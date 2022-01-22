« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1353 1354 1355 1356 1357 [1358]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 2771352 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,302
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54280 on: Yesterday at 05:56:55 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 11:59:03 am
Watched this at home last night. Builds up tension really well but felt a bit anti-climatic at the end.

I know what you mean about Boiling Point. Some stuff left unresolved

I want a series of one-shot halfhour developments following the same staff and structure. Such a good setup!
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,198
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54281 on: Yesterday at 08:10:30 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:56:55 pm
I know what you mean about Boiling Point. Some stuff left unresolved

I want a series of one-shot halfhour developments following the same staff and structure. Such a good setup!

That'd be great - maybe the same hour but following a different character.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,378
  • Merry Kloppmas
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54282 on: Today at 02:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on January 22, 2022, 02:02:44 pm
The first two where the same silly fun and not to be taken seriously, but good fun all the same.

The 2nd is one of the worst films I have ever seen. Absolutely fucking atrocious. Loved the 1st as well
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,043
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54283 on: Today at 03:10:29 pm »
My god. Girlfriend picked "Next" with Nic Cage, Jessica Biel and Julianne Moore.

Cage is a magician in Las Vegas who can see his own future, but only for the next two minutes.

Moore is an FBI agent who .. (and I can't believe I'm typing this) wants to use Cages "talent" to stop a nuclear bomb detonated by a varied bunch of random Europeans going off.

He meets Biel (after seeing her in his future, but wait not two minutes in the future, just at a point in time in the future) and creeps on her in a horrible way.

Peter Falk is the best thing in it, because he's only in it for one scene. They guy who directed it, directed Once we were Soldiers, a Bond Film and an episode of the Sopranos.

It's based on a Phillip K Dick film and is undoubtedly the worst film she's picked.

Awful plot holes and people making ridiculous decisions.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,530
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54284 on: Today at 03:32:17 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 11:59:03 am
Watched this at home last night. Builds up tension really well but felt a bit anti-climatic at the end.

Thought it was shite from top to bottom. Real product of lock down. Only thing it had going for it was its attempt at doing a rope and it failed
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,372
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54285 on: Today at 04:47:01 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 03:10:29 pm
My god. Girlfriend picked "Next" with Nic Cage, Jessica Biel and Julianne Moore.

Cage is a magician in Las Vegas who can see his own future, but only for the next two minutes.

Moore is an FBI agent who .. (and I can't believe I'm typing this) wants to use Cages "talent" to stop a nuclear bomb detonated by a varied bunch of random Europeans going off.

He meets Biel (after seeing her in his future, but wait not two minutes in the future, just at a point in time in the future) and creeps on her in a horrible way.

Peter Falk is the best thing in it, because he's only in it for one scene. They guy who directed it, directed Once we were Soldiers, a Bond Film and an episode of the Sopranos.

It's based on a Phillip K Dick film and is undoubtedly the worst film she's picked.

Awful plot holes and people making ridiculous decisions.

Haha watched that a while back while high (me and the missus deliberately pick awful movies to snigger through).  It's so bad.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,807
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54286 on: Today at 04:52:15 pm »
Yeah but Nic Cage?! The best ever.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,372
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54287 on: Today at 04:52:59 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:52:15 pm
Yeah but Nic Cage?! The best ever.

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,629
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54288 on: Today at 06:02:01 pm »
Watched My Son last night. Son of a separated couple goes missing. Set in Scotland. James McAvoy leads.

Little bit like Prisoners if anybodys seen that but nowhere near as good. Still a decent watch though.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,043
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54289 on: Today at 06:11:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:47:01 pm
Haha watched that a while back while high (me and the missus deliberately pick awful movies to snigger through).  It's so bad.

It's probably the worst film I've seen in a while that I didn't expect to be so bad.

Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:52:15 pm
Yeah but Nic Cage?! The best ever.

He's great in a lot of stuff. But he undoubtedly took a number of roles for the paycheck
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,820
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54290 on: Today at 06:24:09 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:11:17 pm
It's probably the worst film I've seen in a while that I didn't expect to be so bad.

He's great in a lot of stuff. But he undoubtedly took a number of roles for the paycheck

I watched one he was in a while back. He couldnt have looked less board. His wife had a baby and they took on a lodger or nanny...all very Single White Female/Hand That RocksThe Cradle but really shite. Cant even remember the name of it!
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,043
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54291 on: Today at 06:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:24:09 pm
I watched one he was in a while back. He couldnt have looked less board. His wife had a baby and they took on a lodger or nanny...all very Single White Female/Hand That RocksThe Cradle but really shite. Cant even remember the name of it!

It's inconceivable you can't remember the name.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1353 1354 1355 1356 1357 [1358]   Go Up
« previous next »
 