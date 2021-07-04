Spoiler

What was the point of the toxin if they were just going to blow up the ship anyway? And why was he trying to save his daughter in the future when he can just change the past? Why not just kill the queen alien once they found the toxin? Since he had 30 years until the eventual emergence of the aliens, why didnt he take a few more years to convince the government? And, the government spends billions to fight the war, but when somebody who has fought the war comes up with a solution, they are not even willing to fund an expedition? Need a volcano expert, theres this little kid you can talk to. Need to fly to Russia under the radar, your crazy government hating dad of course knows a way.