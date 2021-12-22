Totally loved Don't look up with its piss take of news media, social media and big business really enjoyed the film.So many great quotes in the film.
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.
As mentioned Dont Look Up was decent, but yeah one or two of the characters were either terribly written or poorly played. Im looking at you Jonah Hill and Mark Rylance. Arianna Grande was as shit as youd expect, really.
Thought Don't Look Up was way too heavy-handed and a bit of a mess tonally. Felt like half the characters were in different movies.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]