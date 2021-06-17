« previous next »
The RAWK Film Thread

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 17, 2021, 10:10:23 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 17, 2021, 09:38:09 pm
La La Land is the one and only musical Ive seen which I liked. This looks like some weird Step Up shite.

It absolutely won't be like Step Up. Hamilton is incredible.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 17, 2021, 10:11:48 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 17, 2021, 10:10:23 pm
It absolutely won't be like Step Up. Hamilton is incredible.

Never seen Hamilton but doesnt look my cup of tea either.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 18, 2021, 01:00:19 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 17, 2021, 09:38:09 pm
La La Land is the one and only musical Ive seen which I liked. This looks like some weird Step Up shite.

Been some cracking musicals over the years.

Sound of Music
Mary Poppins
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Singing in the Rain
The Wizard of Oz
My Fair Lady
Oklahoma!
Oliver
Grease
Fiddler on the Roof
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate  Factory
The King and I
The Little Shop of Horrors
A Star is Born (original)
Guys and Dolls
Anything Goes
Calamity Jane
Fame
42nd Street
Blues Brothers
Beauty and the Beast
The Lion King
On the Town
Tommy
Rocky Horror Picture Show


.. spring to mind as great musicals

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 18, 2021, 07:24:01 am
The Greatest Showman was fantastic.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 18, 2021, 08:23:41 am
Ok ok there is some decent musicals out there. No idea what that piece of MTV trash was that is supposed to be one of the best films of there year though?!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 18, 2021, 08:58:31 am
I'm not a huge fan of musicals. But in that I mean a full on musical.

Muppets Christmas carol is the greatest Christmas film. There is music in it.

But it's not a musical in my mind. Willy Wonky is another example (my sister and I always fast forwarded through 'cheer up Charlie').


Personal choice and taste I'd say
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 18, 2021, 09:14:12 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 17, 2021, 09:38:09 pm
La La Land is the one and only musical Ive seen which I liked. This looks like some weird Step Up shite.

That's probably the worst one. ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 18, 2021, 09:55:15 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 17, 2021, 10:11:48 pm
Never seen Hamilton but doesnt look my cup of tea either.

Think I'll give it a miss too.

Film Musicals really are a "Marmite" form of entertainment.

Andy at Allerton the big "luvvy" has posted some good ones on his list though.

Little Shop of Horrors, Wizard of Oz and Rocky Horror Show are ace but disappointed he left the ! off the end of Oliver though.   Oliver!

Oliver! is my favourite musical movie ever.  One of those if your channel surfing and come across it then you have to watch it.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 18, 2021, 10:05:10 am
Mooooore!

Most musicals stem from the theatre. You kind of know what youre going for when you go and see one in the theatre. Sometimes that can be hard to translate to the film just because you have so much more scope to play with. Cant believe Luvvie@Allerton missed off West Side Story and Carousel though (never actually seen that!)...
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 18, 2021, 05:40:06 pm
The Hitman's wife's bodyguard


Absolutely hilarious. Tons of laugh-out-loud over the top moments - tons of action scenes, a way-over-the top plot, several factions fighting over everythig and a series of beautiful locations including a load of top stars.

Madness!

Would mad again.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 18, 2021, 05:42:34 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 18, 2021, 10:05:10 am
Mooooore!

Most musicals stem from the theatre. You kind of know what youre going for when you go and see one in the theatre. Sometimes that can be hard to translate to the film just because you have so much more scope to play with. Cant believe Luvvie@Allerton missed off West Side Story and Carousel though (never actually seen that!)...

Never seen either of them to be honest.

Didn't know that Oliver! had a ! at the end either - was quite young I think when I saw that, but it stood out :)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 12:08:57 am
The Mitchells versus the Machines


Really, really wasn't expecting much out of this, but loads of real laugh-out-loud moments - a lot of funny stuff and if you've played Job Simulator of Vacation Simulator then you'll find it even funnier.

Really strong script and a nice sense of joy through it (Plus quite a lot of product placement) and a few commentaries on TIOT
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 05:56:05 pm
While we're recommending musicals, I will suggest The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 07:07:07 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 05:56:05 pm
While we're recommending musicals, I will suggest The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.

Boss film.

Spoiler
Brilliant ending
[close]
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 07:30:06 pm
Singin' In the rain is a firm favourite of mine, enjoyed watching it for the first time in ages when the bbc had it on Christmas day.

Saw 'In The Heights' today and thought it was really well done. Definitely helped with the staging and feel that they shot it in Washington Heights (same time Spielberg was shooting his version of West Side Story). Probably the highlight being the outdoor pool set 96,000.

Spotted a few Hamilton references as well, one a cameo, and the other a song snippet but I'd imagine there's a few others as well.

Overall a very entertaining film, maybe slightly overlong in the middle. There's also a fun post credits scene (not setting up a shared cinematic universe or anything).
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 09:28:46 pm
Finally got around to watching Cruella I really enjoyed it didn't think I would and a great soundtrack
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 09:49:58 pm
Talking of Musicals, if you like them, you have to check out the rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch the Indy classic nearly up there was Rocky Horror some great songs

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4p9mPhGo1j0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4p9mPhGo1j0</a>



Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:15:11 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 18, 2021, 10:05:10 am
Mooooore!

Most musicals stem from the theatre. You kind of know what youre going for when you go and see one in the theatre. Sometimes that can be hard to translate to the film just because you have so much more scope to play with. Cant believe Luvvie@Allerton missed off West Side Story and Carousel though (never actually seen that!)...

Andy missed off Cabaret.

Certainly a musical but not exactly a bundle of laughs considering the rise of the Nazis and a doomed love affair between two Jewish lovers.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 08:06:22 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:15:11 pm
Andy missed off Cabaret.

Certainly a musical but not exactly a bundle of laughs considering the rise of the Nazis and a doomed love affair between two Jewish lovers.

Yeah not seen that either. I just mentioned the ones I'd seen myself as being good, to say that there are plenty of great musicals out there :)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 10:17:03 am
Paint your wagon. Quality musical.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 10:24:22 am
Quote from: moondog on Today at 10:17:03 am
Paint your wagon. Quality musical.

IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII wwwwwaaaaaassssssssssssssss Booooooooooooooooooorrrrrrrrrrrrrrrnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn under a waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaanderinnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn starrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
