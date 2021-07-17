Act 1, as i'd call it, was largely fine and lots to enjoy if you could ignore the bad actors in the film and concentrate on the good actors for shits and giggles. Act II, fucking hell, fucking lost for words, almost
. So everyone coming from the future is saying basically it's a done deal, so you have to presume that the govs of the world were in on the 'buying time' aspect to the draft etc. So when mr pratt returns and has the answer, NO ONE is interested?
Oh world's gone to shit, rioting etc, but yeah, we have the answer, right here in my pocket, hey world leaders we can sort this shit out with all your expertise and resources. Nope, a round up of the brady bunch characters in mr pratts life just happen to fulfil all criteria needed, and off they go to save the world. And that synopsis is being extremely kind. Inane.