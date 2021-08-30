Wait, what...?!You thought the Evil Dead series wasn't meant to be funny?The first one was quite amusing. The second was an out-and-out comedy and the third one was hilarious.If you had any doubts whatsoever then the series should clarify the horror/comedy aspect of it ..
Prometheus and Alien Covenant are to the Alien saga as to what Genysisisisis-i and Dark Turd are to the Terminator series.i.e Why the fuck do they even exist for?
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.4]