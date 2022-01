Watched Bladerunner 2049 on iPlayer. What a stunning film. Visually itís unlike anything Iíve ever watched. Just couldnít get enough of the whole atmosphere.



Made me realise how important it is to have a good TV setup too. Watched the first half at a family members with a huge OLED screen and it felt almost cinematic. My own 32 inch set made it so much less impressive.