Watched Spencer last night, not really into Royal stuff, my other Half is weirdly fascinated by The Royals binging the Crown and watches all the documentaries on them, but i thought it was fantastic with the dark tone to it. I'd be shocked if Kristen Stewart doesn't win a glut of awards for that performance, she was amazing.

Jackie was a great film too from the same director - Spencer looks like a spiritual sequel in a sense. Natalie Portman gave an unbelievable performance as Mrs Kennedy, so if you loved Spencer, I'd definitely recommend Jackie.

Will need to see this one for sure if it's similar in vein.
That's interesting.

I'm very much a Science Fiction nerd and was really looking forward to it. The sense of scale and gravitas was something that stood out and because I know the books and the backstory, it was amazing to see it all fleshed out and I thought they did it really well. The effects were great and I thought the scale on the spaceship effects were every bit as impressive as when I first saw Star Wars for the first time in the cinema when it first came out.

I'd say that maybe your reaction was because you're not a Science Fiction fan or because you didn't know the story, but my missus (That hates most Science fiction with a passion) absolutely loved it and thought it was brilliant.

What films would you describe as 'good' given you think this was the 'worst film you've ever seen' - I can think of a raft of total shite I've seen over the years. This isn't one of them.

I think Dune is definitely a film that benefits the viewer if they are familiar with the source material. But a great film I feel it definitely isn't, as a great film should overcome any ignorance towards the source material (again, like myself with Lord of the Rings). Perhaps it definitely helps to be familiar and project your ideas of the characters and merge them with the way they were portrayed in the film, but again, I'm desperately searching and as a blockbuster, it has probably the most shallow cardboard cut out characters I've ever had the misfortune of watching. So dreadfully dull.

While not expecting to love it, I at least wanted to admire this film in the way I did with Lord of the Rings. For all its philosophical musings, it's bizarrely one of the most shallow, cold and uncaring films I've ever watched.

I'll admit I'm a bit of a sentimentalist when it comes to being moved by a film so I was already on the backfoot but I do love a cold and isolating film for good intentions (again, one of my favourite films ever is 2001). You could say that coldness is a creative decision, but 2001: A Space Odyssey was a cold and isolating film for good reason - humanity isolated in space and usurped by the sheer scope of the universe, but in its place a sense of awe and wonder. This has no good reason to be so emotionally unengaging.
Just watched Portrait of a Lady on Fire.  What a stunning, beautiful film.
I think Dune is definitely a film that benefits the viewer if they are familiar with the source material. But a great film I feel it definitely isn't, as a great film should overcome any ignorance towards the source material (again, like myself with Lord of the Rings). Perhaps it definitely helps to be familiar and project your ideas of the characters and merge them with the way they were portrayed in the film, but again, I'm desperately searching and as a blockbuster, it has probably the most shallow cardboard cut out characters I've ever had the misfortune of watching. So dreadfully dull.

While not expecting to love it, I at least wanted to admire this film in the way I did with Lord of the Rings. For all its philosophical musings, it's bizarrely one of the most shallow, cold and uncaring films I've ever watched.

I'll admit I'm a bit of a sentimentalist when it comes to being moved by a film so I was already on the backfoot but I do love a cold and isolating film for good intentions (again, one of my favourite films ever is 2001). You could say that coldness is a creative decision, but 2001: A Space Odyssey was a cold and isolating film for good reason - humanity isolated in space and usurped by the sheer scope of the universe, but in its place a sense of awe and wonder. This has no good reason to be so emotionally unengaging.

It has every reason if you know the story.

The whole point is that there is a vast, impersonal and uncaring universe which is ruled by houses that in turn are ruled by the hierarchy.

The book came out at a time where grand epic stories were built as a vision for a future. A vision where only the spice from this world enables any long distance travel at all.

Every aspect of the species is set in small sets of time and space that it is impossible to conceive of.

The characters we have seen thus far are what they are; Nobility and ranked people that care little for anyone outside their house and are in continual and undending conflict with every other house and the leader of the race. Everything is hidden and everything is open. The film mentioned this many times; the casual acceptance of assassins, the expected issues of routine attempts to poison and kill and maim - taken as expected and a matter of course.

The more the human race expands and spreads, the more remote it will become in both time and space.

This genre of film is known as hard science ficiton. 2001 is another excellent example.
Watched that new mortal kombat film the other day as I had some time to kill, obviously as shite as to be expected, however the Australian chap who plays the angry Australian chap was very very funny and had some genuinely laugh out loud moments.  Shite film though
Just watched Portrait of a Lady on Fire.  What a stunning, beautiful film.

One of the most visually stunning films of the past 25 years. Gorgeous
Quote from: IgorBobbins on November 27, 2021, 04:16:10 pm
Just watched Portrait of a Lady on Fire.  What a stunning, beautiful film.
Nice to see a great movie being mentioned in here for a change. Beautiful film, the last closeup shot had me in tears.
Anything decent to watch on Netflix, Prime or Disney + films wise? Couldn't find Old Henry mentioned here.

Dopesick on Disney is powerful stuff. It's about how opiod addiction pretty much started in America. Michael Keaton and Peter Sarsgaard are in it
Grown men complaining about the Ghostbusters film.

Have they seen the original? It was fantastic as a kid and I enjoy it still (watched it last night).

It's not an overly complicated or clever film.. get over yourselves.
After Life (1998) was one of the most touchingly beautiful films I've seen in a long time, very proto Charlie Kaufman but essentially optimistic. It's also on YouTube if people want to check it out and don't mind subs.

Finally watched it. Like you say it's beautiful. Found it almost a meditative, spiritual experience. Never has a movie made me reflect on my own life in this manner.

Deserves more attention, this film.

Especially, since there is consensus that the remake Ghostbusters: Afterlife is shite.
Had to watch the fault in our stars yesterday, as a lady who was in my house wanted to watch it

I really dont get why people watch that sort of crap. she was crying the whole way though and I was just waiting for it to end
Jared Leto in House of Gucci



Decent film though.
After Life (1998) was one of the most touchingly beautiful films I've seen in a long time, very proto Charlie Kaufman but essentially optimistic. It's also on YouTube if people want to check it out and don't mind subs.
I'm going to watch that sometime this week on my own, my other half doesn't do subtitles. :D

Just reading form the comments on the Youtube link has piqued my interest.

Jared Leto in House of Gucci



Decent film though.

Was like he was in a different film to everybody else.
The first one was also dross :D

Yeah it was quite disappointing
Power Of The Dog is on Netflix, received some great reviews.
Power Of The Dog is on Netflix, received some great reviews.
Been watching some of Campion earlier films recently, and really liking them, so looking up to this.
Been watching some of Campion earlier films recently, and really liking them, so looking up to this.

Thought he was a wonder-horse?
Power Of The Dog is on Netflix, received some great reviews.

just finished watching it , typical Campion style and decent enough film with a glorious twist at the end:
Jared Leto is a terrible actor. How he gets so many gigs is baffling.

Anyway, looking forward to West Side Story after reading all the rave reviews. Looks stunningly beautiful from the trailer. Should hopefully be a palette cleanser for blockbusters after the fine but unspectacular No Time To Die and the dreary and soulless Dune.
Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City

Laughably bad.

It did make me laugh in one or two scenes, but that wasn't the intention.
Watched Belfast last night I guess it the troubles as seen by a little boy I notoced to two man villains had the name of two brothers kill in tombstone at the Battle of the o.k. corral

And they have one hell of a local bus service that seems to go everywhere.

But I did enjoy the film.
The Last Duel

You'd believe that France has never, ever had a sunny day.

Bleak weather central.

Interesting film

Spoiler

Set in three parts

1. From the point of the view of the husband
2. From the point of view of his mate
3. From the point of view of his missus


Kind of like one of those 70s who-dunnits.

Interesting and maybe worth a watch.

I have to say, the battle scenes were hilariously laughable.

Horses on the side of a river - charging an enemy THROUGH the river and losing momentum - only to have to stop at trees immediately beyond. The whole point of caverly is that

1. They are supported
2. They use their mobility
3. They never, ever put themselves in a position where they are at a disadvantage to infantry


And then.. Fire arrows. Fire. Arrows. Lol. In Scotland. IN A WOOD!! Ha ha ha


The you have the now customary 'battle scene' where there is no front line, no identification, no order, no way to differentiate troops with enemies in front of, behind and to either side of you ON BOTH SIDES. Might make 'good TV' but massively inept. You might see carnage like that if one force were trapped and surrounded, but not in an open battle with no lines of support, retreat, rally or command..

[close]
Did anyone here ever use the imdb forums? It would always be the first place I would check after watching a movie, I haven't found any forum that replaces it since it shut unfortunately.
Did anyone here ever use the imdb forums? It would always be the first place I would check after watching a movie, I haven't found any forum that replaces it since it shut unfortunately.

Rotten Tomatoes
Did anyone here ever use the imdb forums? It would always be the first place I would check after watching a movie, I haven't found any forum that replaces it since it shut unfortunately.

Earlier this year I started keeping track of what I've watched on Letterboxd, mostly because I am watching scores of Japanese and Korean films and I sometimes have trouble remembering
which ones I've already seen. They have ratings and reviews on there, but they aren't always very extensive. It's another option, though.

https://letterboxd.com/
Earlier this year I started keeping track of what I've watched on Letterboxd, mostly because I am watching scores of Japanese and Korean films and I sometimes have trouble remembering
which ones I've already seen. They have ratings and reviews on there, but they aren't always very extensive. It's another option, though.

https://letterboxd.com/
Yeah, I love letterboxd. It's great for keeping track of what you watched or want to watch, making lists of favourites and going through other lists to discover new movies. Some of the more popular reviews are "witty" one-liners, but if you ignore the 3-4 usual suspects, there are lots of great reviews and different points of view to find.

+1 on Letterboxd

Saw Benedetta is theaters last night, quite enjoyed it. Similar to Ken Russell's The Devils in the amount of perverseness/blasphemy in the movie.
Festen (family viewing)
https://youtu.be/6joYCRPh6mM
Not English subs, there are somewhere, but directs you to the film, and from there you can hunt around.
It could be disturbing for some people, but it is an astounding film.

Kontroll (get a nice supper ready for the opening)
https://youtu.be/lnVGIcFXsA4

Nimrod Antall seems to have done nothing much since. But if you watch this and don't start wandering round Edge Lane looking for girls in pink fluffy mouse outfits you are a fucking freak, lgbtq whatever,all of you.

Just don't start watching it over yr supper.


Uve Tigris (might have that a bit wrong, Hungarian's not my tops)
https://youtu.be/wg8tQu9H6SQ

This is wonderful. A soap opera in a cafe stop. In Hungary.
There's 2 or 3, and the link is the first and should be subtitled.
Really simple, really funny, people doing what people do.
Also, I am constantly told all these Eastern Europeans are THis or That (if you are still reading you know what I'm saying) and I find these films, quite simply, on Youtube, free, and to me they seem quite nice people.

Anyway, watch, you will enjoy it.

Come And See, 2 versions on Yt last looked, and if you need subtitles for the last half hour, tell me on here and I'll give the words
https://youtu.be/NJYOg4ORc1w

Watch it, download it, copy it, share it, save it - it is a testament.
Elim Klimov's last film, and it was to show the knowing complicity of the Wehermacht in the murder of Jews, gipsies, anybody who did not do what they wete told.
Releasrd in 1984, never in the Uk.

Watch it, even if you gag through it, it is not a film to gon a date with,
But
If you go on a date with someone who can watch tbis fillm then either they are a full on sociopath, or someone with a tough amount of love capability inthem.


All these are incredible films, and should be watched, copied, shared, and spread.

In fact I might modify with links.
I have put links, and comments.

Anyone watches them hope you comment.
Enjoy isn't the appropriate word though.
 :)
Anyone seen The Last Duel? Big fan of Adam Driver and thought Id give it a go tonight.
Anyone seen The Last Duel? Big fan of Adam Driver and thought Id give it a go tonight.

Yeah. Mentioned it above.
Anyone seen The Last Duel? Big fan of Adam Driver and thought Id give it a go tonight.

I liked it, kinda a 14th century Rashomon.  It bombed in the UK because it was rated 18 and I have no idea why.
The Last Duel

You'd believe that France has never, ever had a sunny day.

Bleak weather central.

Interesting film

Spoiler

Set in three parts

1. From the point of the view of the husband
2. From the point of view of his mate
3. From the point of view of his missus


Kind of like one of those 70s who-dunnits.

Interesting and maybe worth a watch.

I have to say, the battle scenes were hilariously laughable.

Horses on the side of a river - charging an enemy THROUGH the river and losing momentum - only to have to stop at trees immediately beyond. The whole point of caverly is that

1. They are supported
2. They use their mobility
3. They never, ever put themselves in a position where they are at a disadvantage to infantry


And then.. Fire arrows. Fire. Arrows. Lol. In Scotland. IN A WOOD!! Ha ha ha


The you have the now customary 'battle scene' where there is no front line, no identification, no order, no way to differentiate troops with enemies in front of, behind and to either side of you ON BOTH SIDES. Might make 'good TV' but massively inept. You might see carnage like that if one force were trapped and surrounded, but not in an open battle with no lines of support, retreat, rally or command..

[close]

Spoiler
Thought it was a bit meh. I couldn't like any of the main characters and would have been happy if they all died. Ben Affleck was super shit so I wish something sinister had of at least happened to him.

1. The fire arrow scene. Matt Damon with no helmet on avoids everything?
2. Using older style language and then dropping in an 'F' or 'C' bomb just spoiled some of the dialogue.
3. The 3 view points felt a bit like 'Groundhog Day' when each new story began.

Spoiler

[close]
[close]
The Last Bus with Timoty Spall


A simple story of a man who travels from John O'Groats to landsend for a special reason.

Worth a watch
