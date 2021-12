Spoiler



Set in three parts



1. From the point of the view of the husband

2. From the point of view of his mate

3. From the point of view of his missus





Kind of like one of those 70s who-dunnits.



Interesting and maybe worth a watch.



I have to say, the battle scenes were hilariously laughable.



Horses on the side of a river - charging an enemy THROUGH the river and losing momentum - only to have to stop at trees immediately beyond. The whole point of caverly is that



1. They are supported

2. They use their mobility

3. They never, ever put themselves in a position where they are at a disadvantage to infantry





And then.. Fire arrows. Fire. Arrows. Lol. In Scotland. IN A WOOD!! Ha ha ha





The you have the now customary 'battle scene' where there is no front line, no identification, no order, no way to differentiate troops with enemies in front of, behind and to either side of you ON BOTH SIDES. Might make 'good TV' but massively inept. You might see carnage like that if one force were trapped and surrounded, but not in an open battle with no lines of support, retreat, rally or command..