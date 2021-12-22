Totally loved Don't look up with its piss take of news media, social media and big business really enjoyed the film. So many great quotes in the film.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:41:43 pm by Trada »

Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!



Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx



I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.