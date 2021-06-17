Singin' In the rain is a firm favourite of mine, enjoyed watching it for the first time in ages when the bbc had it on Christmas day.



Saw 'In The Heights' today and thought it was really well done. Definitely helped with the staging and feel that they shot it in Washington Heights (same time Spielberg was shooting his version of West Side Story). Probably the highlight being the outdoor pool set 96,000.



Spotted a few Hamilton references as well, one a cameo, and the other a song snippet but I'd imagine there's a few others as well.



Overall a very entertaining film, maybe slightly overlong in the middle. There's also a fun post credits scene (not setting up a shared cinematic universe or anything).