Kill Bill



Hot take: All Quentin Tarantino films are alpha male fantasies relying on mere style over substance. Most overrated film maker of all time. Utter crap.



depends what you mean by style over substance, i can see where that comparison will be made (not that i necessarily agree with it tho) - eg, visual over story etc but, and i'm far from his greatest fan, if you dont think that dude can do dialogue, then i can't get onboard with that as dialogue is a huge aspect of movie making, whichever approach you're taking. im assuming you've seen Pulp Fiction (as you say 'All'), not mere style, plenty of substance, far from utter crap - i get it, you dont like his films but to lump Pulp Fiction in with 'no substance, utter crap' that's not a taste thing, that's a 'wood for the trees' thingincidentally, i'm not sure tarantino himself would have a problem with the gist of your take - alpha male fantasies relying on mere style over substance