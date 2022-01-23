« previous next »
Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 2773127 times)

Offline ToneLa

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54280 on: January 23, 2022, 05:56:55 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on January 23, 2022, 11:59:03 am
Watched this at home last night. Builds up tension really well but felt a bit anti-climatic at the end.

I know what you mean about Boiling Point. Some stuff left unresolved

I want a series of one-shot halfhour developments following the same staff and structure. Such a good setup!
Offline bradders1011

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54281 on: January 23, 2022, 08:10:30 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 23, 2022, 05:56:55 pm
I know what you mean about Boiling Point. Some stuff left unresolved

I want a series of one-shot halfhour developments following the same staff and structure. Such a good setup!

That'd be great - maybe the same hour but following a different character.
Offline ScottScott

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54282 on: January 24, 2022, 02:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on January 22, 2022, 02:02:44 pm
The first two where the same silly fun and not to be taken seriously, but good fun all the same.

The 2nd is one of the worst films I have ever seen. Absolutely fucking atrocious. Loved the 1st as well
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54283 on: January 24, 2022, 03:10:29 pm »
My god. Girlfriend picked "Next" with Nic Cage, Jessica Biel and Julianne Moore.

Cage is a magician in Las Vegas who can see his own future, but only for the next two minutes.

Moore is an FBI agent who .. (and I can't believe I'm typing this) wants to use Cages "talent" to stop a nuclear bomb detonated by a varied bunch of random Europeans going off.

He meets Biel (after seeing her in his future, but wait not two minutes in the future, just at a point in time in the future) and creeps on her in a horrible way.

Peter Falk is the best thing in it, because he's only in it for one scene. They guy who directed it, directed Once we were Soldiers, a Bond Film and an episode of the Sopranos.

It's based on a Phillip K Dick film and is undoubtedly the worst film she's picked.

Awful plot holes and people making ridiculous decisions.
Offline McSquared

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54284 on: January 24, 2022, 03:32:17 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on January 23, 2022, 11:59:03 am
Watched this at home last night. Builds up tension really well but felt a bit anti-climatic at the end.

Thought it was shite from top to bottom. Real product of lock down. Only thing it had going for it was its attempt at doing a rope and it failed
Offline tubby

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54285 on: January 24, 2022, 04:47:01 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 24, 2022, 03:10:29 pm
My god. Girlfriend picked "Next" with Nic Cage, Jessica Biel and Julianne Moore.

Cage is a magician in Las Vegas who can see his own future, but only for the next two minutes.

Moore is an FBI agent who .. (and I can't believe I'm typing this) wants to use Cages "talent" to stop a nuclear bomb detonated by a varied bunch of random Europeans going off.

He meets Biel (after seeing her in his future, but wait not two minutes in the future, just at a point in time in the future) and creeps on her in a horrible way.

Peter Falk is the best thing in it, because he's only in it for one scene. They guy who directed it, directed Once we were Soldiers, a Bond Film and an episode of the Sopranos.

It's based on a Phillip K Dick film and is undoubtedly the worst film she's picked.

Awful plot holes and people making ridiculous decisions.

Haha watched that a while back while high (me and the missus deliberately pick awful movies to snigger through).  It's so bad.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54286 on: January 24, 2022, 04:52:15 pm »
Yeah but Nic Cage?! The best ever.
Offline tubby

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54287 on: January 24, 2022, 04:52:59 pm »
Offline gray19lfc

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54288 on: January 24, 2022, 06:02:01 pm »
Watched My Son last night. Son of a separated couple goes missing. Set in Scotland. James McAvoy leads.

Little bit like Prisoners if anybodys seen that but nowhere near as good. Still a decent watch though.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54289 on: January 24, 2022, 06:11:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 24, 2022, 04:47:01 pm
Haha watched that a while back while high (me and the missus deliberately pick awful movies to snigger through).  It's so bad.

It's probably the worst film I've seen in a while that I didn't expect to be so bad.

Quote from: AndyMuller on January 24, 2022, 04:52:15 pm
Yeah but Nic Cage?! The best ever.

He's great in a lot of stuff. But he undoubtedly took a number of roles for the paycheck
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54290 on: January 24, 2022, 06:24:09 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 24, 2022, 06:11:17 pm
It's probably the worst film I've seen in a while that I didn't expect to be so bad.

He's great in a lot of stuff. But he undoubtedly took a number of roles for the paycheck

I watched one he was in a while back. He couldnt have looked less board. His wife had a baby and they took on a lodger or nanny...all very Single White Female/Hand That RocksThe Cradle but really shite. Cant even remember the name of it!
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54291 on: January 24, 2022, 06:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 24, 2022, 06:24:09 pm
I watched one he was in a while back. He couldnt have looked less board. His wife had a baby and they took on a lodger or nanny...all very Single White Female/Hand That RocksThe Cradle but really shite. Cant even remember the name of it!

It's inconceivable you can't remember the name.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54292 on: January 24, 2022, 06:41:56 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 24, 2022, 06:36:11 pm
It's inconceivable you can't remember the name.

I know. Itll come to me.
Offline Jake

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54293 on: January 24, 2022, 07:05:39 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 24, 2022, 03:10:29 pm
My god. Girlfriend picked "Next" with Nic Cage, Jessica Biel and Julianne Moore.

Cage is a magician in Las Vegas who can see his own future, but only for the next two minutes.

Moore is an FBI agent who .. (and I can't believe I'm typing this) wants to use Cages "talent" to stop a nuclear bomb detonated by a varied bunch of random Europeans going off.

He meets Biel (after seeing her in his future, but wait not two minutes in the future, just at a point in time in the future) and creeps on her in a horrible way.

Peter Falk is the best thing in it, because he's only in it for one scene. They guy who directed it, directed Once we were Soldiers, a Bond Film and an episode of the Sopranos.

It's based on a Phillip K Dick film and is undoubtedly the worst film she's picked.

Awful plot holes and people making ridiculous decisions.

I've seen this, that scene where he keeps trying to creep on her in the diner :lmao
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54294 on: January 24, 2022, 07:19:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 24, 2022, 06:41:56 pm
I know. Itll come to me.

It's inconceivable you don't know it.

Quote from: Jake on January 24, 2022, 07:05:39 pm
I've seen this, that scene where he keeps trying to creep on her in the diner :lmao

It's just so weird.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54295 on: January 24, 2022, 07:48:12 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 24, 2022, 07:19:38 pm
It's inconceivable you don't know it.


I know. Give me a minute.

Offline afc turkish

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54296 on: January 24, 2022, 08:52:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 24, 2022, 06:24:09 pm
I watched one he was in a while back. He couldnt have looked less board.

Maybe he missed his plane.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54297 on: January 24, 2022, 10:22:48 pm »
Saw Licorice Pizza

I thought it was nostalgic, entertaining, funny, sad, awkward and interesting.

Thought the two leads were tremendous and the story, although winding and a bit random had quite a lot of cheerfullness about it, while touching on events in the US around that era.



Mrs. Allerton thought it was 'shite'
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54298 on: January 24, 2022, 10:58:37 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on January 24, 2022, 08:52:51 pm
Maybe he missed his plane.

That was Tom Hanks (although well done with my typo!).
Offline RJH

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54299 on: January 25, 2022, 12:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 24, 2022, 07:48:12 pm
I know. Give me a minute.




You keep replying to that quote. I do not think it means what you think it means.
Online Peabee

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54300 on: Today at 03:47:15 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 24, 2022, 06:11:17 pm
It's probably the worst film I've seen in a while that I didn't expect to be so bad.

He's great in a lot of stuff. But he undoubtedly took a number of roles for the paycheck

He was/is in massive debt, so hed appear on Hollyoaks if they asked. Thats why he does so many B-movies.
