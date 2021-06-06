« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1339 1340 1341 1342 1343 [1344]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 2607811 times)

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,567
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53720 on: June 6, 2021, 11:10:09 pm »
Quote from: JayNY on June  6, 2021, 10:38:04 pm




Snyder is apparently directing the remake of The Fountainhead - what the fuck?  Did he read the book?  Does he know there are no zombies in it?



Ayn Rand was quite the objectivist zombie, though...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,946
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53721 on: June 7, 2021, 07:55:25 am »
Army of the Dead.

It's quite impressive that Snyder managed to make a film about a heist in the middle of a zombie infested Las Vegas one of the most boring things I've ever seen. Awful.
Logged

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,007
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53722 on: June 7, 2021, 11:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on June  7, 2021, 07:55:25 am
Army of the Dead.

It's quite impressive that Snyder managed to make a film about a heist in the middle of a zombie infested Las Vegas one of the most boring things I've ever seen. Awful.

The fact that Zack Snyder has legit fanboys is a real indictment of humanity.
Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,998
  • Trada
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53723 on: June 7, 2021, 11:19:49 pm »
New Indy film has started to be filmed

Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,907
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53724 on: June 8, 2021, 03:51:08 pm »
Dinner in America...started off in a way that was way too quirky for my taste. But I was completely wrong...really fun film
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,537
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53725 on: June 8, 2021, 04:35:58 pm »
Quote from: Trada on June  7, 2021, 11:19:49 pm
New Indy film has started to be filmed




Indiana Jones and the Last Paycheck
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,343
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53726 on: June 10, 2021, 03:55:45 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pDHSLL5DBcM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pDHSLL5DBcM</a>

Is it just me or does this look really really bad?
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,323
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53727 on: June 10, 2021, 04:45:16 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June 10, 2021, 03:55:45 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pDHSLL5DBcM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pDHSLL5DBcM</a>

Is it just me or does this look really really bad?

I don't think it'll win any Oscars and will suffer from "well the Truman show..." Comparisons.

If only because I have a slight man crush on Reynolds I'll give it a go
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,673
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53728 on: June 10, 2021, 05:10:16 pm »
Watched Alien vs Predator (2004) yesterday and enjoyed it. The aliens and predators looked great. If you take it for what it is, it should be a decent experience.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,867
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53729 on: June 10, 2021, 07:38:37 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on June 10, 2021, 05:10:16 pm
Watched Alien vs Predator (2004) yesterday and enjoyed it. The aliens and predators looked great. If you take it for what it is, it should be a decent experience.

They looked a lot better than they do in the sequel, which suffered from the Director's controversial decision to shoot most of the film with the lens cap still on.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53730 on: June 10, 2021, 09:17:52 pm »
That Adrian Brody Predator movie should have got a sequel instead of that dogshit reboot that came out a couple of years ago.


Now they rebooting it again i read recently involving Native Americans.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,263
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53731 on: June 11, 2021, 08:43:26 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June 10, 2021, 03:55:45 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pDHSLL5DBcM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pDHSLL5DBcM</a>

Is it just me or does this look really really bad?

I'm actually really looking forward to this! But that probably says more about my taste in movies than the quality of the film!

Plus Jodie Comer is in it so  ;D
Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,998
  • Trada
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53732 on: June 11, 2021, 12:38:18 pm »
Good Versions of In the Heights is about right now.

That some people are calling the film of the year

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U0CL-ZSuCrQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U0CL-ZSuCrQ</a>
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53733 on: June 11, 2021, 12:41:24 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June  5, 2021, 12:30:32 am
Introduced my other half to Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

Possibly the loveliest film ever made.

This is on Film 4 next week. I dont know it but do like Sam Neill so will be giving it a look  :thumbup
Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,998
  • Trada
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53734 on: June 11, 2021, 12:50:25 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June 11, 2021, 12:41:24 pm
This is on Film 4 next week. I dont know it but do like Sam Neill so will be giving it a look  :thumbup

Its a great film made by Taika Waititi it always reminds me of the film "up" its strange how his next film after this small film was Thor Ragnarok

Cant wait for his version of 80s film Time Bandits that hes making into a TV series
« Last Edit: June 11, 2021, 12:58:20 pm by Trada »
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53735 on: June 11, 2021, 01:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Trada on June 11, 2021, 12:50:25 pm

Its a great film made by Taika Waititi it always reminds me of the film "up" its strange how his next film after this small film was Thor Ragnarok

Cant wait for his version of 80s film Time Bandits that hes making into a TV series

Oh right, thanks mate. I do like Up so thats good news. Didnt know there was going to be a Time Bandits series either. My watchlists get longer every month.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,889
  • Seis Veces
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53736 on: June 11, 2021, 03:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June  8, 2021, 04:35:58 pm

Indiana Jones and the Last Paycheck

 ;D ;D

Wish they'd have made the 4th one about ten years earlier, I think around the time Spielberg was doing the 2nd Jurassic Park. I don't hate the last one to be fair, but it's obviously nowhere near the quality of the first few
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,027
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53737 on: June 11, 2021, 07:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on June  7, 2021, 07:55:25 am
Army of the Dead.

It's quite impressive that Snyder managed to make a film about a heist in the middle of a zombie infested Las Vegas one of the most boring things I've ever seen. Awful.
And then he decides to use The Cranberries 'Zombie' as its theme tune, because, you know, she sings the word zombie in it. Completely showing lack of tact for the actual meaning of that song, but whatever. Zack Snyder for ye.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,573
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53738 on: June 11, 2021, 10:36:40 pm »
The Harley Quinn film was poor. Im struggling to see the point in the character itself? Just an annoying female version of the Joker.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53739 on: June 12, 2021, 01:59:41 am »
Quote from: Trada on June 11, 2021, 12:38:18 pm
Good Versions of In the Heights is about right now.

That some people are calling the film of the year


Watched it 5 times already.  I thought I was hyped before.  That was PERFECT - favourite opening to a film since Baby Driver, if not before, utterly, utterly jaw droppingly great.  I was going to wait until my local cinema has it out on friday, but on monday there are a few previews going, and bradford is like 20 mins on the train from me and the light has it, so might be going before the official release.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,693
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53740 on: Yesterday at 09:21:20 pm »
What are the best free streaming sites nowadays please chuffers? i mainly use Yify movies and BFLIX

Any other good ones?

And has anyone seen 8 for Silver  on any sites?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53741 on: Today at 07:26:41 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:21:20 pm
What are the best free streaming sites nowadays please chuffers? i mainly use Yify movies and BFLIX

Any other good ones?

And has anyone seen 8 for Silver  on any sites?
Its not a site, but I recommend an app - Stremio.
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,693
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53742 on: Today at 10:58:49 am »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on Today at 07:26:41 am
Its not a site, but I recommend an app - Stremio.
Ta Mate. ;)
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53743 on: Today at 04:34:32 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on June 12, 2021, 01:59:41 am
Watched it 5 times already.  I thought I was hyped before.  That was PERFECT - favourite opening to a film since Baby Driver, if not before, utterly, utterly jaw droppingly great.  I was going to wait until my local cinema has it out on friday, but on monday there are a few previews going, and bradford is like 20 mins on the train from me and the light has it, so might be going before the official release.

Thought In the Heights was great, if a bit on the long side and maybe could have used some more drama/emotional weight. But those really are minor complaints and I think the story itself is intentionally meant to be optimistic. I did really like the use of singing dialogue that would ordinarily be spoken, feels like a nice homage to Umbrellas of Cherboug.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1339 1340 1341 1342 1343 [1344]   Go Up
« previous next »
 