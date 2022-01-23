My god. Girlfriend picked "Next" with Nic Cage, Jessica Biel and Julianne Moore.



Cage is a magician in Las Vegas who can see his own future, but only for the next two minutes.



Moore is an FBI agent who .. (and I can't believe I'm typing this) wants to use Cages "talent" to stop a nuclear bomb detonated by a varied bunch of random Europeans going off.



He meets Biel (after seeing her in his future, but wait not two minutes in the future, just at a point in time in the future) and creeps on her in a horrible way.



Peter Falk is the best thing in it, because he's only in it for one scene. They guy who directed it, directed Once we were Soldiers, a Bond Film and an episode of the Sopranos.



It's based on a Phillip K Dick film and is undoubtedly the worst film she's picked.



Awful plot holes and people making ridiculous decisions.