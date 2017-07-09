Pleasantly surprised by Don't Look Up.
Was expecting worse given the reviews, but after seeing it they make sense. Journalists and blue ticks like to be told they're special and important, but this film tells them they suck and that they're very much part of the problem so of course they hate it. It's deliberately heavy-handed with the satire (the Ron Perlman stuff was a bit much imo) and I think that tone worked well, less Network/Dr. Strangelove and more Simpsons Movie perhaps. The sledgehammer approach manages to keep it fun, a light satire on a dark subject which keeps it from veering into smugness (I've seen lots of people call it smug, I didn't get that vibe at all). Nothing amazing, but an enjoyable enough way to end the year.