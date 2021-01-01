« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1343 1344 1345 1346 1347 [1348]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 2628734 times)

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,856
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53880 on: Yesterday at 11:42:37 pm »
Finally watched There Will Be Blood. What a performance from Daniel Day Lewis. Manachial genius.
Logged

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,495
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53881 on: Today at 12:57:12 am »
The Marksman with Liam Neeson, typical quality Neeson film.

Space Jam 2. Thought it was good.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,883
  • Dutch Class
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53882 on: Today at 03:02:57 am »
Another Round. Fantastic film
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1343 1344 1345 1346 1347 [1348]   Go Up
« previous next »
 