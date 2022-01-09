Watched a few old Japanese films over xmas:





Me as well. I watched some of the films by Hirokazu Koreeda, I have seen a few of his films and they are all incredible.Still Walking - Just a superb family drama. He has a unique quality in making his characters feel incredibly real with an unmatched eye for detail. The viewer feels like part of the family. It's hard to describe the plot but it's worth watching. 5/5Like Father Like Son - Two kids are swapped at birth and parents find out after 6 years. Parents have to decide what they want to do, swap them back or keep their non-biological sons. Again very realistic portrayal and great acting by all the cast. I cried a few times. 4/5A non-Japanese film I watchedStalker (1979) - Maybe not a movie for everyone, it can feel slow and meandering. But you feel the atmosphere and you feel like you are on a journey. The cinematography is brilliant. The film explores what sci-fi films can achieve. It's not comic book-inspired sci-fi like Star Wars. It takes a sci-fi concept and explores deeper questions regarding human nature, faith, art etc. 5/5