Blood Red Sky

Great idea. Fantastic build-up. Great tension and a great wonderment of what was going to happen

Followed by about 40 minutes of people going

"Aaaarrrghhh!!"

"Yeeearrrghhhh"

"Gurrraaagghrrarghhh"

"Arrrrghhh"

"Arggurhgaughhhaahuhh"

Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Sounds like your average half of a footy match Andy :)
Sounds like your average half of a footy match Andy :)

:D
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Just wasted 2hrs on The Green Knight.

What a load of shite.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Just wasted 2hrs on The Green Knight.

What a load of shite.

The one where Batman smokes loads of grass?
The one where Batman smokes loads of grass?

I wish.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Paddleton on Netflix. Ray Romano is in it and who's mate has terminal cancer. I thought it was great although a bit bleak in places.
Reminiscence - very disappointing. For a movie that's about memories it's hardly memorable.
Paddleton on Netflix. Ray Romano is in it and who's mate has terminal cancer. I thought it was great although a bit bleak in places.

I loved the bit where he came down the stairs in the bath.
I loved the bit where he came down the stairs in the bath.

hahaha, I had a similar gag lined up featuring marmalade sandwiches.  But due to the subject matter of the actual movie,  I bottled it :)
I loved the bit where he came down the stairs in the bath.

You bugger. I've just been thinking what bit was that?
Just wasted 2hrs on The Green Knight.

What a load of shite.

Lot's of people raving about it.

I don't mind a quirky film but felt this was too much style over substance for me. Cutting 30 minutes would have helped.
Watched a sci fi film last night Risen, a cast of unknowns in it but it's a cracker.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-QtG7DyU0uY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-QtG7DyU0uY</a>

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Watched The Mule.

Am I alone in thinking that Clint Eastwood has always been a bit overrated as an actor ?
One hour into the new Suicide Squad, does it get better?
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Blood Red Sky, pretty decent I thought. I also thought the fraught action sequences were good with a decent enough pay off. 6.5/10 and enjoyable enough. Do the subtitles though, dont bother with the dub - there are British characters speaking English but have been overdubbed with voices clearly not their own, for god knows what reason. Really takes you out of the scene though thankfully its restricted to the opening 5 minutes and closing 5 minutes if you do want to persist without subtitles.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

One hour into the new Suicide Squad, does it get better?

Well that was shite.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

I loved the bit where he came down the stairs in the bath.

;D
Reminicence


7/10


Spoiler


Not what I expected. These aren't the droids you're.. er..  This wasn't the film I was looking for.

From the trailers, I expected it to be a bit like Bladerunner, crossed with the Minority Report with a bit of Bioshock thrown in.

Except I got what seemed like a great episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

I honestly expected Dixon Hill to appear at one point and to see the girl morph into Minuet with Riker doing a Sax Solo.

Jackman's voice got deeper and grittier as it progressed, but basically it was a film noir with a touch of the Godfather and a little Femme Fatale with a vague twist at the end.


I love going to the pictures and I think that it was a decent film with a reasonable plot, but one certainly I wouldn't have been surprised to see being played on the Holodeck.

Worth a watch. Raymond Chandler eat your heart out son :)


Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Reminicence


7/10


Not what I expected. These aren't the droids you're.. er..  This wasn't the film I was looking for.

From the trailers, I expected it to be a bit like Bladerunner, crossed with the Minority Report with a bit of Bioshock thrown in.

Except I got what seemed like a great episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

I honestly expected Dixon Hill to appear at one point and to see the girl morph into Minuet with Riker doing a Sax Solo.

Jackman's voice got deeper and grittier as it progressed, but basically it was a film noir with a touch of the Godfather and a little Femme Fatale with a vague twist at the end.


I love going to the pictures and I think that it was a decent film with a reasonable plot, but one certainly I wouldn't have been surprised to see being played on the Holodeck.

Worth a watch. Raymond Chandler eat your heart out son :)


Saw this today and very much agree, a nice slice of film noir which we don't get much of nowadays.
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Blood Red Sky, pretty decent I thought. I also thought the fraught action sequences were good with a decent enough pay off. 6.5/10 and enjoyable enough. Do the subtitles though, dont bother with the dub - there are British characters speaking English but have been overdubbed with voices clearly not their own, for god knows what reason. Really takes you out of the scene though thankfully its restricted to the opening 5 minutes and closing 5 minutes if you do want to persist without subtitles.

6.5 is pretty decent? What's the verdict on a 9/10?

Sorry. Just thought it was a terrible film
6.5 is pretty decent? What's the verdict on a 9/10?

Sorry. Just thought it was a terrible film

Mark was scared, is what he's saying.   ;D  ;)
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

6.5 is pretty decent? What's the verdict on a 9/10?

Sorry. Just thought it was a terrible film
Without getting into a scoring break down, I thought it was watchable, if paced a bit poorly. I enjoyed the premise though and it was something a bit silly and nuts that you could turn your brain off to. I didn't hate it, I think a 5.5 - 6.5/10 is some way fair for me.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

One nerd opinion, keep your fingers crossed

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jrnmY7g04WM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jrnmY7g04WM</a>
Mark was scared, is what he's saying.   ;D  ;)

Scared of falling asleep.  :D
Watched The Mule.

Soft and very enjoyable but it needed something at the end didn't it.
Really enjoyed The Dry and Stillwater - watched both recently.
JFT96.

Really enjoyed The Dry and Stillwater - watched both recently.

I really enjoyed The Dry, an interesting, glacial 'thriller'. 
