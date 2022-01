Donít Look Up was a slog to get through and I found almost everybody in it annoying. Cate Blanchett was super hot though.



We tried watching that tonight but only managed to get through about 45 minutes, if that.I'd never heard of it previously so had no expectations at all going in. I thought it was a serious film initially then realized it was some kind of comedy/satire, but we thought it was shite, so had to turn off. I'm amazed so many big names actually agreed to star in it. At the point we turned off, it was probably one of the worst films I've ever tried to get through.