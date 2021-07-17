« previous next »
Finally watched There Will Be Blood. What a performance from Daniel Day Lewis. Manachial genius.
The Marksman with Liam Neeson, typical quality Neeson film.

Space Jam 2. Thought it was good.
Another Round. Fantastic film
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on July 16, 2021, 11:08:23 pm
The Tomorrow War

Thought it was great. Good effects, good story, a film that felt like it took you on an epic quest with very little pause. Some great characters and interaction and a little dig at global warming.

Loads of fight scenes, mad aliens, crazy drones and helicopters and a feeling of the humans being up against it.

Felt a little bit of a mix of The Thing, Starship Troopers, Alien, Independance Day and The Terminator.


8/10


i love sci-fi, probably my fav genre, i especially love sci-fi when aliens are involved (and space), and as horrendous the writing is in this film, and i mean fucking banal lots of it, it has it moments - the 'opening scene' (you'll know it when you see it - is fantastic and unlike a lot of the writing, has a lot of logic to it as well, regarding when and where etc, it's actually a smart piece of 'exposition'), the aliens, the quality of acting in the main two characters (given the script, stellar job).

But fucking christ on a bike, i'll just say in non spoiler - there's suspension of disbelief and then there's... well... what the fuck happened dudes?

Spoiler
Act 1, as i'd call it, was largely fine and lots to enjoy if you could ignore the bad actors in the film and concentrate on the good actors for shits and giggles. Act II, fucking hell, fucking lost for words, almost  ;). So everyone coming from the future is saying basically it's a done deal, so you have to presume that the govs of the world were in on the 'buying time' aspect to the draft etc. So when mr pratt returns and has the answer, NO ONE is interested?????????? Oh world's gone to shit, rioting etc, but yeah, we have the answer, right here in my pocket, hey world leaders we can sort this shit out with all your expertise and resources. Nope, a round up of the brady bunch characters in mr pratts life just happen to fulfil all criteria needed, and off they go to save the world. And that synopsis is being extremely kind. Inane.
[close]
Quote from: Armand9 on July 18, 2021, 07:56:25 am

the 'opening scene' (you'll know it when you see it - is fantastic

I thought the same. It reminded me of the opening scene of Predators which was brilliant. Sadly, the movie was similarly hell bent on its own destruction after that!
Ticked off 2 of the all time classics.

Schindlers List - I put this one off for years, mainly because I've done the reading and any Holocaust stuff really depresess me. Wasn't expecting a heartfelt story in this one, not sure how I feel about it afterwards but didn't find it too depressing. Although the scene of the girls in the showers with the lights off, that's right up there with the most intense scenes in any movie I can remember. 9/10

Citizen Kane - This was just fantastic, amazing how well it holds up after all this time. Can see the parellels between Trump and Kane, such a perfect ending to it too. 9/10
when im struggling for something to watch i'll take a look at '50 best films ever' lists etc for suggestions and basically i've seen them all but there's one that stands out like a sore thumb and usually placed high too - the previous post's Schindler's List. Like damomad, it's just such a depressing stain on humanity, to think of sitting thru a film that is centred on it, just can't get in the mindset to watch, tho i know it's very highly rated. And i suppose i have seen other films that deal with similar source material, at the least the historic setting but i just have a total block when it comes to that movie.

on a lighter note, Cruella - thoroughly enjoyable movie, tho someone in production must have said 'let's see if we can get in the guiness book of records for how many songs we can throw in there', holy shit there's an absolute avalanche of them, even Sabbath featured  ;D
Quote from: Armand9 on July 18, 2021, 07:56:25 am

i love sci-fi, probably my fav genre, i especially love sci-fi when aliens are involved (and space), and as horrendous the writing is in this film, and i mean fucking banal lots of it, it has it moments - the 'opening scene' (you'll know it when you see it - is fantastic and unlike a lot of the writing, has a lot of logic to it as well, regarding when and where etc, it's actually a smart piece of 'exposition'), the aliens, the quality of acting in the main two characters (given the script, stellar job).

But fucking christ on a bike, i'll just say in non spoiler - there's suspension of disbelief and then there's... well... what the fuck happened dudes?

Spoiler
Act 1, as i'd call it, was largely fine and lots to enjoy if you could ignore the bad actors in the film and concentrate on the good actors for shits and giggles. Act II, fucking hell, fucking lost for words, almost  ;). So everyone coming from the future is saying basically it's a done deal, so you have to presume that the govs of the world were in on the 'buying time' aspect to the draft etc. So when mr pratt returns and has the answer, NO ONE is interested?????????? Oh world's gone to shit, rioting etc, but yeah, we have the answer, right here in my pocket, hey world leaders we can sort this shit out with all your expertise and resources. Nope, a round up of the brady bunch characters in mr pratts life just happen to fulfil all criteria needed, and off they go to save the world. And that synopsis is being extremely kind. Inane.
[close]


Yeah I think that came about as a rewrite at the end and it wasn't the ending I was expecting

:)

But as a science fiction romp with good effects and a few beers I was happy enough :)

Last night watched the new Nic Cage movie Pig.

I think it's his best film for years, hopefully this is the return of Cage, been hoping this for years but i think this could be it unless he's happy doing little quirky movies.

The Restaurant scene with the Chef was brilliant and he has a couple of instant Cage moments.

And a shout out to the Pig, the little scene stealer.
Quote from: RedSince86 on July 18, 2021, 06:52:04 pm
Last night watched the new Nic Cage movie Pig.

I think it's his best film for years, hopefully this is the return of Cage, been hoping this for years but i think this could be it unless he's happy doing little quirky movies.

The Restaurant scene with the Chef was brilliant and he has a couple of instant Cage moments.

And a shout out to the Pig, the little scene stealer.

I read an interview with him where he said debts were the reason he had to start doing so many B movies.
Tomorrow War was alright, decent enough.

Spoiler
I like the way they built up the reveal of the enemy.

Were Brazil playing Scotland in the WC final though?  :D
[close]
Tomorrow War felt like someone wrote a good movie and then a thick layer of Hollywood cheese was poured over the top of it.

Spoiler
There were some very dark moments immediately followed by the comedy sidekick lightening it back up, and far too much forced "you're the only one" type stuff. It was incredibly jarring how important it apparently was that Forester be sent back, yet he was sent with mostly untrained civilians and a couple of seasoned soldiers who seemed to have no concept of his importance, then immediately sent on a suicidal rescue mission.
[close]
Quote from: Peabee on July 19, 2021, 01:45:43 am
I read an interview with him where he said debts were the reason he had to start doing so many B movies.
Bruce Willis who's worth $250 million from a google search is another doing these b movies, he been churning out these b movies films the last few years, mainly garbage sci fi films.

Something tells me the likes of him and Willis must be getting at least $10 million a movie, Cage works a lot, so doing 2-3 of them a year is easy work if these studios are throwing that cash about.

Less pressure as well with box office numbers being scrutinised so much, these little studios don't care for that, most do not even get a cinema release and go onto streaming.

The B movies that we previously knew of went straight to video or dvd looked cheap AF and were crap, these films are far from cheap looking and have decent budgets.

Seems Cage isn't so washed up as we think, he's cornered a quite lucrative market for himself and still getting paid well with not much scrutiny, seems Willis followed suit.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on July 18, 2021, 12:13:25 pm
Yeah I think that came about as a rewrite at the end and it wasn't the ending I was expecting

:)

But as a science fiction romp with good effects and a few beers I was happy enough :)

I thought the aliens were pretty gruesome. And, let's be honest, this is pretty much a B movie we're talking about not the subject of a film studies Doctoral Thesis.
Watched I Care a Lot last night and thought it was one of the most obnoxious movies I've seen in a while. Just pure cringe awful.
Quote from: RedSince86 on July 19, 2021, 12:56:27 pm
Bruce Willis who's worth $250 million from a google search is another doing these b movies, he been churning out these b movies films the last few years, mainly garbage sci fi films.

Something tells me the likes of him and Willis must be getting at least $10 million a movie, Cage works a lot, so doing 2-3 of them a year is easy work if these studios are throwing that cash about.

Less pressure as well with box office numbers being scrutinised so much, these little studios don't care for that, most do not even get a cinema release and go onto streaming.

The B movies that we previously knew of went straight to video or dvd looked cheap AF and were crap, these films are far from cheap looking and have decent budgets.

Seems Cage isn't so washed up as we think, he's cornered a quite lucrative market for himself and still getting paid well with not much scrutiny, seems Willis followed suit.

Its the same with Robert De Niro he said he doesn't care what he makes so long as he can keep his film festival going the Tribeca Festival with money
If you havnt seen 'Nobody' Yet i advise everyone to watch it. Theres a lovely moment in it that all LFC fans can enjoy and its just fucking brilliant.

Quote from: Capon Debaser on July 19, 2021, 10:59:17 pm
If you havnt seen 'Nobody' Yet i advise everyone to watch it. Theres a lovely moment in it that all LFC fans can enjoy and its just fucking brilliant.



Seen it. My bluenose wife said if she didn't know it was coming, she would have walked out :)
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on July 21, 2021, 01:08:31 pm
Seen it. My bluenose wife said if she didn't know it was coming, she would have walked out :)
Haha ;D

Wont ruin it for anyone but a brilliant fleem that.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 18, 2021, 03:02:57 am
Another Round. Fantastic film

Looking forward to seeing this when it hits Netflix/Sky/Amazon

Anyone seen the Palm D'or winner - Titane?  Body Horror drama in the style of Cronenberg
Quote from: Ziltoid on July 21, 2021, 03:33:51 pm
Looking forward to seeing this when it hits Netflix/Sky/Amazon

Anyone seen the Palm D'or winner - Titane?  Body Horror drama in the style of Cronenberg

Is that the one where the lead likes to have sex with cars ?
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 21, 2021, 10:12:42 pm
Is that the one where the lead likes to have sex with cars ?

I believe at one point she has a little Matchbox in the oven...
Forever Purge, cannot believe i watched it to the end.

Guess what folks, they will be another one after the little reveal ending. ::)
Quote from: RedSince86 on July 22, 2021, 11:00:39 am
Forever Purge, cannot believe i watched it to the end.

Guess what folks, they will be another one after the little reveal ending. ::)
Shite?

I watched Baby Driver last night, good little film that.
Baby Driver is just fun.  Just a great way to spend a couple of hours. John Hamm is brilliant in it, no idea why he isnt A list. Would of made a great Bond a few years back.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 22, 2021, 02:24:20 pm
Baby Driver is just fun.  Just a great way to spend a couple of hours. John Hamm is brilliant in it, no idea why he isnt A list. Would of made a great Bond a few years back.
Yeah I really enjoyed it and agreed on Hamm. Magnetic in Mad Men.

Jamie Foxx was also good in this, I often find him rather annoying usually.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 22, 2021, 11:58:20 am
Shite?

I watched Baby Driver last night, good little film that.
It would be a waste of 1 hour and 44 mins of your life.

Please avoid.

It's a franchise where every film has gotten worse, the first film was pretty good with Ethan Hawke, the latest is as bad as it can possibly get.
Dune looks totally fucking epic the 2nd trailer

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jm5KGGpGeKQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jm5KGGpGeKQ</a>
Looks great mate. I should've put the link into this thread.  ;D
Going with my Girlfriend to see Old at the cinema tomorrow, M.Night Shymalan's new flick.

I've not seen his whole back catalogue by any means, but I've enjoyed every film of his I've watched. Always pretty easy watching.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 22, 2021, 04:12:32 pm
Going with my Girlfriend to see Old at the cinema tomorrow, M.Night Shymalan's new flick.

I've not seen his whole back catalogue by any means, but I've enjoyed every film of his I've watched. Always pretty easy watching.

Not "the" girlfriend?  ;)
Quote from: afc turkish on July 22, 2021, 04:15:21 pm
Not "the" girlfriend?  ;)
The missus  ;D ;)
Quote from: Trada on July 22, 2021, 02:48:59 pm
Dune looks totally fucking epic the 2nd trailer

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jm5KGGpGeKQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jm5KGGpGeKQ</a>

Main guy in Dune looks too much like Ziggy from The Wire.

Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 22, 2021, 02:24:20 pm
John Hamm is brilliant in it, no idea why he isnt A list.

The man's like craaaack.
Finally watched Election by Alex Payne and its A) as good as everyone says, B) one of the funniest films Ive ever seen.

I cannot wait to see Dune, see it in the theaters lads and lasses, see it in the theater. We want the second part
Gunpowder Milkshake was entertaining enough but not spectacular, one of those many action movies where things go a bit sideways and the bad guys end up dumping the blame on someone they shouldn't.

Would be a really good movie but it was just a bit too long, required a bit too much suspension of disbelief, the action was a bit too undercooked and it was trying a little too hard to look cool. On the flipside it has Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino in it.
Chernobyl 1986


A Russian made film about the Chernobyl disaster, choosing to concentrate on a single fireman and the choices he makes when the disaster happens.

Saw Nine Days over the weekend, which was excellent.

It's probably indie enough that it won't be winning any Oscars, but very much digestable enough that your friends and family who are less patient with slow burn films will get a lot out of it.

I'd go as far as saying it's just short of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind potential in terms of impact. A lot of people are going to love this film.
