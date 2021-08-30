Wait, what...?!



You thought the Evil Dead series wasn't meant to be funny?



The first one was quite amusing. The second was an out-and-out comedy and the third one was hilarious.



If you had any doubts whatsoever then the series should clarify the horror/comedy aspect of it ..



I've not watched them. My girlfriend stuck the remake on and I had no knowledge.Maybe it's too high brow for me, I just think most horrors are a waste of time