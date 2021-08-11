Very surprised no posts about "Blood Red Sky" that's currently up on Netflix



High-concept vampire action horror movie set onboard a transatlantic flight.



Well worth a watch. A cracker.



i liked the first 'half' of the film, was done well, understated but the something amiss vibe hinted at the more exotic, all good, kinda goes clusterfuck after that, which was a pitythe sort of film you want to go into knowing nothing at all, it's great when you sit down watching one thing, only to realise slowly it is something totally else, i've done that a few times as i dont watch trailers normally and dont want to know anything beyond 'worth a watch' and as such have had some sweet experiences over the years of the 'other' type films coming out of nowwhere - the prime example being, The Matrix (been in the wilderness film wise for sometime when a nephew gave me a vid and just said watch this, made a point of not examining the cover and bob's your uncle, awesome film came out of leftfield