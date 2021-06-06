Good Versions of In the Heights is about right now.



That some people are calling the film of the year





Watched it 5 times already. I thought I was hyped before. That was PERFECT - favourite opening to a film since Baby Driver, if not before, utterly, utterly jaw droppingly great. I was going to wait until my local cinema has it out on friday, but on monday there are a few previews going, and bradford is like 20 mins on the train from me and the light has it, so might be going before the official release.