The RAWK Film Thread

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 30, 2021, 11:08:46 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August 30, 2021, 11:17:23 am
Wait, what...?!

You thought the Evil Dead series wasn't meant to be funny?

The first one was quite amusing. The second was an out-and-out comedy and the third one was hilarious.

If you had any doubts whatsoever then the series should clarify the horror/comedy aspect of it ..

I've not watched them. My girlfriend stuck the remake on and I had no knowledge.

Maybe it's too high brow for me, I just think most horrors are a waste of time
Sarge
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 30, 2021, 11:24:52 pm
No Man of God is good.

https://youtu.be/gPFN2rvJOp0
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
August 31, 2021, 07:38:18 pm
Recently rewatched My Man Godfrey. Forgot how funny and on-point it is 85+ years later. Screwball classic
Macphisto80
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 1, 2021, 12:34:39 am
Prometheus and Alien Covenant are to the Alien saga as to what Genysisisisis-i and Dark Turd are to the Terminator series.

i.e Why the fuck do they even exist for?
Kashinoda
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 1, 2021, 04:35:49 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on September  1, 2021, 12:34:39 am
Prometheus and Alien Covenant are to the Alien saga as to what Genysisisisis-i and Dark Turd are to the Terminator series.

i.e Why the fuck do they even exist for?

At least Ridley Scott was at the helm for Prometheus and had some sort of vision for it, rather than a cash grab.

Shame it was utter dog shit.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 1, 2021, 07:41:10 pm
Actually decided to put the original Candyman on. Whilst the acting is a little hammy at times, its better than a lot of crap trotted out as "horror" now.

Guess with Clive Barker involved it's not a surprise.
Sarge
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 1, 2021, 07:42:42 pm
Respect out friday week.
duvva
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 1, 2021, 09:17:32 pm
Just watched County Lines. Wont leave you with a happy glow but its a good film and seemed brutally realistic at times. Think Conrad Khan who played the main character was up for the newcomer BAFTA earlier this year.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 1, 2021, 09:20:00 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  1, 2021, 07:41:10 pm
Actually decided to put the original Candyman on. Whilst the acting is a little hammy at times, its better than a lot of crap trotted out as "horror" now.

Guess with Clive Barker involved it's not a surprise.

He was barely involved, Candyman and Barkers novella (The Forbidden) are really different.  candyman cant be summoned via a mirror in the novella for example, Bernard Rose should take all the credit for Candyman being a minor masterpiece, and Im a huge Clive Barker fan, Nightbreed is one of my favourite horror films.
mattD
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 1, 2021, 10:10:52 pm
Kill Bill

Hot take: All Quentin Tarantino films are alpha male fantasies relying on mere style over substance. Most overrated film maker of all time. Utter crap.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 1, 2021, 10:17:17 pm
The Night House

Spoiler

Er.

Started off shite. Meme city.

The build up was kind of interesting. The interactions boring.

Then! It suddenly seemed like someone dared to dream! They went for a world and a vision of HP Lovecrafts 'Dreams in the Witch House'

The geomitary, the angles, the spaces beyond space and it was so exciting.

Then it went shit.

The end.

Quite sad. Not like they even needed any budget. But that ending after all the build up?

What. The. Actual Fuck.

[close]

1/10
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 2, 2021, 08:07:29 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September  1, 2021, 09:20:00 pm
He was barely involved, Candyman and Barkers novella (The Forbidden) are really different.  candyman cant be summoned via a mirror in the novella for example, Bernard Rose should take all the credit for Candyman being a minor masterpiece, and Im a huge Clive Barker fan, Nightbreed is one of my favourite horror films.

Interesting. I'll hunt out the novella.

I guess seeing him in the credits it was just a "based on..." Or a executive producer credit.

Thanks
Armand9
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 08:45:03 am
Quote from: dalarr on August 30, 2021, 02:10:48 pm
Prometheus. Pleasantly surprised. It was engaging and it dealt with the question of the origin of humanity without getting too preachy. Some of the locations and shots were mesmerizing. Ive seen movie nerds slaughter this film but as a casual I really enjoyed it.

Has to be said that I havent watched the originals, only Alien: Covenant.

prometheus, prometheus, i've spoken many times in many places about this movie i just can't do it again but suffice to say, there are many fantastic aspects to this film, and so many absolute fuckups that are hard to fathom considering scott was the director

and your last comment is why your first comment can exist in the same universe - which you suspected yourself before the ink dried, it appears
Armand9
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 08:58:20 am
Quote from: mattD on September  1, 2021, 10:10:52 pm
Kill Bill

Hot take: All Quentin Tarantino films are alpha male fantasies relying on mere style over substance. Most overrated film maker of all time. Utter crap.

depends what you mean by style over substance, i can see where that comparison will be made (not that i necessarily agree with it tho) - eg, visual over story etc but, and i'm far from his greatest fan, if you dont think that dude can do dialogue, then i can't get onboard with that as dialogue is a huge aspect of movie making, whichever approach you're taking. im assuming you've seen Pulp Fiction (as you say 'All'), not mere style, plenty of substance, far from utter crap - i get it, you dont like his films but to lump Pulp Fiction in with 'no substance, utter crap' that's not a taste thing, that's a 'wood for the trees' thing



incidentally, i'm not sure tarantino himself would have a problem with the gist of your take - alpha male fantasies relying on mere style over substance
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:07:22 am by Armand9 »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:33:06 am
Our Ladies 9/10


A film about a bunch of Scottish schoolgirls and their trip to Edinburgh in a choir. I must admit that this isn't a film to watch on your own as a bloke, but the missus fancied it and she laughed her head off all the way through - she went to a Catholic school in Liverpool with nuns as well and she found it hilarious.

It was pretty funny, but also there were quite a few sad moments - really nice and well observed film about kids and their one time to spread their wings. Loads of foul language, sex and shady goings on, but if you liked Derry Girls and Father Ted then you'll probably enjoy this. Great film.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:47:21 am by Andy @ Allerton »
Armand9
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:06:18 am
Quote from: Sarge on August 30, 2021, 11:24:52 pm
No Man of God is good.

https://youtu.be/gPFN2rvJOp0

i think they've done a decent job there, dude who played bundy deserves some props going by the actual bundy recordings i've listened to, dude nailed the voice and ambience

however, not sure there's alot here for any who aren't interested in the subject matter

Quote from: Stevie-A on August 26, 2021, 10:17:14 pm
Clara (2018). Thought this was fantastic. Slow, mournful, but utterly engaging. You'll never go wrong with a healthy dose of astrophysics!

thanks for the heads up, i enjoyed it, having an interest in the backdrop matter helps for sure. this is an extremely predictable film, nothing happens that you dont see coming, but it's done well
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:00:47 pm by Armand9 »
Ray K
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 06:41:24 pm
Dune reviews have started to come out and it's pretty much universal acclamation.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:13:53 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 06:41:24 pm
Dune reviews have started to come out and it's pretty much universal acclamation.

I worked on this. one of the few times im excited to see something I worked on. Should be visually stunning at the least
mallin9
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 12:39:46 am
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Yesterday at 10:13:53 pm
I worked on this. one of the few times im excited to see something I worked on. Should be visually stunning at the least

Thats fucking cool, congrats
Ray K
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 12:43:43 am
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Yesterday at 10:13:53 pm
I worked on this. one of the few times im excited to see something I worked on. Should be visually stunning at the least
Wait a minute. Shatner's Bassoon.. Shatner is Canadian. As is the lead actor in this film.
Are you...Timothée Chalamet?  :P
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 12:58:56 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:43:43 am
Wait a minute. Shatner's Bassoon.. Shatner is Canadian. As is the lead actor in this film.
Are you...Timothée Chalamet?  :P

sadly for my wife, shatner is probably a closer resemblance
