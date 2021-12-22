« previous next »
December 22, 2021, 10:41:32 pm
HD copy of the new Matrix is out.
December 23, 2021, 10:46:58 pm
Just seen "Boiling Point" with Stephen Graham, boss film
December 24, 2021, 06:39:10 pm
Wow, am blown away by Dont Look Up. Quite scary to know that the world is really full of stupid people like that.

Also Cate Blanchett  :o

Keep watching through the credits.
December 24, 2021, 08:48:52 pm
Totally loved Don't look up with its piss take of news media, social media  and big business really enjoyed the film.

So many great quotes in the film.

December 24, 2021, 11:56:48 pm
Fatman

Er. Christmas film? Er? Fatman? Er. Violence. Death. Er..

Er.. What?
Today at 01:59:34 am
Reno 911 The hunt for Qanon  ;D
Today at 03:17:26 am
Totally loved Don't look up with its piss take of news media, social media  and big business really enjoyed the film.

So many great quotes in the film.

good to hear, got this ready to go and just about to put it on
Today at 08:18:51 am
Thought Don't Look Up was way too heavy-handed and a bit of a mess tonally.  Felt like half the characters were in different movies.
Today at 11:00:08 am
Enjoyed Don't Look Up. The satire was a little obvious but a good film all the same.

Gonna watch Fatman and Another Round on nowtv over the next few days, looking forward to both.
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Today at 12:32:38 pm
As mentioned Dont Look Up was decent, but yeah one or two of the characters were either terribly written or poorly played. Im looking at you Jonah Hill and Mark Rylance. Arianna Grande was as shit as youd expect, really.
Today at 12:44:43 pm
As mentioned Dont Look Up was decent, but yeah one or two of the characters were either terribly written or poorly played. Im looking at you Jonah Hill and Mark Rylance. Arianna Grande was as shit as youd expect, really.

But you know what's scary is that the plot is entirely believable now. 10 years ago I'd have said no way.
Today at 04:51:00 pm
Thought Don't Look Up was way too heavy-handed and a bit of a mess tonally.  Felt like half the characters were in different movies.

+1

It felt like such a missed opportunity given the cast and some clever ideas but the execution is really poor.
