Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54280 on: January 23, 2022, 05:56:55 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on January 23, 2022, 11:59:03 am
Watched this at home last night. Builds up tension really well but felt a bit anti-climatic at the end.

I know what you mean about Boiling Point. Some stuff left unresolved

I want a series of one-shot halfhour developments following the same staff and structure. Such a good setup!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54281 on: January 23, 2022, 08:10:30 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 23, 2022, 05:56:55 pm
I know what you mean about Boiling Point. Some stuff left unresolved

I want a series of one-shot halfhour developments following the same staff and structure. Such a good setup!

That'd be great - maybe the same hour but following a different character.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54282 on: January 24, 2022, 02:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on January 22, 2022, 02:02:44 pm
The first two where the same silly fun and not to be taken seriously, but good fun all the same.

The 2nd is one of the worst films I have ever seen. Absolutely fucking atrocious. Loved the 1st as well
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54283 on: January 24, 2022, 03:10:29 pm »
My god. Girlfriend picked "Next" with Nic Cage, Jessica Biel and Julianne Moore.

Cage is a magician in Las Vegas who can see his own future, but only for the next two minutes.

Moore is an FBI agent who .. (and I can't believe I'm typing this) wants to use Cages "talent" to stop a nuclear bomb detonated by a varied bunch of random Europeans going off.

He meets Biel (after seeing her in his future, but wait not two minutes in the future, just at a point in time in the future) and creeps on her in a horrible way.

Peter Falk is the best thing in it, because he's only in it for one scene. They guy who directed it, directed Once we were Soldiers, a Bond Film and an episode of the Sopranos.

It's based on a Phillip K Dick film and is undoubtedly the worst film she's picked.

Awful plot holes and people making ridiculous decisions.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54284 on: January 24, 2022, 03:32:17 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on January 23, 2022, 11:59:03 am
Watched this at home last night. Builds up tension really well but felt a bit anti-climatic at the end.

Thought it was shite from top to bottom. Real product of lock down. Only thing it had going for it was its attempt at doing a rope and it failed
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54285 on: January 24, 2022, 04:47:01 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 24, 2022, 03:10:29 pm
My god. Girlfriend picked "Next" with Nic Cage, Jessica Biel and Julianne Moore.

Cage is a magician in Las Vegas who can see his own future, but only for the next two minutes.

Moore is an FBI agent who .. (and I can't believe I'm typing this) wants to use Cages "talent" to stop a nuclear bomb detonated by a varied bunch of random Europeans going off.

He meets Biel (after seeing her in his future, but wait not two minutes in the future, just at a point in time in the future) and creeps on her in a horrible way.

Peter Falk is the best thing in it, because he's only in it for one scene. They guy who directed it, directed Once we were Soldiers, a Bond Film and an episode of the Sopranos.

It's based on a Phillip K Dick film and is undoubtedly the worst film she's picked.

Awful plot holes and people making ridiculous decisions.

Haha watched that a while back while high (me and the missus deliberately pick awful movies to snigger through).  It's so bad.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54286 on: January 24, 2022, 04:52:15 pm »
Yeah but Nic Cage?! The best ever.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54287 on: January 24, 2022, 04:52:59 pm »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54288 on: January 24, 2022, 06:02:01 pm »
Watched My Son last night. Son of a separated couple goes missing. Set in Scotland. James McAvoy leads.

Little bit like Prisoners if anybodys seen that but nowhere near as good. Still a decent watch though.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54289 on: January 24, 2022, 06:11:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 24, 2022, 04:47:01 pm
Haha watched that a while back while high (me and the missus deliberately pick awful movies to snigger through).  It's so bad.

It's probably the worst film I've seen in a while that I didn't expect to be so bad.

Quote from: AndyMuller on January 24, 2022, 04:52:15 pm
Yeah but Nic Cage?! The best ever.

He's great in a lot of stuff. But he undoubtedly took a number of roles for the paycheck
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54290 on: January 24, 2022, 06:24:09 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 24, 2022, 06:11:17 pm
It's probably the worst film I've seen in a while that I didn't expect to be so bad.

He's great in a lot of stuff. But he undoubtedly took a number of roles for the paycheck

I watched one he was in a while back. He couldnt have looked less board. His wife had a baby and they took on a lodger or nanny...all very Single White Female/Hand That RocksThe Cradle but really shite. Cant even remember the name of it!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54291 on: January 24, 2022, 06:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 24, 2022, 06:24:09 pm
I watched one he was in a while back. He couldnt have looked less board. His wife had a baby and they took on a lodger or nanny...all very Single White Female/Hand That RocksThe Cradle but really shite. Cant even remember the name of it!

It's inconceivable you can't remember the name.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54292 on: January 24, 2022, 06:41:56 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 24, 2022, 06:36:11 pm
It's inconceivable you can't remember the name.

I know. Itll come to me.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54293 on: January 24, 2022, 07:05:39 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 24, 2022, 03:10:29 pm
My god. Girlfriend picked "Next" with Nic Cage, Jessica Biel and Julianne Moore.

Cage is a magician in Las Vegas who can see his own future, but only for the next two minutes.

Moore is an FBI agent who .. (and I can't believe I'm typing this) wants to use Cages "talent" to stop a nuclear bomb detonated by a varied bunch of random Europeans going off.

He meets Biel (after seeing her in his future, but wait not two minutes in the future, just at a point in time in the future) and creeps on her in a horrible way.

Peter Falk is the best thing in it, because he's only in it for one scene. They guy who directed it, directed Once we were Soldiers, a Bond Film and an episode of the Sopranos.

It's based on a Phillip K Dick film and is undoubtedly the worst film she's picked.

Awful plot holes and people making ridiculous decisions.

I've seen this, that scene where he keeps trying to creep on her in the diner :lmao
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54294 on: January 24, 2022, 07:19:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 24, 2022, 06:41:56 pm
I know. Itll come to me.

It's inconceivable you don't know it.

Quote from: Jake on January 24, 2022, 07:05:39 pm
I've seen this, that scene where he keeps trying to creep on her in the diner :lmao

It's just so weird.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54295 on: January 24, 2022, 07:48:12 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 24, 2022, 07:19:38 pm
It's inconceivable you don't know it.


I know. Give me a minute.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54296 on: January 24, 2022, 08:52:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 24, 2022, 06:24:09 pm
I watched one he was in a while back. He couldnt have looked less board.

Maybe he missed his plane.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54297 on: January 24, 2022, 10:22:48 pm »
Saw Licorice Pizza

I thought it was nostalgic, entertaining, funny, sad, awkward and interesting.

Thought the two leads were tremendous and the story, although winding and a bit random had quite a lot of cheerfullness about it, while touching on events in the US around that era.



Mrs. Allerton thought it was 'shite'
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54298 on: January 24, 2022, 10:58:37 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on January 24, 2022, 08:52:51 pm
Maybe he missed his plane.

That was Tom Hanks (although well done with my typo!).
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54299 on: January 25, 2022, 12:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 24, 2022, 07:48:12 pm
I know. Give me a minute.




You keep replying to that quote. I do not think it means what you think it means.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54300 on: January 28, 2022, 03:47:15 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 24, 2022, 06:11:17 pm
It's probably the worst film I've seen in a while that I didn't expect to be so bad.

He's great in a lot of stuff. But he undoubtedly took a number of roles for the paycheck

He was/is in massive debt, so hed appear on Hollyoaks if they asked. Thats why he does so many B-movies.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54301 on: January 30, 2022, 05:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on January 28, 2022, 03:47:15 am
He was/is in massive debt, so hed appear on Hollyoaks if they asked. Thats why he does so many B-movies.
Him and Bruce Willis are getting something like $10 million a film for these b movies, no surprise to see 3 movies each a year from them.

The films Willis has been doing the last 2-3 years have been utterly shite, really bad sci fi films mainly.

I just watched Sidney Poitier Oscar winning film Lillies Of The Field today on BBC2, really nice feel good movie, been years since i saw that.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54302 on: January 30, 2022, 06:29:55 pm »
Enjoyed Nightmare Alley this weekend. Was 2 and a half hours long but it felt like it used every minute.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54303 on: January 30, 2022, 09:07:58 pm »
Quote from: John_P on January 30, 2022, 06:29:55 pm
Enjoyed Nightmare Alley this weekend. Was 2 and a half hours long but it felt like it used every minute.

We were looking at this but the trailers gave nothing away about it, is that a good thing?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54304 on: January 31, 2022, 10:29:28 am »
Quote from: Hazell on December 26, 2021, 06:40:43 pm
Yeah, I'm kind of with you Last. I didn't hate it but was expecting a lot more (I didn't know Adam McKay was the director until the credits) but it was about as subtle as blow to the head. I guess they wanted their message to come through loud and clear but it was at the expense of a making a good film.

But I think having such a fine cast elevated it to being watchable as I probably would have turned off otherwise. Di Caprio and Cate Blanchett were really strong  and I found myself entertained by Mark Rylance's performance as well. Even Timothee Chalamet was strong in his limited screen time. Not sure what was going on with Jennifer Lawrence's character though, she stuck out pretty badly.


Just got round to watching this. I really enjoyed it. Yes, it's totally unsubtle and the characters are blunt caricatures - but that, to me, is its strength and attraction: that it's a big 'fuck you, you bunch of shitstains' to the shitty, superficial culture that modern America (and Britain) is totally afflicted with. I found myself giggling along to it.

I think the Jennifer Lawrence character is designed to be the grounding point, the one sane person in a Kafkaesque dystopia wondering just WTF is wrong with people in power and the media.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54305 on: January 31, 2022, 06:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on January 30, 2022, 09:07:58 pm
We were looking at this but the trailers gave nothing away about it, is that a good thing?

Yeah definitely, I only really knew it involved a mysterious Bradley Cooper working at a travelling carnival/freak show
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54306 on: January 31, 2022, 11:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on January 11, 2022, 02:25:47 pm
Yep, it's great but definitely not for everyone. There's a particular scene, where the stalker reads a poem that hunted me for weeks.

While we're at the Tarkovsky front, I watched The Mirror a few months ago and it was one of the most puzzling movie watching experiences I have ever experienced. The cinematography, acting, dialogues were all great like they usually are in his movies, but I found it completely impenetrable and gruelling. Like dropping in the middle of a conversation about a subject I have no knowledge of, in a foreign language.

I had the same experience with the Mirror when I first watched it. Had to read a wiki article about what I just watched after the movie ended. However, it kinda made sense after doing some research. It's pretty abstract. Stalker and most of his other films play like a conventional film, but not The Mirror.

One thing I remember about Mirror is that there are some images from the film that are burnt into my mind. Despite me remembering nothing about the plot, characters or the dialogue. Like the scene with the hands being warmed around the flame, the barn burning and the wind gust sweeping through the field and the man turning around with perfect timing. Apparently looking online, a lot of people have the exact same experience.
 
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54307 on: Today at 12:29:29 am »
Just back from watching Nightmare Alley

What the fuck did I just watch?

I was trying to keep interested and entertained, but it could have been 1 hour long instead of the 28 hours it felt like.

Playing long on style and had no substance to fall back on.

The twist was obvious the second it was immediately obvious.

Basically just horrible people being dicks and being horrible along the way.

If you like Seinfeld or It's Always Sunny in Wherever it is and enjoy people being c*nts then I guess you'll love it.


Wish I'd swerved it myself.


Finally found a film worse than "Lost in Translation"
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54308 on: Today at 02:07:02 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:29:29 am
Just back from watching Nightmare Alley

What the fuck did I just watch?

I was trying to keep interested and entertained, but it could have been 1 hour long instead of the 28 hours it felt like.

Playing long on style and had no substance to fall back on.

The twist was obvious the second it was immediately obvious.

Basically just horrible people being dicks and being horrible along the way.

If you like Seinfeld or It's Always Sunny in Wherever it is and enjoy people being c*nts then I guess you'll love it.


Wish I'd swerved it myself.


Finally found a film worse than "Lost in Translation"

 :o
