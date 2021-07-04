« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1342 1343 1344 1345 1346 [1347]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 2626629 times)

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53840 on: July 4, 2021, 09:31:44 pm »
I quite enjoyed The Tomorrow War, the monsters are brilliant.

Just watched ET for what must be the first time since 1982 when my step brother brought it home on a pirate tape. It made me smile.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,258
    • @hartejack
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53841 on: July 4, 2021, 11:19:37 pm »
Couple of people have mentioned Another Round on the previous page (don't read back, as there's a spoiler!) - just watched it this evening at FACT, and thought it was really good.  Would recommend.

Also just loved being back at the cinema - I think the last film I saw was The Lighthouse towards the start of 2020 (if anyone's seen any of my posts about my current living situation, you'll probably appreciate a touch of irony about that).
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,175
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53842 on: July 4, 2021, 11:27:37 pm »
Another Round was my first trip back to Fact in since I saw Parasite last February. Just enjoyed visiting the building again and sitting in the bar for a bit before the film. Still just something magical about watching a good film in the cinema.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,258
    • @hartejack
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53843 on: July 4, 2021, 11:45:57 pm »
Quote from: John_P on July  4, 2021, 11:27:37 pm
Another Round was my first trip back to Fact in since I saw Parasite last February. Just enjoyed visiting the building again and sitting in the bar for a bit before the film. Still just something magical about watching a good film in the cinema.

I'm always guilty of rushing my trips - this evening was on a bit of a whim anyway - but it'd be nice to get in a bit earlier for this next time.  Turns out my Picturehouse membership has three freebies on it and expires at the end of the month (though they do carry over when you renew), so I'm sure I'll be back once or twice in the next few weeks.  Want to see Nobody but they don't seem to even have it in the 'coming soon' section.
Logged

Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53844 on: July 5, 2021, 07:17:14 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  4, 2021, 09:31:44 pm
I quite enjoyed The Tomorrow War, the monsters are brilliant.

Just watched ET for what must be the first time since 1982 when my step brother brought it home on a pirate tape. It made me smile.
On the contrary, I couldnt enjoy it at all. The writing was just lazy and terrible.

Spoiler
What was the point of the toxin if they were just going to blow up the ship anyway? And why was he trying to save his daughter in the future when he can just change the past? Why not just kill the queen alien once they found the toxin? Since he had 30 years until the eventual emergence of the aliens, why didnt he take a few more years to convince the government? And, the government spends billions to fight the war, but when somebody who has fought the war comes up with a solution, they are not even willing to fund an expedition? Need a volcano expert, theres this little kid you can talk to. Need to fly to Russia under the radar, your crazy government hating dad of course knows a way. :no
[close]
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,274
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53845 on: July 5, 2021, 08:43:11 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  4, 2021, 09:31:44 pm
I quite enjoyed The Tomorrow War, the monsters are brilliant.

Just watched ET for what must be the first time since 1982 when my step brother brought it home on a pirate tape. It made me smile.

Me too! Plot holes all over the place and totally ridiculous but I enjoyed it. Plus Yvonne Strahovski is in it so it's always gonna be worth a watch.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,076
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53846 on: July 5, 2021, 01:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on July  5, 2021, 07:17:14 am
On the contrary, I couldnt enjoy it at all. The writing was just lazy and terrible.

Spoiler
What was the point of the toxin if they were just going to blow up the ship anyway? And why was he trying to save his daughter in the future when he can just change the past? Why not just kill the queen alien once they found the toxin? Since he had 30 years until the eventual emergence of the aliens, why didnt he take a few more years to convince the government? And, the government spends billions to fight the war, but when somebody who has fought the war comes up with a solution, they are not even willing to fund an expedition? Need a volcano expert, theres this little kid you can talk to. Need to fly to Russia under the radar, your crazy government hating dad of course knows a way. :no
[close]
Spoiler
Apparently most things after he comes back from the future were rewritten as the original ending was quite downbeat.

I thought the film was ok. The sequence where the aliens were introduced was great.
[close]
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,175
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53847 on: July 5, 2021, 07:20:33 pm »
Freaky

Following on from the groundhog day horror mash up Happy Death Day (and its sequel) we get the next high concept twist on a horror film.

As the name sort of hints 'Freaky' is very much a take on the body swop comedies made famous by Freaky Friday, in this case being Freaky Friday The 13th.

So what we get is very well handled horror comedy with both the gruesome kills expected alongside moments of comedy with Millie (Kathryn Newton) and the Butcher (Vince Vaughan) occupying each others bodies and the pros and cons this brings both of them.

I'm not usually one for horror films but it's great mixture with humour has me enjoying the whole ride.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,033
  • Trada
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53848 on: July 5, 2021, 09:20:05 pm »
The Tomorrow war, a bloated over long pile of bollocks 

but for some reason I enjoyed  it
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Offline peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53849 on: July 5, 2021, 09:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Trada on July  5, 2021, 09:20:05 pm
The Tomorrow war, a bloated over long pile of bollocks 

but for some reason I enjoyed  it

Aye, it's no Starship Troopers or even Edge of Tomorrow but as ridiculous Alien Invasion action goes it was perfectly fine.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,660
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53850 on: July 5, 2021, 11:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  4, 2021, 09:31:44 pm
Just watched ET for what must be the first time since 1982 when my step brother brought it home on a pirate tape. It made me smile.

Only discussing this at the weekend and at 50 I still am yet to watch E.T!!

Not seen Schindler's List either

2 entirely different Spielberg movies I really should take time to watch.
Logged

Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53851 on: July 6, 2021, 08:52:28 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on July  5, 2021, 01:20:36 pm
Spoiler
Apparently most things after he comes back from the future were rewritten as the original ending was quite downbeat.

I thought the film was ok. The sequence where the aliens were introduced was great.
[close]
Cant disagree with that. Some good directing and generally entertaining action sequences. Just the lazy plot and writing ruined it for me personally.
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,173
  • BOBBINS!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53852 on: July 6, 2021, 05:47:56 pm »
Just watched Call Me By Your Name. Quite a lovely film, all in all.

Now if youll excuse me, Im off to grab a nice ripe peach.  :P
Logged

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,793
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53853 on: July 7, 2021, 02:59:16 pm »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53854 on: July 7, 2021, 04:08:52 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on July  5, 2021, 11:33:51 pm
Only discussing this at the weekend and at 50 I still am yet to watch E.T!!

Not seen Schindler's List either

2 entirely different Spielberg movies I really should take time to watch.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,456
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53855 on: July 8, 2021, 09:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on July  5, 2021, 11:33:51 pm
Only discussing this at the weekend and at 50 I still am yet to watch E.T!!

Not seen Schindler's List either

2 entirely different Spielberg movies I really should take time to watch.

Have a Senor Spielbergo night at the Aztec Theatre
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,559
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53856 on: July 8, 2021, 10:00:43 pm »
Saw Black Widow in the picturebobs.

I enjoyed it. In many ways with many female actors and a female director it seemed a pointed film about male control and abuse, but the story was good and the action scenes engaging (though I thought it lost it a bit at the end with massive CGI)

But decent plot, casting and story - so I'll go for an 8/10
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,559
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53857 on: July 8, 2021, 10:01:49 pm »
Quote from: John_P on July  5, 2021, 07:20:33 pm
Freaky

Following on from the groundhog day horror mash up Happy Death Day (and its sequel) we get the next high concept twist on a horror film.

As the name sort of hints 'Freaky' is very much a take on the body swop comedies made famous by Freaky Friday, in this case being Freaky Friday The 13th.

So what we get is very well handled horror comedy with both the gruesome kills expected alongside moments of comedy with Millie (Kathryn Newton) and the Butcher (Vince Vaughan) occupying each others bodies and the pros and cons this brings both of them.

I'm not usually one for horror films but it's great mixture with humour has me enjoying the whole ride.

I quite fancy it - have responded without trying to read what you wrote.. But hopefully seeing a the weekend and I'll read what you said then :D
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,273
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53858 on: July 9, 2021, 12:35:29 am »
Fear Street: 1994 on Netflix. It was everything that I didnt want it to be. Had high hopes but ultimately it was one of them that you couldnt wait for it to finish. 5/10.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53859 on: July 10, 2021, 07:05:18 pm »
Just watched When the Wind Blows for the first time in many years. Had forgotten just how haunting and heartbreaking it is.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,258
    • @hartejack
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53860 on: July 11, 2021, 04:05:33 pm »
This looks like it could be an interesting watch.  I think I'm probably a bit too young to have appreciated Val Kilmer's acting career whilst he was at 'his peak', but this looks like it'll be a really interesting reflective piece on his life, career, and the impact of his health struggles in recent years.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f__e3b-idHI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f__e3b-idHI</a>
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,497
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53861 on: July 11, 2021, 05:47:59 pm »
He had such an unusual career. Mid 90's he's coming off Tombstone (the only version of Doc Holiday you ever need to see) he gets Heat and Batman Forever and always has that sort of hanging over him.

Appears to be a thoroughly sound guy though
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,064
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53862 on: July 11, 2021, 06:11:15 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on July 11, 2021, 05:47:59 pm
He had such an unusual career. Mid 90's he's coming off Tombstone (the only version of Doc Holiday you ever need to see) he gets Heat and Batman Forever and always has that sort of hanging over him.

Appears to be a thoroughly sound guy though

Unless you had to work with him, which explains his unusual career.  ;D

Logged

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,793
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53863 on: July 12, 2021, 05:19:23 pm »
Tomorrow War was dumb as hell, avoid at all costs.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,047
  • SPQR
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53864 on: July 12, 2021, 07:58:28 pm »
I was sort of forced into watching Cruella and I must say I was pleasantly surprised. I expected it to be some updated kids' version of the Dalmatian movies but it was nothing of the sort. Great soundtrack, stunning visuals and good acting as well.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,559
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53865 on: July 12, 2021, 09:21:06 pm »
Freaky

A fairly ridiculous teen-slasher/vice-versa/comedy/piss take with a reasonable story, appropriate gruesomeness and inventive deaths, a decent cast and lots of blood and sillyness covered in blood among storyline dodging gobs of brains and organs and trying to navigate a way to the end through a ton of tropes.

7/10

Surprisingly. Totally silly, but if you like teen slasher films and want to get out of the house.. :)
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53866 on: July 12, 2021, 09:22:51 pm »
Quote from: BER on July 11, 2021, 06:11:15 pm
Unless you had to work with him, which explains his unusual career.  ;D
Yeah, Val had a rep as being VERY difficult.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53867 on: July 12, 2021, 11:47:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on July 12, 2021, 05:19:23 pm
Tomorrow War was dumb as hell, avoid at all costs.
That was my review on the previous page.

Absolute garbage movie, the money wasted on that and a stupid script full of plot holes.

Worst movie of the year so far.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,245
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53868 on: Yesterday at 11:08:13 am »
We watched Split at the weekend, I've seen it before but my Girlfriend wanted to watch it. I enjoyed it, just as I did the first time but came away with a much, much greater appreciation of McAvoy's performance from this watching. Excellent acting.

We'll watch Glass tonight (which has reviewed poorly I'm told) and watched Unbreakable for the first time last night. Easy watch, enjoyable enough, pretty good ending that tied it all together and a solid 7/10 film, as Shymalan pictures often are. It was more of a slow burner than I was anticipating but decent enough nonetheless.

I'm fully expecting Glass to be the worst of the three.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,798
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53869 on: Yesterday at 04:12:55 pm »
Luca

Latest Disney-Pixar film. Visually stunning, but I wasn't that captured by the whole thing. Seemed a little contrived and it was hard not to be reminded of Little Mermaid (there's a scene I burst into a tuneless rendition of 'Look at this stuff, isn't it neat...")

Youngest daughter (13) really loved it. The film, not my singing.

6.5/10


Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,033
  • Trada
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53870 on: Today at 12:37:34 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on July 12, 2021, 11:47:18 pm
That was my review on the previous page.

Absolute garbage movie, the money wasted on that and a stupid script full of plot holes.

Worst movie of the year so far.

The film has been so successful they are in talks for a follow-up

https://www.gamespot.com/articles/the-tomorrow-war-2-in-discussions-after-first-movie-is-a-big-success/1100-6493808/
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53871 on: Today at 05:02:40 am »
Quote from: John_P on July  3, 2021, 05:29:11 pm
Saw Another Round today, really good film and very funny in parts but also quite sad in others.

I imagine after it's Oscar success there'll be an American remake incoming (I believe Di Caprio has bought the rights) but I'm not sure how it'll work what with the Danes liberal regard to drinking.

Right. For a start they will have to set it in Uni rather than high school

Quote from: John_P on July  4, 2021, 11:27:37 pm
Another Round was my first trip back to Fact in since I saw Parasite last February. Just enjoyed visiting the building again and sitting in the bar for a bit before the film. Still just something magical about watching a good film in the cinema.

Did you go over 0.05%  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 05:07:24 am by kavah »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1342 1343 1344 1345 1346 [1347]   Go Up
« previous next »
 