to be in a bit of a rut now where there's not enough script polish to round off the fantastic work that goes in to everything else.

I did enjoy a lot of the movie!

I can only assume then, that after the absymsal opening and the toe-curling awfulness of the first half hour that it suddenly burst into life and had some story to it?

Don't get me wrong, I can see kids loving it. But just didn't appeal to me at any level. Look at the likes of Toy Story or Finding Nemo or Monsters Inc and the strength of the story and the characters and this like accidentally watching C-Beebies.

Not the only crap one of late either - the magic of the amazing graphics is just undone by shite storylines - Encanto and Luca were horrifically bad.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:24:39 pm
I can only assume then, that after the absymsal opening and the toe-curling awfulness of the first half hour that it suddenly burst into life and had some story to it?

Don't get me wrong, I can see kids loving it. But just didn't appeal to me at any level. Look at the likes of Toy Story or Finding Nemo or Monsters Inc and the strength of the story and the characters and this like accidentally watching C-Beebies.

Not the only crap one of late either - the magic of the amazing graphics is just undone by shite storylines - Encanto and Luca were horrifically bad.

Those are GOAT level films and its very hard for others to reach the same heights. I think thats what it comes down to, to be honest.

I liked the personalities and interactions between Mei's friends, I liked the Backstreet Boyz/BTS parody bits, but along with my partner we watched with a friend who is a lesbian, so seeing the teenage girls talk about entering womanhood because "they fancy boys now" completely missed its mark with us. Both parents were one dimensional and some more depth to them would've helped the movie's ebb and flow so much. A perfectionist wife and chilled-out husband, there MUST'VE been a lot of friction to get that relationship to work, why wasn't any of that shown?

I liked Luca (I drive a moped every day so was able to relate to something in it) but Encanto and Soul didn't do anything for me. I actually forgot Soul existed! They're just far from what came before.
I enjoyed the Adam project of course nothing ground breaking just a good old popcorn movie.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:24:39 pm
this like accidentally watching C-Beebies.

Only a fool would disparage the greatest television channel of our times.
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 12:39:38 pm
Those are GOAT level films and its very hard for others to reach the same heights. I think thats what it comes down to, to be honest.

I liked the personalities and interactions between Mei's friends, I liked the Backstreet Boyz/BTS parody bits, but along with my partner we watched with a friend who is a lesbian, so seeing the teenage girls talk about entering womanhood because "they fancy boys now" completely missed its mark with us. Both parents were one dimensional and some more depth to them would've helped the movie's ebb and flow so much. A perfectionist wife and chilled-out husband, there MUST'VE been a lot of friction to get that relationship to work, why wasn't any of that shown?

I liked Luca (I drive a moped every day so was able to relate to something in it) but Encanto and Soul didn't do anything for me. I actually forgot Soul existed! They're just far from what came before.

All good points mate.

I actually liked Soul because it made you think a bit.

I'm almost certainly being too harsh to be fair to Pixar and the like - these are kids films for kids.

I think the problem is that we've been massively spoilt by so many cracking kids films that appeal to everyone - there are always loads of storylines and jokes that are genuinelly funny and the characters and ideas are brilliant.

I'm wondering with the money to be made in merchandising that these latest films are catering for a younger audience. If I'd known Encanto and Luca were genuine kids films just for kids then that would be fine, but I'd gone to the cinema to see them with the missus (We're massive fans of Cinema and have been going together as 'date night' for 30 years now)


With the one last night, because we saw it at home, we just went 'meh' and watching something else (Peaky Blinders Series 6 as it happens) - whereas with the other two because you're already at the piccies, you kind of feel obligated to stay (Didn't cost us anything as I pay for Cineworld passes)
Quote from: Trada on Today at 12:48:31 pm
I enjoyed the Adam project of course nothing ground breaking just a good old popcorn movie.

Me and the missus were thinking of watching that on Netflix I think? Worth a watch, mate?
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 12:53:11 pm
Only a fool would disparage the greatest television channel of our times.

Or someone in their 30s when it appeared :D


Fingerbobs, Magic Roundabout, Bagpuss, Mr. Benn, Rentaghost, Chorlton and the Wheelies, Rhubarb and Custard, Runaround, The Banana Bunch, Magpie, Blue Peter, Tiswas, Mary, Mungo and Midge, Crackerjack, Grange Hill, Thunderbirds, Trumpton, Jackanory, Camberwick Green, Bod, Paddington, Mr Men, Captain Pugwash, Take Hart, Scooby Do, The Wombles, Sesame Street, Pink Panther, Muppet Show, Danger Mouse, The Adventure Game, Dr. Who and Rainbow was where it was at, man :)
