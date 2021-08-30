« previous next »
August 30, 2021, 11:08:46 pm
Andy @ Allerton:
Wait, what...?!

You thought the Evil Dead series wasn't meant to be funny?

The first one was quite amusing. The second was an out-and-out comedy and the third one was hilarious.

If you had any doubts whatsoever then the series should clarify the horror/comedy aspect of it ..

I've not watched them. My girlfriend stuck the remake on and I had no knowledge.

Maybe it's too high brow for me, I just think most horrors are a waste of time
August 30, 2021, 11:24:52 pm
No Man of God is good.

https://youtu.be/gPFN2rvJOp0
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Yesterday at 07:38:18 pm
Recently rewatched My Man Godfrey. Forgot how funny and on-point it is 85+ years later. Screwball classic
Today at 12:34:39 am
Prometheus and Alien Covenant are to the Alien saga as to what Genysisisisis-i and Dark Turd are to the Terminator series.

i.e Why the fuck do they even exist for?
Today at 04:35:49 am
Macphisto80:
Prometheus and Alien Covenant are to the Alien saga as to what Genysisisisis-i and Dark Turd are to the Terminator series.

i.e Why the fuck do they even exist for?

At least Ridley Scott was at the helm for Prometheus and had some sort of vision for it, rather than a cash grab.

Shame it was utter dog shit.
