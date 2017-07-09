« previous next »
Offline b_joseph

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54200 on: December 30, 2021, 06:22:29 pm »
The Worst Person In The Worldjust have some tissues near by
Offline nayia2002

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54201 on: December 30, 2021, 06:37:05 pm »
House of Gucci is brilliant! Watched it the other night.
Mad story!
Offline S

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54202 on: December 31, 2021, 12:50:26 pm »
Watched Bladerunner 2049 on iPlayer. What a stunning film. Visually its unlike anything Ive ever watched. Just couldnt get enough of the whole atmosphere.

Made me realise how important it is to have a good TV setup too. Watched the first half at a family members with a huge OLED screen and it felt almost cinematic. My own 32 inch set made it so much less impressive.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54203 on: December 31, 2021, 02:56:26 pm »
Quote from: S'mas day on December 31, 2021, 12:50:26 pm
Watched Bladerunner 2049 on iPlayer. What a stunning film. Visually its unlike anything Ive ever watched. Just couldnt get enough of the whole atmosphere.

Made me realise how important it is to have a good TV setup too. Watched the first half at a family members with a huge OLED screen and it felt almost cinematic. My own 32 inch set made it so much less impressive.

Great film, better than the original for me!
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54204 on: December 31, 2021, 11:04:59 pm »
Dont Look Up was a slog to get through and I found almost everybody in it annoying. Cate Blanchett was super hot though.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54205 on: January 1, 2022, 11:51:31 am »
The Hitmans Wifes bodyguard is pretty good.

Salma Hayek is absolutely superb.
Offline afc turkish

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54206 on: January 1, 2022, 01:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January  1, 2022, 11:51:31 am
The Hitmans Wifes bodyguard is pretty good.

Salma Hayek is absolutely superb.

Could have left out the first bit and been just as accurate... ;)
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54207 on: January 1, 2022, 02:22:24 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on January  1, 2022, 01:17:58 pm
Could have left out the first bit and been just as accurate... ;)

 :)

she really is great though. Funny, beautiful and swears like a trooper. It's on prime if anyone wants to know.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54208 on: January 1, 2022, 08:56:03 pm »
My Brilliant Career. What a film. An Aussie classic
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54209 on: January 1, 2022, 09:11:21 pm »
Just starting The War Below, shall report back.
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54210 on: January 1, 2022, 09:11:46 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on January  1, 2022, 01:17:58 pm
Could have left out the first bit and been just as accurate... ;)

Deffo ;D
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54211 on: January 1, 2022, 09:37:54 pm »
Encanto

What a load of shite


But. If you are 5 or you watch it with kids then I suppose it could be enchanting and brilliant.



As it was, a fairly reasonable Cinderella story with a few twists absolutely ruined by endlessly shite x-factor warbling songs.


The graphics were beautiful and the effects were incredible though.

2/10
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54212 on: January 1, 2022, 09:48:13 pm »
Enjoyed Another Round. Mads is cool as fuck.
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54213 on: January 1, 2022, 11:52:33 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on January  1, 2022, 09:11:21 pm
Just starting The War Below, shall report back.

Quite enjoyed that.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54214 on: January 2, 2022, 02:28:53 am »
Quote from: Brandy Mull of Kintyre on December 31, 2021, 11:04:59 pm
Dont Look Up was a slog to get through and I found almost everybody in it annoying. Cate Blanchett was super hot though.
We tried watching that tonight but only managed to get through about 45 minutes, if that.

I'd never heard of it previously so had no expectations at all going in. I thought it was a serious film initially then realized it was some kind of comedy/satire, but we thought it was shite, so had to turn off. I'm amazed so many big names actually agreed to star in it. At the point we turned off, it was probably one of the worst films I've ever tried to get through.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54215 on: January 2, 2022, 12:07:54 pm »
Don't Look Up. I actually enjoyed it. Thought it was decent view of how politicised scientific events have become coupled with society being so blasé about important things.

Only part I really thought was too much

Spoiler
The Ariana Grande concert piece was way too long. I get what they were trying to do, i.e., fixing things with a concert.
[close]
Offline Dench57

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54216 on: January 2, 2022, 02:46:14 pm »
Pleasantly surprised by Don't Look Up.

Was expecting worse given the reviews, but after seeing it they make sense. Journalists and blue ticks like to be told they're special and important, but this film tells them they suck and that they're very much part of the problem so of course they hate it. It's deliberately heavy-handed with the satire (the Ron Perlman stuff was a bit much imo) and I think that tone worked well, less Network/Dr. Strangelove and more Simpsons Movie perhaps. The sledgehammer approach manages to keep it fun, a light satire on a dark subject which keeps it from veering into smugness (I've seen lots of people call it smug, I didn't get that vibe at all). Nothing amazing, but an enjoyable enough way to end the year.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54217 on: January 2, 2022, 07:29:02 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January  2, 2022, 12:07:54 pm
Don't Look Up. I actually enjoyed it. Thought it was decent view of how politicised scientific events have become coupled with society being so blasé about important things.

Only part I really thought was too much

Spoiler
The Ariana Grande concert piece was way too long. I get what they were trying to do, i.e., fixing things with a concert.
[close]
I could see what they were trying to do with the film, but it just seemed so clumsily done that any impact was lost. It's a topic well worth covering well, too. We live in a kind of dystopia without realising it most of the time. Priorities completely back to front. The frivolous deemed of great importance and the important waved away with disdain.

The way of the world is an open goal for a great script/film, but this one just felt like a Ronny Rosenthal at Villa.

Out of interest after turning it off last night I looked at online reviews for it and it seems the film really divides opinion. Many raved over it, yet many also thought it was absolute garbage. Personally, I'm still amazed they managed to convince that cast to take part.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54218 on: January 2, 2022, 10:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  2, 2022, 07:29:02 pm
I could see what they were trying to do with the film, but it just seemed so clumsily done that any impact was lost. It's a topic well worth covering well, too. We live in a kind of dystopia without realising it most of the time. Priorities completely back to front. The frivolous deemed of great importance and the important waved away with disdain.

The way of the world is an open goal for a great script/film, but this one just felt like a Ronny Rosenthal at Villa.

Out of interest after turning it off last night I looked at online reviews for it and it seems the film really divides opinion. Many raved over it, yet many also thought it was absolute garbage. Personally, I'm still amazed they managed to convince that cast to take part.

Missing the end is missing the story. It wasn't meant to be serious in any way. People won't go see something like 'An Inconvenient Truth' in these times. Not many people took the situation seriously and that's what's reflected on screen.

The pisstake at the likes of Trump (Streep), Musk/Jobs (Rylance), Fauci (DiCaprio), Bridenstine (Park), Trump Jnr (Hill) was more than apt.

Don't forget this is a movie by someone who brought us Anchorman, Talladega Nights, The Big Short, etc.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54219 on: January 2, 2022, 11:29:44 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on December 30, 2021, 06:22:29 pm
The Worst Person In The Worldjust have some tissues near by

TMI
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54220 on: January 2, 2022, 11:52:11 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January  2, 2022, 12:07:54 pm
Don't Look Up. I actually enjoyed it. Thought it was decent view of how politicised scientific events have become coupled with society being so blasé about important things.

Only part I really thought was too much

Spoiler
The Ariana Grande concert piece was way too long. I get what they were trying to do, i.e., fixing things with a concert.
[close]

Yeah that was bad but as i posted previously, overall, its shite.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54221 on: January 3, 2022, 03:12:41 am »
Tick, Tick...Boom was a letdown
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54222 on: January 3, 2022, 03:57:54 pm »
The Kingsman - absolutely brilliant

Me and the missus loved it

(didn't realise it was based on comic books which allowed them to have such a grounded story)
Offline killer-heels

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54223 on: January 3, 2022, 04:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January  3, 2022, 03:57:54 pm
The Kingsman - absolutely brilliant

Me and the missus loved it

(didn't realise it was based on comic books which allowed them to have such a grounded story)

The new one or the original one that came out a few years ago?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54224 on: January 3, 2022, 05:30:23 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on January  3, 2022, 04:36:44 pm
The new one or the original one that came out a few years ago?

The new one - just went to the Cinema today to watch it

Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54225 on: January 3, 2022, 07:54:36 pm »
Nice one looking forward to it.

Kids tell me new Spiderman is brilliant.
Offline Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54226 on: January 4, 2022, 11:28:16 pm »
Adam McKays #DontLookUp starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio has recorded the biggest week of views in Netflix history with more than 152 million hours streamed. https://t.co/gs9OO53r0E
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54227 on: January 5, 2022, 10:15:21 am »
Ghostbusters Afterlife is around if you know where to get it
Offline Crimson

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54228 on: January 5, 2022, 11:44:47 pm »
Finally watched Zack Snyder's Justice League. Cracking film. Hope he's allowed to expand on the universe with more films.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54229 on: January 6, 2022, 12:53:46 am »
Quote from: Crimson on January  5, 2022, 11:44:47 pm
Finally watched Zack Snyder's Justice League. Cracking film. Hope he's allowed to expand on the universe with more films.

Guessing you were on crack to think it was a cracking film?
Offline John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54230 on: January 6, 2022, 01:22:29 am »
Quote from: Crimson on January  5, 2022, 11:44:47 pm
Finally watched Zack Snyder's Justice League. Cracking film. Hope he's allowed to expand on the universe with more films.

Can't see it happening, the issue now is as the release the snyder cut crowd pretty impressively won out over this they'll likely continue to campaign for him to be allowed to complete his storylines. Whilst very much being anti whatever it is Warner Brothers and DC are actually trying to move forward with.

It's gonna come to a head later this year, probably when The Flash movie comes out.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54231
RIP Peter Bogdanovich. What's Up Doc?, Paper Moon and Saint Jack are all classics
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54232 on: January 7, 2022, 10:44:23 pm »
Quiet Place 2. Good but finishes abruptly I thought.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54233 on: Yesterday at 04:37:26 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January  6, 2022, 11:27:55 pm
RIP Peter Bogdanovich. What's Up Doc?, Paper Moon and Saint Jack are all classics

And his best film, The Last Picture Show.
Online damomad

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54234 on: Yesterday at 08:14:02 am »
Watched a few old Japanese films over xmas:

Tokyo Story (via YouTube): one of the classics, maybe a slow pace but it felt that every piece of dialogue and every scene mattered. Right up there with Ikiru in my book. 5/5

Tampopo: A film about a lady with a rundown ramen shop, enlisting the help of some strange characters to turn business around. A comedy with a heart. 4/5

A Colt is my passport (via YouTube): A shortish yakuza action movie with one of the best payoffs that I can remember. 4/5.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54235 on: Yesterday at 11:34:03 am »
Quote from: John_P on January  6, 2022, 01:22:29 am
Can't see it happening, the issue now is as the release the snyder cut crowd pretty impressively won out over this they'll likely continue to campaign for him to be allowed to complete his storylines. Whilst very much being anti whatever it is Warner Brothers and DC are actually trying to move forward with.

It's gonna come to a head later this year, probably when The Flash movie comes out.


Aaaahhhaaaaaaa!!
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54236 on: Today at 12:38:21 pm »
Daughters said that The 355 is absolutely shite, their words.
Online RF

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54237 on: Today at 08:39:39 pm »
Don't Look Up was alright. A few good laughs in there, especially the pisstakes of Trump.

The Unforgiven was on another level. Brilliant film with Sandra Bullock putting in an awesome performance.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54238 on: Today at 08:42:03 pm »
I enjoyed Don't Look Up. Di Caprio & Lawrence were ace.
