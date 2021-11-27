Festen (family viewing)Not English subs, there are somewhere, but directs you to the film, and from there you can hunt around.It could be disturbing for some people, but it is an astounding film.Kontroll (get a nice supper ready for the opening)Nimrod Antall seems to have done nothing much since. But if you watch this and don't start wandering round Edge Lane looking for girls in pink fluffy mouse outfits you are a fucking freak, lgbtq whatever,all of you.Just don't start watching it over yr supper.Uve Tigris (might have that a bit wrong, Hungarian's not my tops)This is wonderful. A soap opera in a cafe stop. In Hungary.There's 2 or 3, and the link is the first and should be subtitled.Really simple, really funny, people doing what people do.Also, I am constantly told all these Eastern Europeans are THis or That (if you are still reading you know what I'm saying) and I find these films, quite simply, on Youtube, free, and to me they seem quite nice people.Anyway, watch, you will enjoy it.Come And See, 2 versions on Yt last looked, and if you need subtitles for the last half hour, tell me on here and I'll give the wordsWatch it, download it, copy it, share it, save it - it is a testament.Elim Klimov's last film, and it was to show the knowing complicity of the Wehermacht in the murder of Jews, gipsies, anybody who did not do what they wete told.Releasrd in 1984, never in the Uk.Watch it, even if you gag through it, it is not a film to gon a date with,ButIf you go on a date with someone who can watch tbis fillm then either they are a full on sociopath, or someone with a tough amount of love capability inthem.All these are incredible films, and should be watched, copied, shared, and spread.In fact I might modify with links.I have put links, and comments.Anyone watches them hope you comment.Enjoy isn't the appropriate word though.