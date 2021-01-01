Please
Author
Topic: The RAWK Film Thread (Read 2628657 times)
LallanaInPyjamas
Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,856
RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
«
Reply #53880 on:
Yesterday
at 11:42:37 pm »
Finally watched There Will Be Blood. What a performance from Daniel Day Lewis. Manachial genius.
gray19lfc
Would like a McFly hairstyle
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,495
At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
«
Reply #53881 on:
Today
at 12:57:12 am »
The Marksman with Liam Neeson, typical quality Neeson film.
Space Jam 2. Thought it was good.
