Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 9, 2022, 09:11:18 pm
Thought Mother/Android could have been better. Felt like half a film.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 9, 2022, 10:37:04 pm
Watched a very funny film on Netflix the other day.

Good Boys, I'd say its Superbad-lite where the kids are a little younger but the jokes are just as crass.

Worth a watch.   
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 10, 2022, 05:37:45 am
Quote from: damomad on January  8, 2022, 08:14:02 am
Watched a few old Japanese films over xmas:


Me as well. I watched some of the films by Hirokazu Koreeda, I have seen a few of his films and they are all incredible.

Still Walking - Just a superb family drama. He has a unique quality in making his characters feel incredibly real with an unmatched eye for detail. The viewer feels like part of the family. It's hard to describe the plot but it's worth watching. 5/5

Like Father Like Son - Two kids are swapped at birth and parents find out after 6 years. Parents have to decide what they want to do, swap them back or keep their non-biological sons. Again very realistic portrayal and great acting by all the cast. I cried a few times. 4/5

A non-Japanese film I watched

Stalker (1979) - Maybe not a movie for everyone, it can feel slow and meandering. But you feel the atmosphere and you feel like you are on a journey. The cinematography is brilliant. The film explores what sci-fi films can achieve. It's not comic book-inspired sci-fi like Star Wars. It takes a sci-fi concept and explores deeper questions regarding human nature, faith, art etc. 5/5
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 10, 2022, 10:22:44 am
Stalker is an art house all-timer. Same with Tarkovsky's earlier film The Mirror
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 10, 2022, 12:10:50 pm
I watched Stalker during the first part of the Pandemic. Took me about 5-6 sittings to watch it in its entirety.

There is a Russian time travel sci fi film on Prime called Hard To Be A God (2013).

I have it on my watch list, the trailer for it is barmy AF. ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 10, 2022, 02:52:38 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on January 10, 2022, 12:10:50 pm
I watched Stalker during the first part of the Pandemic. Took me about 5-6 sittings to watch it in its entirety.

There is a Russian time travel sci fi film on Prime called Hard To Be A God (2013).

I have it on my watch list, the trailer for it is barmy AF. ;D

I personally didn't find Stalker to be that slow. Once you are in the zone literally, it is captivating.

There used to be someone on RAWK that used to push that film. I watched 30mins and gave up due to lack of patience but it did look interesting. I will watch it one day.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 10, 2022, 05:18:41 pm
Quote from: damomad on January  8, 2022, 08:14:02 am
Watched a few old Japanese films over xmas:

Tokyo Story (via YouTube): one of the classics, maybe a slow pace but it felt that every piece of dialogue and every scene mattered. Right up there with Ikiru in my book. 5/5

Tampopo: A film about a lady with a rundown ramen shop, enlisting the help of some strange characters to turn business around. A comedy with a heart. 4/5

A Colt is my passport (via YouTube): A shortish yakuza action movie with one of the best payoffs that I can remember. 4/5.
Tampopo is fantastic. Glad you enjoyed it.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 10, 2022, 05:54:00 pm
Quote from: On Axis on January 10, 2022, 05:18:41 pm
Tampopo is fantastic. Glad you enjoyed it.

It's a wild film
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 11, 2022, 01:57:20 pm
Matrix Resurrection is utter horseshit
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 11, 2022, 02:25:47 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on January 10, 2022, 05:37:45 am
Me as well. I watched some of the films by Hirokazu Koreeda, I have seen a few of his films and they are all incredible.

Still Walking - Just a superb family drama. He has a unique quality in making his characters feel incredibly real with an unmatched eye for detail. The viewer feels like part of the family. It's hard to describe the plot but it's worth watching. 5/5

Like Father Like Son - Two kids are swapped at birth and parents find out after 6 years. Parents have to decide what they want to do, swap them back or keep their non-biological sons. Again very realistic portrayal and great acting by all the cast. I cried a few times. 4/5

A non-Japanese film I watched

Stalker (1979) - Maybe not a movie for everyone, it can feel slow and meandering. But you feel the atmosphere and you feel like you are on a journey. The cinematography is brilliant. The film explores what sci-fi films can achieve. It's not comic book-inspired sci-fi like Star Wars. It takes a sci-fi concept and explores deeper questions regarding human nature, faith, art etc. 5/5
Yep, it's great but definitely not for everyone. There's a particular scene, where the stalker reads a poem that hunted me for weeks.

While we're at the Tarkovsky front, I watched The Mirror a few months ago and it was one of the most puzzling movie watching experiences I have ever experienced. The cinematography, acting, dialogues were all great like they usually are in his movies, but I found it completely impenetrable and gruelling. Like dropping in the middle of a conversation about a subject I have no knowledge of, in a foreign language. 

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 11, 2022, 02:57:49 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January 10, 2022, 10:22:44 am
Stalker is an art house all-timer. Same with Tarkovsky's earlier film The Mirror



[book alert]

If you like Stalker then I'd advise that you read;

Roadside Picnic https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roadside_Picnic

Also read: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southern_Reach_Trilogy


You might like them :)

Also

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Colour_Out_of_Space (Which I found terribly sad :( )

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solaris_(novel)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metro_2033 (And 2034 and 2035)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Childhood%27s_End



 

[/book alert]

;)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 11, 2022, 03:04:51 pm
Quote from: RF on January  9, 2022, 08:39:39 pm
Don't Look Up was alright. A few good laughs in there, especially the pisstakes of Trump.

The Unforgivable was on another level. Brilliant film with Sandra Bullock putting in an awesome performance.

Enjoyed each of these over the last couple of weekends - surprised to see reviews of the former to be so polarised and for the latter to be so poor.

Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on December  1, 2021, 11:56:52 am
Power Of The Dog is on Netflix, received some great reviews.

Think this will be next up.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 11, 2022, 10:34:58 pm
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain


Delightful, funny, whimsical and very, very, very, very, very sad :(


Worth a watch and beautifully shot and performed. Me and Mrs Allerton had a tear in our eye leaving the Cinema.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 12, 2022, 11:53:49 am
Umm  ;D I don't  ;D I don't really know  ;D ;D ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UEDkqOBhPis" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UEDkqOBhPis</a>
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 14, 2022, 01:59:04 am
Are there any big Dune fans on here? Was wondering what people's reaction was to the news that Denis Villeneuve's got the go-ahead for Part 2 in 2023.

Me personally I've been cockahoop doing the full dance routine for 'Dune is bustin out all over' every day ;D
[flash500,300]https://www.youtube.com/v/VCCuhpp3bb0[/flash]

Well, I dunno how to embed but here's the youtube link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VCCuhpp3bb0

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 14, 2022, 10:42:53 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January 12, 2022, 11:53:49 am
Umm  ;D I don't  ;D I don't really know  ;D ;D ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UEDkqOBhPis" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UEDkqOBhPis</a>

Ha ha
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 14, 2022, 07:16:09 pm
Watched "Boiling Point" last night.

Absolutely excellent - the storyline, the acting and the way its shot all in one take.

Highly recommended.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 14, 2022, 10:16:02 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January 12, 2022, 11:53:49 am
Umm  ;D I don't  ;D I don't really know  ;D ;D ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UEDkqOBhPis" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UEDkqOBhPis</a>
Yeah no.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 15, 2022, 09:03:31 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January 12, 2022, 11:53:49 am
Umm  ;D I don't  ;D I don't really know  ;D ;D ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UEDkqOBhPis" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UEDkqOBhPis</a>

say it isn't so  :'(
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 15, 2022, 05:56:35 pm
Finally saw Licorice Pizza today, thoroughly enjoyed it. Really good performances from Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim. Bradley Cooper however steals the film in his small role.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 15, 2022, 08:31:05 pm
The 355

Er.

Seemed a bit like Charlies Angels..

But...


er...

They are murderous evil fuckers. No remorse for the hundreds (thousands) of innocents they murdered?

WTAF

Er.

2/10

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 16, 2022, 03:31:11 am
Will be a massive shame if Ruth Negga isn't in the running for Best Supporting Actress for Passing. Cinematography is great too
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 17, 2022, 04:24:20 pm
Quote from: John_P on January 15, 2022, 05:56:35 pm
Finally saw Licorice Pizza today, thoroughly enjoyed it. Really good performances from Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim. Bradley Cooper however steals the film in his small role.

Watched it last night. Thoroughly enjoyed it - some really good performances in that film.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 18, 2022, 06:10:55 am
Quote from: Machae on January 11, 2022, 01:57:20 pm
Matrix Resurrection is utter horseshit

A touch harsh on horse shit, when its chummed into the earth its a fine fertilizer, anyone trying similar with copies of matrix revulsion will face prosecuting for whatever comes after dumping toxic waste.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 18, 2022, 01:14:55 pm
On Don't Look Up, I think the issue becomes that the current world we live in as already so extreme in how our divided society deals with any kind of issue that it becomes difficult to do a parody of it, when it already feels like we are living in a parody at times.

I think Armando Ianucci made a similar comment about British politics when he decided to stop doing The Thick of It, and things have only gotten worse since then.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
January 18, 2022, 06:39:26 pm
Quote from: filopastry on January 18, 2022, 01:14:55 pm
On Don't Look Up, I think the issue becomes that the current world we live in as already so extreme in how our divided society deals with any kind of issue that it becomes difficult to do a parody of it, when it already feels like we are living in a parody at times.

I think Armando Ianucci made a similar comment about British politics when he decided to stop doing The Thick of It, and things have only gotten worse since then.
Yep. Id have found it funny if it weren't so close to reality. It was more depressing than anything.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 12:30:17 am
Watched Nobody tonight, really really enjoyed. Plus great soundtrack including appearance of YNWA.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 11:25:28 am
Anyone know if Boiling Point is out on a streaming platform yet? Currently on extended sick leave after a hospital stay and cant get to the cinema for a few weeks
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 11:29:39 am
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 11:25:28 am
Anyone know if Boiling Point is out on a streaming platform yet? Currently on extended sick leave after a hospital stay and cant get to the cinema for a few weeks

It's on Cinema HD but not sure about Netflix etc. I only use Cinema HD.
